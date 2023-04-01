Bolton Wanderers vs Plymouth Argyle: Papa John's Trophy Final Preview, 2023

A detailed view of the Papa John's Trophy prior to the Papa John's Trophy Final between Rotherham United and Sutton United at Wembley Stadium on April 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Wembley readies itself for welcoming two of League One's most competitive sides - Bolton Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle.

In a North vs South clash, the winner of this fixture will lift the Papa John's Trophy in front of an expected attendance of 70,000 spectators.

For the Wanderers, the visit to Wembley marks 100 years since their very first appearance in the stadium, when they lifted the FA Cup after defeating West Ham United 2-0 back in 1923. Bolton's last trip to Wembley, however, was in 2011. Ian Evatt will hope to make the journey worthwhile for the Whites, returning to the North West with their first competition cup since 1989.

Their opponents, Plymouth Argyle, will be experiencing their first cup final in the club's history. Argyle boss Steven Schumacher has had a storming season with the Greens, currently sitting first in the third tier of English football. Currently, Schumacher's team are the bookies' favourites to win the fixture - but Wembley is the home of surprises.

Bolton Wanderers' Amadou Bakayoko shot is blocked by Plymouth Argyle's James Wilson during the Sky Bet League One between Bolton Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle at University of Bolton Stadium on January 7, 2023 in Bolton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Lee Parker - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Team News

Bolton Wanderers

Bolton has a handful of injuries coming into the fixture, with winger Lloyd Isgrove, striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and defender Jack Iredale out following their long-term injury rehabilitation.

The Whites will also be without Shola Shoretire, Victor Adeboyejo and Dan N’Lundulu after all three players are cup-tied and therefore, ineligible to make an appearance on Sunday.

Despite the unavailable players, George Johnston and MJ Williams will be available for Evatt's cup final squad, following their return to fitness after being sidelined since the beginning of the year.

Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth also has cup-tied players who are ineligible for the fixture, with Saxon Earley and Tyreik Wright remaining on the sidelines.

Injury-wise, the Greens will be without loaned striker Sam Cosgrove, after a calf injury has kept him off the field for the last four games. James Bolton and Adam Randell are also out for Schumacher's men on Sunday.

Bolton Wanderers' Jon Dadi Bodvarsson holds off the challenge from Plymouth Argyle's Jordan Houghton during the Sky Bet League One between Bolton Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle at University of Bolton Stadium on January 7, 2023 in Bolton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Lee Parker - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Likely Line-Ups

Bolton Wanderers

Trafford; Jones, Santos, Toal; Bradley, Sheehan, Dempsey, Lee, John; Charles, Kachunga

Plymouth Argyle

Burton; Wilson, Edwards, Gillesphey; Mumba, Houghton, Matete, Butcher; Azaz, Hardie, Mayor

Key Players

Bolton Wanderers - Kyle Dempsey

Kyle Dempsey could cause a lot of problems in the middle of the park for Plymouth on Sunday. Awarded Bolton's Player of the Month for January and February, the midfielder has a great variety of technical and tactical abilities in his locker; be it scoring goals from distance, or defensively reading the game to make vital interceptions. This season Dempsey has four goals and two assists in 33 appearances to his name, including a world-class strike outside of the box against Cheltenham Town.

He is strong in possession and can read a game very well, but has struggled under defensive pressure this season. If Plymouth incorporates reducing the space Bolton has to exploit in their game plan, Dempsey's threat will be reduced tenfold.

Bolton Wanderers' Kyle Dempsey during the Sky Bet League One between Bolton Wanderers and Forest Green at University of Bolton Stadium on January 24, 2023 in Bolton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dave Howarth - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Plymouth Argyle - Bali Mumba

21-year-old Bali Mumba joined the Greens on loan from Norwich City at the beginning of the season and has made quite an impact at his temporary club. Starting 33 games this season, Schumacher has turned to the young midfielder for both goals and assists for his side. Mumba boasts six goals and six assists so far this campaign, demonstrating his mature decision-making ability.

His contracted club, Norwich, believe Mumba is a "really exciting talent", and could cause damage if linking up with Ryan Hardie, Plymouth's top scorer this season (13 goals).

Bali Mumba (17 Plymouth Argyle) celebrates after scoring team's first goal during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Ipswich Town and Plymouth Argyle at Portman Road, Ipswich on Saturday 14th January 2023. (Photo by Kevin Hodgson/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Match Details

Where will the match be played?

The match will be played at Wembley Stadium.

When will the match be played?

The match will be played at 3pm BST on Sunday 2nd April 2023.

How can you watch the match?

In the UK, the match will be live to watch on Sky Sports. Commentary is available on both Bolton Wanderers' and Plymouth Argyle's websites.