England vs Brazil: Women's Finalissima Preview, 2023

A general view outside the stadium as fans arrive prior to the Women's International Friendly match between England and USA at Wembley Stadium on October 07, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Two of the world's greatest footballing nations clash for the first time since 2019, on Thursday 6 April 2023.

The first Women's Finalissima will see Sarina Wiegman's England take on Pia Sundhage's Brazil at a sold-out Wembley Stadium.

The event sees the winners of the Women's EUROs face the winners of the Copa América Femenina, as an expansion of the cooperation between the countries' respective confederations; UEFA and CONMEBOL.

Wiegman's side has fond memories of playing international football at Wembley, following the beating of arch-rivals Germany, with the final score 2-1 after extra time. The Lionesses picked up their country's first piece of silverware in 56 years in front of almost 90,000 spectators; with another opportunity to lift a trophy before a packed Wembley on Thursday.

Brazil, however, added their ninth Copa América Femenina trophy to their cabinet just one day before England's European victory, as they beat Colombia one goal to nil.

Rafaelle of Brazil celebrates with the trophy after winning the final match between Brazil and Colombia as part of Women's CONMEBOL Copa America 2022 at Estadio Alfonso Lopez on July 30, 2022 in Bucaramanga, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)

Both countries had a 100% win rate in their respective international tournaments; beating every opponent to lift the silverware.

Although England will undoubtedly have the home advantage on the day, the Brazilian side has played at Wembley before. Eleven years ago albeit, where Great Britain beat the South Americans in front of a 70,000-strong crowd at the London Olympics in 2012.

A familiar Brazilian face will also be on show for Women's Super League fans as Leah Williamson's centre-back partner at Arsenal, Rafaelle Souza, is the captain of As Canarinhas.

The two Gunners hope to guide their nations to further international success on Thursday.

Rafaelle Souza of Brazil and Leah Williamson of England pose for a photo following a training session prior to the Women's Finalissima 2023 at Wembley Stadium on April 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Team News

England

England miss one-half of their EURO 2022 winning centre-back partnership, Millie Bright, following an injury she sustained while on domestic duty.

Bright remains the only Lioness originally called-up that will not be named in the matchday squad.

West Ham United's Lucy Parker returns to camp after leaving international duty early back in October 2022. Wiegman spoke extremely highly of the defender, saying:

“It starts with the quality of performance and you also want some experience too. I want to see her in our environment.

“We see things in her that we really like. So the defensive aggressiveness, the speed, agility and things like that. There is more than that to football but we really like that [about her] and we want to see that in our environment.”

Lucy Parker of England trains in the gym at St George's Park on April 05, 2023 in Burton upon Trent, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Brazil

Brazil has a very full medical room at the moment; proving a slight headache for Sundhage. South American title-winners Lorena, Tainara, Angelina and Debinha will all remain on the sidelines, alongside Duda Sampaio and Nycole.

The visitors are without Marta, Brazil's top scorer and argued best female football player of all time, who picked up an injury just weeks after returning from 11 months out with an ACL injury.

Despite missing a handful of key players, the Brazilians are still confident of producing a competitive performance against their European opposition. Brazil's Swedish boss said they are "honoured to play against one of the best teams in the world, with the best coach in the world."

Marta #10 of Brazil during a game between Brazil and USWNT at Toyota Stadium on February 22, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Predicted Line-Ups

England

Earps; Bronze, Williamson, Greenwood, Carter; Walsh, Stanway; Hemp, Toone, James; Russo

Brazil

Luciana; Bruninha, Lauren, Rafaelle, Tamires; Ana Vitória, Ary Borges, Kerolin, Adriana; Geyse, Bia Zaneratto

Pia Sundhage, Head Coach of Brazil speaks to the media during a press conference alongside Sarina Wiegman, Head Coach of England prior to the Women's Finalissima 2023 at Wembley Stadium on April 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Key Players

England - Keira Walsh

Barcelona and England midfielder Keira Walsh will cause Brazil all sorts of problems on Thursday night.

The most expensive female footballer in the world for a reason, her ability to control the ball in the middle of the park has rightfully earned her the title as one of the best players in the women's game.

Walsh reads the game better than most in world football, spotting when her team either makes runs forward, or require her to defend. Rightfully, she made the FIFPRO Women's World XI following her heroics in 2022, and was awarded the Player of the Match award when the Lionesses beat Germany to win the EURO 2022 trophy.

Keira Walsh of England is awarded with the VISA Player Of The Match Award Player of the match award during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Sarah Stier - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Brazil - Rafaelle Souza

Recognisable to Arsenal and WSL fans alike, Rafaelle Souza is a vital component of Sundhage's backline.

Her knowledge of the Women's Super League will pay dividends on Thursday, having faced the likes of Alessia Russo, Lauren Hemp, Lauren James and Ella Toone already this season.

Although arguably not the best player on her national team's roster, her leadership and understanding of the opposition will be crucial in containing a very attacking English side. Having played alongside Lionesses captain Leah Williamson for the duration of the season, Rafaelle will also be able to provide a fantastic insight to her teammates as to how her defensive partner will lead the European Champions.

Rafaelle #4 of Brazil kicks the ball during the SheBelieves Cup game between Brazil and USWNT at Toyota Stadium on February 22, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

The match is being played at the home of English football, Wembley.

What time is kick-off?

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 19:45 BST.

Where can I watch it?

The game is being shown live on ITV or the ITVX app, for UK-based viewers.