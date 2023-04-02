Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 29, 2023

Cristian Stellini, Assistant Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg two match between Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Tottenham travel to Everton, with the North London side in a state of turmoil. With the sacking of Antonio Conte and sporting director Fabio Paritici receiving a worldwide ban from all football-related activities due to his involvement in the capital gains investigation in Italy.

Conte’s assistant Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason have been placed in charge until the end of the season. With one win in all competitions in the last five, the Spurs supporters will hope the change in management can create an upturn in their fortunes.

With ten games remaining and some of the sides around them picking up points over the weekend, time is running out for Tottenham to keep themselves in the top four.

Everton have been having their own off-field problems; the Toffees have been reported to have breached several financial fair play rules. With a points deduction potentially looming, every point gained is precious.

Another issue is the new stadium being built at Bramley Moore Dock is three months behind schedule, with concerns that the stadium will not be ready for the start of the 2023/24 season as planned.

On the field, the club have positives to take. Since Sean Dyche rocked up to Goodison Park, three home wins have given hope that they can beat the drop.

Team News

Everton

Everton are still likely to be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Demarai Gray will most probably lead the line.

Nathan Patterson started for Scotland during their successful international fixtures against Cyprus and Spain, but Dyche has not indicated if he will start against Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur

Ryan Sessegnon, Emerson Royal, Ben Davies and Rodrigo Bentancur will be absentees for the fixture.

Ivan Perisic and Richarlison are doubts. Hugo Lloris is back in training but not likely to part of the match day squad.

Likely Lineups

Everton

Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey; Iwobi, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, McNeil; Gray

Tottenham Hotspur

Forster; Porro, Dier, Romero, Sanchez, Perisic; Hojberg, Skipp; Son, Kulusevski, Kane

Key Players

Everton - Demari Gray

With the absence of Calvert-Lewin, Gray should start up front. Though not a regular goal scorer, the former Leicester City player is an influential player in the Everton attack.

With his ability to use his speed to get in behind defences or play in the false nine position that Dyche has used on occasion since taking over at Goodison Park.

Many of the hopes of causing Tottenham problems will rest on his shoulders.

Tottenham Hotspur - Harry Kane

With how inconsistent and poor Tottenham have been this season, it could not be anyone else.

Having become England’s all time top scorer over the international break, much of Spurs' fortunes in the business end of the season will depend on Kane continuing to drag his side along with him.

With 21 goals already in 22/23, Everton is the perfect team for him to add to his tally. With 14 goals in 15 games, he will hope to continue his streak.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match will be played at Everton’s Goodison Park.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 8pm on Monday.

How can I watch?

The game, for those watching in the UK, will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.