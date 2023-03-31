Jurgen Klopp: 'Business as usual against City despite Haaland injury doubt'

Jurgen Klopp insists that Liverpool will not alter their preparations for their clash with Manchester City despite Erling Haaland's potential absence.

"When you prepare a game, you prepare all the things to avoid the final pass and that is where Erling obviously comes into the game.

If he does not play, it makes City different, not weaker, they became champions without a striker, so they have different ways.

I don't think City know already who will line-up, maybe they are not bothered, but that is how it is, you don't ever know 100% who can play, you have to prepare for different scenarios and that is what we do."

On the significance of the game

Despite the two clubs usually battling it out for Premier League supremacy, the German insists that it still a hugely significant contest for both sides.

Mo Salah celebrates scoring against Manchester City in the reverse fixture (Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC via GETTY Images)

"Super important game, that is the one thing that is not different, to all the other years.

You get what you deserve if you work hard enough, that is what we try but it is a massive game, a massive week coming up but for tomorrow they deserve all the attention, we shouldn't think about the other games.

Against City you have to be on top of your game, you have to defend on a super high level but you have to play football as well. That is what we in the good games always did, and we have to do that again."

On a season-defining week

The Reds face City, Chelsea and Arsenal in the next nine days in a crucial period for their top four ambitions.

"It is like a Champions League week, I am super excited. We know that the last game we played was in Madrid, was not a good game, Bournemouth, not a good game, the game before was world class [United], so, we have to make sure that we pick up from there or react to the other two games.

You want to play these games, we play City, Chelsea and Arsenal every season, but in one week is pretty special, yes it is difficult but it is the situation.

Two months, we can reach a lot or nothing, whilst we are planning for next season.

Historically we finish strong, it was never easy what we did before, if we do a little less, for whatever reason, it is gone. It is clear, top four is the one thing we can go for. We have to win a lot of games, the more games we win the more pressure we can put on the teams above us.

It is how we can get in this chasing mood, and go from there."

Contrasting fortunes against top and bottom

When reminded that his side have the best record when facing the top six this season Klopp labelled it as 'cool', however he was more concerned with his side's poor record against the league's bottom clubs.

The Reds have lost to Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Leeds United and Wolves this season.

"We didn't play good enough. When things are going well, you finish these situations and no one complains about it. If you don't score you have to try harder, differently and go again and still kill the game off.

We go 1-0 down and everything changes. So many explanations for defeats, we can't compare Nottingham and Bournemouth, but we should have won but we didn't.

We played a super game at Tottenham, super game against United, City home game was super intense, Arsenal was a very bad day for us, Luis got injured, the ref apologised afterwards, sorry it was not a penalty, the goal they scored was a bad angle of the VAR, nobody could see, we could have won this game against a super Arsenal team this season.

When we are in the game, we are strong, we have to make sure we are in the game. We have to react to setbacks better. That is something we have to work on short, mid and long-term."

Exciting returns and potential incomings

Fans were excited to see Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez return to training this week, and Klopp clarified the situation with both forwards.

Luis Diaz back in Liverpool training (Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via GETTY Images)

"Luis is back in small parts of training, after a very long time out, it is really fantastic to have him back, such a boost for everybody having him around.

He will not train today with us. This week was the first step back into team training, next week I think we will increase that, then he is ready, I think, but we have to judge everyday how he deals with the intensity. It looks really promising.

Darwin couldn't train for two-three days this week but was back in full training yesterday so is in contention."

He also clarified the status of some other players, such as Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara and Joe Gomez.

"Naby is out, came back with a muscle injury from international duty, we have to wait a little bit.

Thiago not back in team training yet, if things go well, he could be in team training next week.

Joe [Gomez] is back. Rhys Williams had a stomach bug, but stopped two days ago, should be alright.

We have to go full throttle in all the games, that is how it is, and that is what we try to do."

The last line of his press conference was perhaps the most interesting, he provided an update on progress made in terms of additions over the international break.

"Player side, I am positive, There are talks, but no decisions. We are busy, as you can imagine."