Barnet boosted by arrival of Peterborough defender in the hunt for promotion

Barnet's only transfer on Vanarama National League 'Deadline Day' comes in the form of a new centre-back to bolster the Bees defence that has been haunted by injuries over the past few weeks.

As Dean Brennan's side hunt for a playoff finish and FA Trophy success, injuries to Danny Collinge and Ben Wynter haven't gone unnoticed. Although Wynter has returned to training as of this week, it seems that Collinge's scan results prove the injury may be slightly worse than expected.

While full-back Jordan Cropper was brought in on a one-month loan deal from Grimsby Town that can be extended, there was no other centre-back other than the experienced Moussa Diarra who can cover for Collinge.

Since signing from relegated Dover Athletic in the summer, Collinge has been a revelation in North London, providing some much-needed assurance in comparison to the backline that was so leaky last season.

Barnet have therefore called upon their close friends at Peterborough United, who have loaned them out 21-year-old defender Emmanuel Fernandez.

Fernandez started his career in London at Brentford, before signing a professional deal at Gillingham. He made no appearances for the Gills nor at Ramsgate where he moved next.

The centre-back joined Peterborough United in 2021 and has made only one senior appearance in a 4-0 loss to Middlesborough last season. However, he has enjoyed time in the U21 squad and will be hoping to make the step up in the eight or so games remaining of the National League campaign.

The Bees and The Posh have formed a strong alliance in the past few seasons, with a good relationship between the legendary Barry Fry and the club, who managed them from 1978-1985 and 1986-1993.

While Barnet's starlets Ronnie Edwards, Jack Taylor and Ephron Mason-Clark have all departed for the League One side, the Bees have been boosted by the arrival of winger Idris Kanu and hopefully now Fernandez as well.

Speaking about his relationship with Kanu, the new Barnet number two said that 'he's always been someone that I look up to' and that he 'is grateful to have the opportunity to do so'.

Upon his arrival at the club, Fernandez stated that 'he is delighted to have the chance to help the club get to the playoffs and win the playoffs' and hopefully have 'a chance at playing at Wembley' in the FA Trophy final.

The Bees are potentially 90 minutes away from playing at the stadium which is only two tube stations away from their home ground. They travel up north to Gateshead, where they will have to see the Heed off to face either Halifax or Altrincham.

And Fernandez hopes he can be key in the run-in. He mentioned in his interview, "I am ready to prove that I can play at this level and even at higher levels."