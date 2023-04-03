Four things we learnt from Everton's dramatic draw against Tottenham

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 03: Michael Keane of Everton scores the equaliser during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on April 03, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

A last-minute long-range strike from Michael Keane secured a dramatic point for Everton against Tottenham Hotspur on Monday evening.

Spurs looked set for all three points after going 1-0 up against ten men, but showed a lack of composure and control to throw away two points in their race for European football.

Abdoulaye Doucoure was sent off in the 58th minute to give the Lilywhites the upper hand, but the Toffees controlled the match as soon as they went 1-0 down.

Just days before leaving Spurs, Antonio Conte suggested the players do not take responsibility in the face of adversity, and his comments were proved correct in Merseyside. It was another predictable collapse from the North London club.

Keane's rise from disaster

Michael Keane had one of the most dramatic performances in recent weeks at Goodison Park. Giving away a penalty, being on the receiving end of a dangerous tackle, and scoring a screamer to earn a point for his side. His performance had everything.

Many thought the match was over when the defender brought down Cristian Romero in the penalty area. It was a rash challenge from the Englishman, who's slow reactions allowed the Argentine to beat him to the ball.

But Keane's response to making a mistake epitomised Everton under Sean Dyche. They never give up. He, alongside the rest of the team, fought back to control the game and score an equaliser.

Michael Keane. (Photo by PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images)

His last-minute wonder goal sent the blue side of Merseyside into bedlam. The former Burnley defender was given time and space on the edge of the box, before firing a spectacular strike into the top right corner. It left Hugo Lloris motionless in goal.

Doucoure's reckless actions

The match was on a knife edge at the start of the second half. Neither side were controlling the match, and both lacked composure in the final third. However, that all changed when Doucoure was sent off in the 58th minute.

The midfielder reacted aggressively to an altercation with Harry Kane, leading to the 30-year-old swinging his arm towards the striker, before smacking him powerfully in his face.

Abdoulaye Doucoure. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Doucoure's aggressive actions earnt him an immediate red card from David Coote, as Kane fell to the floor in pain.

Luckily for Everton, they still secured a valuable point on Monday night, but it their challenge was only made harder by the former Watford player. He has featured heavily for the Toffees in recent weeks, but will not be forced to watch from the sidelines for the next three matches.

Conte proven correct once again

1-0 up against a a team with ten men who are in the relegation zone. That is a comfortable win for most sides, but for Tottenham Hotspur? Well, that's a different story.

Spurs crumbled under pressure after taking the lead and allowed the Merseyside crowd to get on their backs. They made mistakes at the back and worked themselves into trouble time and time again. It was a similar story to Spurs' 3-3 draw with Southampton two weeks ago.

In that scenario, Conte criticised the players post-match for failing to take responsibility and blamed them for Spurs' failure to succeed over the years. It led to the Italian leaving the club, but the former Chelsea manager was proven correct on Monday night.

Antonio Conte. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

The Lilywhite players failed to take control in the closing minutes and capitulated at Goodison Park. As soon as the atmosphere increased, they rushed their passes and allowed the Toffees to press from the front. Lucas Moura's reckless red card late on summed up Spurs' performance in the closing minutes as they threw at two valuable points in their race for European football.

Heung-Min Son struggles again

Son has struggled the most in N17 this season. The South Korean, despite a sensational run of form last season, has failed to adapt to Conte's system on a regular basis. With Cristian Stellini adopting the same approach, it led to a similar scenario for the winger.

Son drifted centrally from the start of the match, with Kane drifting left to create space. It allowed the golden boot holder to move away from Ivan Perisic, someone he has failed to build a connection with, but it meant it highlighted Son's biggest weaknesses.

The 30-year-old was often given the ball with his back to goal and a defender on his tail. It forced him to make a quick pass, instead of utilising his biggest strength of running at the defence.

Heung-Min Son. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

However, when Son was given an opportunity one on one with Jordan Pickford, he failed to take his chance. After a fantastic run from Dejan Kulusevski, the winger placed a low shot directly towards the England keeper, which epitomised Son's season in front of the net.