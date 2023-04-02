Michael Morton backs his York side to best Barnet ahead of "difficult game"

York City manager Michael Morton has admitted "we back ourself" heading into a Monday night clash with Barnet, days after signing a new contract that keeps him at the club until the end of the season.

By then, the Minstermen boss will hope to have guided his side to National League safety, as the gap to relegation continues to close heading into the final month.

"Clarity" on off-the-field issues

It's never dull at York City, and the news of Friday has proven that, with the Supporters' Trust stepping in to help out with finances, claiming that majority owner Glen Henderson is refusing to pay players and staff.

On top of that, the update that a takeover due to be completed this week has fallen through is not a welcome situation for anyone, and speaking to Jorvik Radio, manager Michael Morton revealed how the news broke.

"When we were on the pitch, I got wind of the players talking, and it spread like wildfire.

"We had a brief chat, then Glen called me, and said he wanted to speak to the players as well, so we had a chat with the senior players and then spoke as a group."

Chairman Glen Henderson (left) has grown to be very unpopular with fans since his arrival in July 2022 (Photo: York City FC)

He added, "Glen came in and said why he is here - he is going to support the team, don't worry about the financial side of it, and didn't really say too much else, apart from he would keep everybody in the loop moving forward.

"The main message was just making sure that we have got clarity on what it looks like and just making sure we stick together going into Monday."

On Barnet

While City have the task of avoiding relegation in their first season back in the fifth tier, Barnet are looking to gain promotion from the National League, initially aiming to retain their playoff position.

Generally a hard side to break down, Morton discussed his thoughts on York's next opponents.

He said he expects "a tough game. They are very forward-thinking and have some good experience in and around the side. They are athletically and physically very big - I think what they like to do is put a lot of pressure on their position in terms of set plays and getting the ball forward.

"We know it is going to be a difficult game but we back ourself. We know that we have got the tools to deal with them, but we just have to make sure we are ready and prepared for Monday night and put a good performance in."

Barnet look to make it five unbeaten in the league this Monday (Photo by Eddie Garvey/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

On injuries

Things are slowly beginning to calm on the injury front at the LNER Community Stadium now.

But not between the sticks - goalkeeper Ethan Ross' recovery is taking slightly longer than expected as his concussion keeps him out for a ninth straight game.

"With Ethan, we have just got to take it on a day-to-day basis. We can't rush him. Sometimes he is feeling well, sometimes he is not. Gradually we have to pick up his training, and we will see how it goes. He won't be ready for the Barnet game."

Goalkeeper Ethan Ross' recovery is taking slightly longer than expected (Photo by Eddie Garvey/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ever-present midfielder Dan Pybus is another who is unlikely to return to action following an injury last Saturday.

"Everybody else should be in contention, apart from Pybus at this moment in time, and obviously [Nathan Thomas] who has been out for a while now."

On the fans

A Minsterman himself, Morton knows more than anyone else how important the fans are to the team and how much of an impact they can have.

"The fans feel it more than anybody, and I know they can be frustrated like we can be frustrated.

"The atmosphere against Scunthorpe, even though we didn't play great, was one of the best I've heard for a long time, especially in the second half.

"We will give them absolutely everything, they will give us absolutely everything. We have just got to stick together and try do what is best for the club and hopefully stay in this division."