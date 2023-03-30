Sorensen motivated for a good ending to the season for Everton

Everton Women manager Brian Sorensen hopes to get a tinge of motivation from a history-making weekend at Goodison Park last weekend to end a winless run of five games and has challenged his side to find some form of motivation in the final seven games of the season starting this Sunday at home to Tottenham.

The last time Everton won on league duty was a 3-0 win over West Ham United back in January with several draws included in that barren winless run.

With Tottenham fighting for their lives in 9th, the Danish boss is keen to get back to winning ways again this weekend who acknowledges that teams will fight even harder at this stage of the season in an attempt to beat the drop.

He said, "We need to find motivation in ourselves to go and get more wins on the board between now and the end of the season, we haven't been happy with results lately so we need to find a way to get winning again.

"It's important to perform as well as we can, we're playing some good stuff but we haven't been getting wins, in January, we didn't play well but got wins so it's about getting back and merging the two together.

"Also, we need to play the way we want to play, we've kept on doing that but it's still a process of getting better all the time in all aspects of the game, we know we aren't the best team in the league but we want to dominate in games.

"The process is going to be long but it's about getting more wins and that's what counts for me and the girls, that's what we're searching for and hopefully that starts again this Sunday.

"Sometimes it's about getting your transition right, we need to have a tight ship at the back but also take our opportunities when we're getting forward.

MOMENTUM

Momentum is important in football both on and off the park, hosting Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby with 22,161 was something to be admired for the Toffees.

Everton v Liverpool Women - Photo credit: Aggie Beever-Jones

Yes, the sums don't count as something cheerful in the wins column at present but Sorensen sees the bigger picture for both his side and the WSL1 in general. Despite frustration at not winning the derby last Friday, the atmosphere, enthusiasm, and ability to snatch a draw through a degree of resilience can act to reinvigorate the Blues prior to the visit of Spurs this weekend.

He added, "We loved it and the players loved it, we felt we should have done better and we expect more and more of ourselves all the time but to have the crowd we did at Goodison was special for us, we enjoy having these kinds of experiences and we hope to have more of the same in the future.

"I think we look in control in large parts but suddenly we get opened up too much, we need to have a balance again of being dynamic and fluid, the hardest part of any game is to find a balance, we are looking to get some motivation of the back of last weekend and into the remainder of the season.

"Hopefully a result this weekend can be a springboard for the rest of the season, results are important but also the performances and how we are looking such as how the team's looking and who the leaders are within the group.

"It's about what you do in training and what you bring into a game."

Quiet about new addition?

With Everton striker Toni Duggan giving birth to daughter Luella yesterday, Sorensen wasn't giving much away about the possibility of a pre-contract and laughed by saying, "It's really good that everything went well, maybe it's a bit early for a pre-contract but we'll see.

"We'll let her walk and talk first before making any decisions."