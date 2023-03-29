VfL Wolfsburg vs PSG: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch UEFA Women's Champions League Match

07:003 hours ago

Tune in here for VfL Wolfsburg vs PSG:

It is set to be an intriguing clash at the Volkswagen Arena between VfL Wolfsburg and PSG, as the French side look to turn over a 1-0 deficit from the first leg in Germany.

Do not miss a detail of the match VfL Wolfsburg vs PSG - Live updates and commentaries on VAVEL.

06:554 hours ago

What time does the game kick-off across the world?

-  India: 10:15pm BST

-  South Africa: 7:45pm BST

-  Australia: 3:15am BST

-  Asia: 1:45am BST 

06:504 hours ago

What time does the game kick-off?

Kick-off in Germany is at 5:45pm BST, and will be live to UK viewers on DAZN and DAZN's Youtube channel. 

 

06:454 hours ago

VfL Wolfsburg vs PSG - Prediction:

Prediction - Wolfsburg 1-1 PSG

Whilst PSG could get on the scoresheet in Germany, the experience in the Wolfsburg side should get them through in the tie. For the younger Wolfsburg players, having those experienced players will calm the nerves which they may have. With a strong defence, the hosts should progress. But, if PSG can get a goal early, it could be an exciting game for the neutral!

06:404 hours ago

Past meetings between VfL Wolfsburg and PSG:

The first leg between the two sides was the first time the two met in eight years. 

Dominique Janssen's penalty ensured Wolfsburg came away with the victory at the Parc des Princes. 

Wolfsburg won the meeting before that in what was also the Champions League in 2015. A 2-1 win for the Germans in France was not enough to progress in the UWCL, after PSG beat Wolfsburg 2-0 eight days before that in the first leg. 

 

06:354 hours ago

Key Player for VfL Wolfsburg - Marina Hegering

Whilst they will want to add to their scoring at the Volkswagen Arena, a key focus for Wolfsburg will be at the back to esnure they don't let PSG back into the tie.

With her international and club experience, Marina Hegering will be crucial in that happening if she is to start for the hosts. 

Hegering has also contributed to the goals this season for Wolfsburg. She has four goals to her name in the Frauen-Bundesliga and also has a goal in the UWCL, similar to her centre-back partner Dominique Janssen who scored the winner in the first leg.

The duo will be vital in ensuring Wolfsburg make it through to the semi-final of the UWCL.

Hegering in action for Germany (Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
06:304 hours ago

Key Player for PSG - Kadidiatou Diani

If PSG are to turn the tie around to progress into the semi-final of the UEFA Women's Champions League, Kadidiatou Diani could play a key role. 

With 17 goals to her name in the French top flight this season, she has been clinical in front of goal for PSG. She also has three goals to her name in the UWCL this season. 

Having been at PSG since 2017, Diani along with PSG will be looking to compete with French rivals Lyon on the European stage. If they were to beat one of the favourites in Wolfsburg, it would be a huge step to doing that. 

Diani has been clinical in her six years in the capital (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images)
06:254 hours ago

Probable line-up for VfL Wolfsburg:

Team News for VfL Wolfsburg:

It could be a unchanged side for VfL Wolfsburg after their victory in the first leg at the Parc des Princes.

The home side made four changes in the second half in their defeat to Bayern Munich in the Frauen-Bundesliga, as they looked to rest players ahead of a crucial clash against PSG. 

Predicted XI:

Frohms; Hendrich, Hegering, Janssen, Rauch; Oberdorf, Lattwein; Huth, Roord, Popp; Pajor. (4-2-3-1)


 

06:204 hours ago

Probable line-up for PSG:

Team News for PSG:

Élisa de Almeida will be unavailable for PSG after her red card in the first leg at the Parc des Princes. 

After going off early against Montpellier, midfielder Kheira Hamraoui could be out, whilst Ramona Bachmann will be available and looking to add to her goals this season after bagging the winner in that game last time out.

Predicted XI:
Bouhaddi; Karchaoui, Geyoro, Georgieva, Lawrence; Bachmann, Jean-Francois, Fazer; Baltimore , Diani, Groenen. (4-3-3)

06:154 hours ago

Who is the referee and her assistants?

The referee for Vfl Wolfsburg vs PSG will be Cheryl Foster from Wales. Her assistants her Ceri Louise Williams and Anita Vad, whilst the fourth official is Iuliana Demetrescu, with the Video Assistant Referee being Fedayi San. 
06:104 hours ago

VfL Wolfsburg: A look at the hosts!

Tommy Stroot will be hoping his side stay composed to secure their place in the semi-finals, with his side having the advantage going into the game at the Volkswagen Arena. 

Dominique Janssen's penalty in the 62nd minute of the first leg is what separate's the two sides going into the game. 

Stroot will be hoping his sides' loss to league rivals Bayern Munich last time out won't hinder Wolfsburg's chances against PSG in this second leg clash. 

Wolfsburg secured a 1-0 lead in the first leg at the Parc des Princes (Photo by Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
06:054 hours ago

PSG: The visitors view!

PSG will be looking to over turn a 1-0 defecit from the first leg at the Parc des Princes. They will be without France international Élisa de Almeida, after she was sent off in the first leg against Wolfsburg. 

Despite the loss in the first leg, they remain the only team unbeaten in the top flight of French football and will go into the game with confidence after a 1-0 win last time out against Montpellier. 

 

de Almeida was sent off at the Parc des Princes in the first leg (Photo by Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
06:004 hours ago

The match will be played at the Volkswagen Arena.

The  match will be played at the Volkswagen Arena, in Germany, with a capacity of 30,000 people. With the home side in a battle with Bayern Munich at the top of the Frauen-Bundesliga and the potential of booking their place in the Semi-Final of the UWCL, there could be a huge crowd for this quarter-final tie. 
05:555 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com. Live coverage of the 2023 UEFA Women's Champions League match: VfL Wolfsburg vs PSG Live Updates!

My name is Harry Ware and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL, as PSG look to turn the tie on its head in Germany at the Volkswagen Arena. 


 

