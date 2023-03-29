Everyone watches the Premier League relegation battle, but it's heating up down below

Whilst everyone is fixated on the fight for survival in the Premier League, the National League North has its own relegation battle going to the wire.

The teams at the bottom have been picking up unexpected wins, meaning that the points needed to stay in the division may be at an all time high.

With six or seven games left, it's anyone's guess as to who will stay and who will go.

17th Boston United - P40 PTS48

A good 2-0 win over Leamington seems to have given the Pilgrims too large of a gap between them and their hosts on Saturday, but it hasn't always been smooth sailing for the Lincolnshire outfit.

Before embarking on their current run of just two losses in eleven games, United went winless for eight between December 3rd and February 11th, plummeting them into the depths of the bottom four.

However, their recent resurgence has seen them rise to within two points of 50 and, given their kind run-in, they should be safe of any trouble, however it has still been a worrying season for last year's play-off finalists.

18th Banbury United - P38 PTS46

Celebrating their first season at step 2 the Puritans started like a house on fire and cannoned themselves up to the top of the National League North after a month, however a 2023 with just two wins has stopped any fans talking about the potential for play-offs and now has them looking anxiously over their shoulders.

The departure of star man Jack Stevens to Solihull Moors raised eyebrows at such a crucial stage in the season, and added to 25 year old Josh Smile being ruled out for the remainder of the season, Banbury have had a player shortage dilemma in recent weeks.

In fact, the weekend's 2-1 defeat to AFC Telford United was one of the rare occasions that Andy Whing's side have been able to name a full bench with the usual number of subs being two or three.

Games in hand may be the key, but the Oxfordshire outfit need to change their habits and get into winning ways for the final eight.

Giorgio Rasulo will be Banbury's hope of staying up this season. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

19th Kettering Town - P40 PTS45

Four draws in a row have seen the Poppies accumulate enough points to drag them outside the relegation zone, but their inability to score may well have hindered their progress any further.

The second lowest scorers in the league, Kettering are hovering just three points outside the drop zone and a tough set of fixtures are setting them up for a grand finale.

Lee Glover's side still have to face off with high fliers Scarborough Athletic, King's Lynn Town and Chester. Mid table Kidderminster Harriers and Spennymoor Town add in to a crucial final six that does feature one other relegation threatened side, Leamington.

With only 34 goals in 40 games, goalscoring seems to be the problem with last night's goalless draw with Peterborough Sports meaning they have now drawn their last four 0-0.

20th Farsley Celtic - P39 PTS43

Sitting just outside the bottom four, home form may be the key for Farsley Celtic with The Citadel being a fort for Russ Wilcox's side having not lost in Leeds since November 22nd.

A remarkable run of late has seen the Celt Army lose just two of their last thirteen matches and, in the last two months, have beaten promotion pushing Scarborough, King's Lynn and Darlington.

Five of Farsley's seven remaining games are at home, with a crucial match up at The Citadel on Easter Monday with Blyth Spartans visiting Yorkshire.

Their defence will be under heavy attack though, with the Celts conceding at least four on six occasions already this season.

21st Leamington - P40 PTS42

A steep drop from November to now has seen the Brakes go from play-off positions to occupying a place in the dreaded bottom four.

A remarkable winless run of 17 games started on October 22nd after a win against table topping AFC Fylde and ran all the way through to February 18, as Paul Holleran's side beat third placed Darlington.

The Darlington game looked to have made Leamington turn a corner with just one loss in their next seven after that, but three dismal showings have pushed Leamington back in deep trouble. Their one away win all season came away in their run in February away at Brackley.

Taking the goals away from a 4-0 win over Farsley Celtic and a 4-1 win against Curzon Ashton, the Warwickshire side have scored 27 goals in 38 games - 0.71 goals per game, and a tough run of fixtures to see out the season has Leamington fans dreading a season at step 3 for the first time in six seasons.

Leamington had fresh hope breathed into them after beating high fliers Darlington. (Photo by Tim Nunan)

22nd Blyth Spartans - P40 PTS41

Remarkably, a stunning 3-0 win over table toppers Fylde last night has breathed new life into Spartans despite a five game winless run.

Graham Fenton's side have done something not many clubs around the bottom of the table have done recently and beaten their relegation rivals, with three wins in a row coming over Kettering, Bradford and Telford.

A remainder of the season against mid-table sides may well be enough to see Blyth pick up the points needed and somehow survive for another season.

23rd Bradford (Park Avenue) - P39 PTS34

Nine points away from 20th place, the season does look to be over for Bradford (PA).

Yet to win since February 11, Park Avenue's recent run of form has given them very little hope of survival and they finally look destined for the Northern Premier League after years of beating the drop.

24th AFC Telford United - P40 PTS28

Telford are still in the relegation battle, but they may only be for one more game. Depending on results this weekend, the Bucks could have their relegation confirmed after a disappointing season to say the least.

The worst defence and worst attack in the league, Telford's five wins all season have succumbed them to the drop as they sit 15 points from safety with 18 points still to play for.

A rebuild in the Southern League will be on the cards, whether that's under current manager Kevin Wilkin or any other manager as they will look to bounce back stronger next season.

Kevin Wilkin's Telford are set to be the first side relegated. (Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Key Games in the battle

Easter Monday looks to be where the action heats up, with a couple of fixtures featuring sides in the relegation battle, but here are the remaining fixtures for the sides in the bottom eight.

Boston United: Hereford (A), Farsley Celtic (H), Buxton (A), AFC Fylde (H), Curzon Ashton (A), AFC Telford United (H)

Banbury United: Blyth Spartans (H), Southport (A), Gloucester City (A), Peterborough Sports (H), Bradford (PA) (A), Alfreton Town (H), Spennymoor Town (H), Scarborough Athletic (A)

Kettering Town: Scarborough Athletic (H), King's Lynn Town (A), Leamington (H), Spennymoor Town (A), Chester (H), Kidderminster Harriers (A)

Farsley Celtic: Kidderminster Harriers (H), Brackley Town (H), Boston United (A), Blyth Spartans (H), Chester (A), Gloucester City (H), Spennymoor Town (A)

Leamington: Alfreton Town (A), Hereford (H), Kettering Town (A), Chorley (H), AFC Fylde (A), Southport (H)

Blyth Spartans: Banbury United (A), Darlington (H), Farsley Celtic (A), Curzon Ashton (H), Alfreton Town (A), Hereford (H)

Bradford (PA): Curzon Ashton (A), Southport (H), Darlington (A), Banbury United (H), Hereford (A), Alfreton Town (H), AFC Fylde (H)

AFC Telford United: Peterborough Sports (H), Brackley Town (A), Gloucester City (H), Kidderminster Harriers (A), Scarborough Athletic (H), Boston United (A)