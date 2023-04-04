Brighton and Hove Albion: What has changed?

Brighton and Hove Albion are one of the very finest footballing sides in the Premier League this season, alongside the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City; but the praise doesn’t stop there for this team. Since the introduction of Roberto De Zerbi, the same players with a totally different approach in character was evident in the 3-3 draw against Brentford.

Albion’s World Cup winner, Alexis Mac Allister, struck late on with a composed penalty against David Raya to salvage a point for De Zerbi's side, but the difference in reaction was a stark change to last season. Recently sacked Chelsea manager, Graham Potter, helped implement a good attitude to ‘not losing’ games in the 2021/22 season, as seen with many great away day memories with late equalisers: courtesy of Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck.

It has been mentioned many times the quality difference of De Zerbi in terms of mentality, but the Italian said it himself to VAVEL prior to Bournemouth away, when asked about the increase in confidence in these vital moments in big games...

“Yes, and after [Alexis] Mac Allister’s goal; when I saw the players taking the ball to restart the play in the 90th minute was an incredible image in my head. This image can explain the mentality and attitude to win the game; we could lose the game after 3-3.”

He is right. Last season, many Albion fans on social media were jeered for ‘celebrating a draw’ by Crystal Palace fans, and maybe they were right in hindsight. No celebration from Alexis and the team. Ice cold and move on to try and win the game. A true sign of a team destined for great things.

Midfield Maestros

Brighton’s midfield has become very fluid in transition since the start of 2022, but it seems like Alexis Mac Allister has improved that ounce more since the World Cup triumph. Naturally, anyone working alongside the likes of Lionel Messi is inevitably going to pick up valuable lessons towards their careers, but Alexis’ confidence change is clear to see. The Argentine has now scored five penalties from five in the Premier League this season: more than any other player in the league. Complimented by Pascal Gross and Moisés Caicedo, the balance is right towards interchanging and overloading, when necessary, against teams. Gross’ killer pass ability, with Caicedo’s incredible physicality and tackling, is enough to dominate any team in the world – yes, the world.

A humble De Zerbi explained when asked about his influence on these players:

“[Alexis] Mac Allister, [Pascal] Gross, [Moises] Caicedo... they are fantastic players. Yes, I can help them, give them my idea/solution, ways to attack, and keep the ball in possession. But you cannot play like Brighton on the pitch if you are not so good. We can improve, we are very far away from our best in terms of the quality of play.”

For a team of Brighton’s historic stature pushing potential Champions League places, in the semi-final of the FA Cup, recording the most amount of shots taken in a single game in the Premier League this season, and having each player from the team having at least two attempts at goal for the first time... it is a very exciting statement to believe that the team is “very far away from their best”!

De Zerbi's humility

Throughout the press conference, De Zerbi continued to bat away any praise over his direct impact on the team, despite having an unbeaten record away from home since October, with a team massively ‘overperforming’ if you were to believe outsiders.

VAVEL nudged De Zerbi, insisting praise in change towards his side’s mentality. This is the best quote of the conference:

“I think I give them the possibility to dream. If you can dream, you can show more enthusiasm. Now, there is another atmosphere. We feel ready to fight, and to achieve Europe next season.”

Everyone should have the possibility to dream. No fan should feel like there is no way of being able to feel what they want to feel. Football is a game of emotions, and too many times in recent history at Brighton, it has been a trend to hide those away and remain calm for the rest of the season.

I say, and our manager says: enjoy it.