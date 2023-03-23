Brian Sørensen: Everton are "buzzing" ahead of Liverpool clash

Everton Women's manager Brian Sørensen has claimed his side are "buzzing" ahead of Friday night's Merseyside derby.

The Women's Super League fixture will be played at Goodison Park in front of a record home crowd, with over 20,000 tickets having been sold already.

The 42-year-old said: "Everybody is buzzing, it is a big occasion. Everybody wants to play those type of games so it is good, it is positive, we are ready."

The goals have dried up recently for the Blues, who have failed to score in their last four games.

The lack of goals has caused a run of poor form, in which Everton have gained two points from their last twelve available.

The Dane recognised this and assured fans: "scoring goals is something we of course have a big focus on. It is something I can see in training that we are doing and have been doing.

"We will be back on track and are getting into the chances. I am confident that I will see us getting those opportunities and then it is just about taking advantage of it of course and then putting it in the back of the net.

"We are starting to dominate more of the game in the way that we want to do it to have that control. It is just about getting it in the back of the net and that is the next step for us."

The reverse fixture was just as big of an occasion as the tie at the 'Grand Old Lady' is set to be, as Liverpool hosted the Toffees at Anfield in front of a crowd of over 27,000.

Goals from Jess Park, Hanna Bennison and Megan Finnigan secured all three points for Everton in a 3-0 clean sweep, comfortably gaining bragging rights.

Upon reflection, Sørensen said: "That was a special night going there and winning and also winning in the way we did of course.

"I do not think it will be, not saying that it was easy, but it was probably a bit easier than we expected, but I think tomorrow they will really be up for it."

Everton ran riot last time out at Anfield (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall via Getty Images)

The manager described the prospect of doing the double over their Merseyside counterparts as "massive", and he said: "We are really looking forward to it, I know Liverpool will be up for the fight and really try to revenge what happened at Anfield."

"I do not think it gets much better; both teams will be giving everything they have and put their bodies on the line to get the win."

Team News:

Sørensen provided an update on the fitness of his squad, and revealed: "We are monitoring Karen Holmgaard with a concussion protocol that she got, but she should be training today as she has been following the right steps.

"Sara Holmgaard is back in and ready. We have a couple of knocks but they all should be cleared to play."

Goalkeeper Emily Ramsey was side-lined for eight weeks a month ago, with the manager confirming her recovery is going as planned and the shot-stopper should be back in four weeks.

On her return to fitness, the Dane said: "She is progressing really well, but we are still talking four weeks from now. She is progressing very well but the way she got it in the ankle is not as common as a normal injury, that is why it is a little longer."

This season has seen club captain Izzy Christiansen's playing time be limited.

The 31-year-old has started just two WSL games this season and has lost her place in the starting eleven.

Sørensen said: "She is fighting for minutes and working really hard on the training ground. (She) came into the Leicester game and had two big chances and could have almost sealed it for us there.

"She is working as hard as she can just other players are performing better at the minute.

"She is handling it really well and very professionally. Like I said, working extremely hard in training and trying to showcase that she wants to play, that is also what she is saying to me."