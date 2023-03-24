"We need to lift the players" - Ian Dawes ahead of Colchester United trip

Tranmere Rovers interim boss Ian Dawes takes charge of his first Rovers game since May 2021, as his side lock horns with Colchester United in Essex.

After his last caretaker spell in charge, where they were beaten by Morecambe in the League Two play-off semi-final just under two years ago, he will bring fresh energy into the side since Micky Mellon’s departure.

Tranmere sit 14th in League Two, with their season petering out as a play-off charge is fast evaporating, so they need to pick up as many positive results as they can to see a nevertheless disappointing season end on a positive note.

Speaking to the media ahead of the meeting, Dawes previewed his sides visit to Colchester.

Injury update

Joint-top goalscorer Kane Hemmings has been unavailable for weeks now, with many names being brought into the starting 11 to accommodate Harvey Saunders, but Dawes admitted that he could have the front-man back.

“We could have Kane Hemmings back in contention, he’s been back out on the grass and he’ll be monitored to see if he can be involved.”

Finding Mellon’s departure tough

A change of management can prove to be a fresh moment for a club looking for an up-turn in fortunes, but after working under Micky Mellon for so long, Dawes has found the departure tough.

Being second behind the Scot for many years and in and around Rovers for more than half a decade, Dawes can identify with the fans and know what they expect.

Nevertheless, change can be difficult and tough to deal with at first, which is what Dawes admits.

“Sunday in particular was tough for myself, the staff and the football club. The gaffer has been a massive part of the club after what he’s done as a player and his success as a manager. The club and everyone should be grateful for what he’s done, he wasn’t just the gaffer, he was a close friend and he always will continue to be.

“Since Sunday, the focus switches to what’s best for the club, and we have to help prepare the team to go and win some games.”

Taking it step by step

Dawes was asked about how he was given the role after the departure of Mellon.

“I got a call from the gaffer and Mark Palios respectively just to explain what was happening moving forward," he said.

"It was a tough day on Sunday, but we’ve moved on and prepared in the right way. We’re just going to take it step by step.”

Quality in the team

It was a quick turnaround for Dawes after the departure of Mellon, but the former boss and owner Palios laid down the foundations for Dawes.

“The team have proven that they can perform and get results, and that’s against the top sides, but we have to break teams down, so we have to look at that, we’ve had our inconsistencies so we have got to address that going into Saturday.

“We need to try to lift the players, the fans and the Club and try to get the crucial information into them that we need and what we expect from them in and out of possession on Saturday, so we’ve tried to do that this week."