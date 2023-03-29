VfL Wolfsburg vs PSG: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Women's Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
- South Africa: 7:45pm BST
- Australia: 3:15am BST
- Asia: 1:45am BST
What time does the game kick-off?
VfL Wolfsburg vs PSG - Prediction:
Whilst PSG could get on the scoresheet in Germany, the experience in the Wolfsburg side should get them through in the tie. For the younger Wolfsburg players, having those experienced players will calm the nerves which they may have. With a strong defence, the hosts should progress. But, if PSG can get a goal early, it could be an exciting game for the neutral!
Past meetings between VfL Wolfsburg and PSG:
Dominique Janssen's penalty ensured Wolfsburg came away with the victory at the Parc des Princes.
Wolfsburg won the meeting before that in what was also the Champions League in 2015. A 2-1 win for the Germans in France was not enough to progress in the UWCL, after PSG beat Wolfsburg 2-0 eight days before that in the first leg.
Key Player for VfL Wolfsburg - Marina Hegering
With her international and club experience, Marina Hegering will be crucial in that happening if she is to start for the hosts.
Hegering has also contributed to the goals this season for Wolfsburg. She has four goals to her name in the Frauen-Bundesliga and also has a goal in the UWCL, similar to her centre-back partner Dominique Janssen who scored the winner in the first leg.
The duo will be vital in ensuring Wolfsburg make it through to the semi-final of the UWCL.
Key Player for PSG - Kadidiatou Diani
With 17 goals to her name in the French top flight this season, she has been clinical in front of goal for PSG. She also has three goals to her name in the UWCL this season.
Having been at PSG since 2017, Diani along with PSG will be looking to compete with French rivals Lyon on the European stage. If they were to beat one of the favourites in Wolfsburg, it would be a huge step to doing that.
Probable line-up for VfL Wolfsburg:
It could be a unchanged side for VfL Wolfsburg after their victory in the first leg at the Parc des Princes.
The home side made four changes in the second half in their defeat to Bayern Munich in the Frauen-Bundesliga, as they looked to rest players ahead of a crucial clash against PSG.
Predicted XI:
Frohms; Hendrich, Hegering, Janssen, Rauch; Oberdorf, Lattwein; Huth, Roord, Popp; Pajor. (4-2-3-1)
Probable line-up for PSG:
Élisa de Almeida will be unavailable for PSG after her red card in the first leg at the Parc des Princes.
After going off early against Montpellier, midfielder Kheira Hamraoui could be out, whilst Ramona Bachmann will be available and looking to add to her goals this season after bagging the winner in that game last time out.
Predicted XI:
Bouhaddi; Karchaoui, Geyoro, Georgieva, Lawrence; Bachmann, Jean-Francois, Fazer; Baltimore , Diani, Groenen. (4-3-3)
VfL Wolfsburg: A look at the hosts!
Dominique Janssen's penalty in the 62nd minute of the first leg is what separate's the two sides going into the game.
Stroot will be hoping his sides' loss to league rivals Bayern Munich last time out won't hinder Wolfsburg's chances against PSG in this second leg clash.
PSG: The visitors view!
Despite the loss in the first leg, they remain the only team unbeaten in the top flight of French football and will go into the game with confidence after a 1-0 win last time out against Montpellier.
The match will be played at the Volkswagen Arena.
