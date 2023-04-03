Bruno Saltor describes 'really difficult 12 hours'

Bruno Saltor admitted that it had been a 'really difficult 12 hours' since becoming interim head coach of Chelsea, following the sacking of Graham Potter after a poor recent run of results.

The Spaniard had joined the Blues as part of Potter's backroom staff when he made the switch last September, but whilst the Englishman may have departed - along with assistant Billy Reid - some coaching staff are staying in the meantime.

Rumours of potential permanent replacements have already been touted, with Julian Nageslmann's name mentioned by many, but Bruno was keen to stress that he would not be distracted by the outside talk.

"I think it’s really important to just focus day by day and how much we can affect every day, what we can control," said Bruno. "What we can control is how we train today, how we play tomorrow and after we’ll see how it goes."

When asked about whether he might even consider looking to get the job himself, the 42-year-old was clear: "It’s something I can’t control. I'm just focused on what I can control and going day by day."

Given the news only broke yesterday evening of Potter's dismissal, it was a fast turnaround for Bruno to be facing questions from the media already, especially given the close personal relationship he had with the two departed staff members.

Since retiring from football four years ago Bruno has worked as a coach, first at Brighton and then at Chelsea, with the majority of that time spent with Potter, and he spoke of the personal toll it has taken on him, as well as others involved in the situation.

"Obviously it's been a difficult 24 hours for all of us, for the staff, for the families," admitted the former Brighton captain. "It’s a sad day for the staff because Graham and Billy [Reid] are leaving. Two top coaches, top people, top human beings.

"It’s been really difficult at every single level, especially emotional. Obviously you have to deal with the press conference, you have to deal with the players.

​ Bruno Saltor with Billy Reid at Brighton (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"The relationship with Graham and Billy, it’s difficult with how it affects their families. Really difficult 12 hours."

Professionalism as a priority

One of the major problems attributed to Potter's lack of success in west London was the supposedly over-inflated squad which he had been left with, as with everyone fit he had over 30 players to deal with.

By the end of his tenure, it appeared form had deserted many of those in the squad, but Bruno still maintained that the players - who were set to have their first training session since the announcement - will have been dismayed to hear the news.

"They will be sad as well because they know the level of human being Graham is. They’re going to take responsibility as they’ve done since day one, so I expect them to be with us and supportive.

"It’s an opportunity for the players. We’re representing Chelsea, a club with an amazing history. It’s about winning, it’s about dominating.

"What we need to do is prepare for the game. Preparation helps a lot for performance and that’s what the players need to focus on."

Finally, Bruno was asked about the chance events of the past day had given him personally, as despite his personal allegiances to the former head coach, he is now the man in charge, albeit for an unspecified period of time.

Given he has never been a head coach before, it is quite the task for him, and one which he maintains he will look to do with the utmost professionalism.

"If I'm here right now it's because Graham and the club thought it was the right step. How I see it is I have to be as professional as I can, try to help the players, guide the players towards preparing for the game as best we can.

Graham Potter and Bruno Saltor at Cobham training ground (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

"It’s a massive challenge. I’ve been coaching for just four years, but for 24 years I have been involved in football. I’ve got a lot of experience in changing rooms.

"What I’m going to try to do is help players, guide players, because I've been in those situations before. I've got the feeling I can help especially young players who have probably never been in that situation before.

"At the end of the day all of us are responsible and we have to keep positive and try to focus on tomorrow’s game."