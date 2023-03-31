Mikel Arteta pre Leeds press conference
ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta holds a press conference at London Colney on February 17, 2023 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
12:4024 minutes ago

Mikel Arteta on William Saliba

"We are managing him, he had some discomfort in his lower back and he won't be available for tomorrow's game"

 

He also adds he's still hopeful to see him before the end of the season.

12:16an hour ago

We've arrived!

Welcome to Arsenal's London Colney training centre ahead of today's press conference against Leeds, Mikel Arteta expected from 1:30pm 

 

 

09:134 hours ago

Arteta expected at lunchtime

The Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is expected to face the media at Lunch time today live from their London Colney training centre, we'll bring you each and every key point here on VAVEL UK.
VAVEL Logo