"That is my happiest moment in football" - Dimitar Mitov on life in Cambridge, dealing with injury and his performance against Newcastle

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Cambridge United's Dimitar Mitov during the Sky Bet League One between Cambridge United and Lincoln City at Abbey Stadium on September 3, 2022 in Cambridge, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Vaughan - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Dimitar Mitov believes his involvement in Cambridge United's win away to Newcastle United last season was 'the happiest moment' in his career so far.

The Cambridge goalkeeper spoke exclusively to VAVEL to discuss his early life in Bulgaria, the upcoming Cambridgeshire derby, and his dream of playing for the Bulgarian national team one day.

He also talked about his struggles in moving to England at a young age, as well as dealing with serious injury in recent years.

Mitov's current contract expires in the summer, but he suggested he would like to stay at Cambridge next season 'as long as everything is right in terms of the contract'.

On comparing life in Bulgaria to England

The 26-year-old grew up in Bulgaria before moving to England. Bulgaria is a developing country - possessing a different lifestyle compared to the United Kingdom.

Mitov believes the two countries are incredibly different, and suggested kids in England have far more opportunities to succeed in football.

He said: "I think it is a really different life to what you guys have here for sure. Just like the tradition; the way we go grow up. It is completely different. For example, growing up being a footballer, I never had the chance or the possibility to be in an academy since eight, because so many kids in England have got the chance to train professionally since their ten years old.

"I never had the chance. Back home, I was an outfield player all my life I suppose, because I was always the bigger kid in school. I was faster and more powerful than everybody else. I was playing up top scoring all the goals, chasing the glory. I only started playing academy football when I was 14.

"I got scouted for an academy ran by Bulgarian football legend Hristo Stoichkov. My trial there was the first time ever playing in goal. I went on trial there having never caught a ball in my life. My dad was a goalkeeper as well, so that was pretty much how it started."

On moving to England at a young age

Mitov moved to England during his childhood, which is something several aspiring footballers are forced to do to achieve their dream. England possesses some of the best facilities in the world, making it appealing to hundreds each year.

It can be incredibly daunting to move across the world, and the goalkeeper believes he struggled to adapt to life in England early on.

He said: "I was playing for the youth national team in Bulgaria. We were playing European qualifications in Germany. I was 15, but I was travelling with the under-17s, so most were a few years above me. I played and had a pretty solid tournament. Obviously scouts from Nottingham Forest must have seen me play, and they sent a letter to my academy to invite me on trial.

"I went on trial with Forest for three weeks. For some reason they took too long to decide whether they were going to offer me anything or not. I have no idea how Charlton Athletic found out about me. They then invited me on trial and contacted my agent. I was there for two days and I was pretty much offered a contract straight away. I was 15 at the time, but had to wait until I was 16 to sign the scholarship. As soon as I was 16, I flew over and signed my scholarship with Charlton.

"Really hard [to adapt to life in the UK]. For the first three to four months I wanted to go back home. I couldn't speak a word of English. Obviously I tried to learn the basics, but imagine going to a place where no one speaks your language. I was basically trapped there trying to understand people.

"Obviously people tried to help me, but when you don't understand it's extremely difficult. My desire, my dream kept me going. I always wanted to be a professional footballer in England. I knew if I got past this period, then I had a good chance of making it in the country. I'm glad I stuck with it, because it was extremely hard.

Mitov returns to the Valley. (Photo by Ben Peters/MB Media/Getty Images)

"Leaving all your family, my friends, and everything I knew back home for a completely random place with strange people. It was really challenging at the beginning, but, when you're chasing something, you are willing to sacrifice everything for it. I am glad it is paying off so far."

On the start of his professional career

Mitov left Charlton at the age of 20 to move to Cambridge, who sat in League Two at the time. The club were struggling in the fourth highest division, but provided an opportunity for the youngster.

Mitov suggested Charlton were brilliant to him and that he will always be grateful to former United manager Shaun Derry.

He said: "Well I was always on the bench [at Charlton]. I was training with the first team a lot, and sat on the bench in the Championship. This is football for you when you have a young, unexperienced goalkeeper. As an outfield player you can come on for five, ten minutes, but, as a goalkeeper, you either play or you don't play.

"I had Nick Pope in front of me. You can see how good of a goalkeeper Pope is. I was very young, and I don't think I was treated badly or anything. I think Charlton had been brilliant to me. They gave me my steps into English football and I have nothing but respect for people at the football club.

"It was not the right time for me to play and obviously I was told that I was not going to be part of the first-team plans. I had to start looking for a new club and obviously the Cambridge situation became available. It was probably the best decision of my career so far to come to United.

"When I was joining Cambridge it was Shaun Derry as manager. They had Will Norris at the time [as goalkeeper], and I remember having a conversation with the manager when he signed me saying there was big interest in Will and that I was going to start as a number two. I think I trained with Will for one week before he left for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"The manager Derry pulled me to the side and said: "Listen we're going to sign an experienced goalkeeper for number one, but you're going to have the cup games and potentially some league games if you do well". I understood this. I was a young goalkeeper who was learning his traits.

"I had never played a game in my life and I knew that I had to work two, three times harder to get a chance in the team. I had to make sure I played well in the cup games. At the end of the season, Derry gave me three games which went really well. After that, everything just kicked on really.

Shaun Derry. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"It was brilliant [his relationship with Shaun Derry]. Last season he dropped me a lovely message saying that he still looks out for me. You know I respect every manager that's been because you can learn something. I've always had a good relationship with people and I feel like I had a good relationship with him, because he's the one who signed me and gave me my professional debut. I will always be grateful to him."

On dealing with injuries

The Cambridge goalkeeper has suffered two serious injuries in recent years. Back in 2021, he suffered a shoulder injury during the run-in, which meant he missed the end to Cambridge's promotion-winning campaign.

The 26-year-old believes that sitting on the sidelines is one of the hardest things about being a footballer.

He said: "It's extremely difficult [to sit on the sidelines]. Especially the one in 2020/21 because we were doing so well in the promotion year. For people outside, this is what they don't realise. Everyone says footballers have it nice and say they can have a good life, but this is the dark moments. For example, me being on my own; all my family was back in Bulgaria. I was stuck in a house doing everything on my own.

"That season I dislocated my shoulder. It completely came out of my socket and I tore a few muscles as well. In the first place, I didn't feel it was as bad as it was, but when I went to get the scan with the specialist, he said somehow my body adapts to pain differently. I don't feel pain as much as other people.

"I needed surgery because I was a goalkeeper. I went to the best surgeon in the country; he did Jan Oblak two years ago. I was in safe hands, but it was extremely difficult. I was in the gym by myself, and looking outside at the boys training. That's probably the most difficult moment in football when you're not available to play, because you have to do all your rehabilitation to make sure you come back as fit as possible.

"The manager and the whole club were excellent with me that season, because, as soon as I got injured, Mark Bonner spoke to me and said: "I have nothing to worry about. The club is always going to be there for you. We're always going to look after you."

Mitov's injury. (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)

"Hearing this from the manager always give you that boost to go and hit the rehab to come back stronger. That's why I've always had a special relationship with Bonner, because he's always looked after me from day one. He's probably one of the nicest guys I've met in football."

On the famous win against Newcastle

Cambridge United pulled off one of the greatest FA Cup giant killings last season. The League One side beat the richest club in the world, Newcastle United, 1-0 thanks to a goal from Joe Ironside.

Mitov played an instrumental role in the win, as the goalkeeper produced his finest ever performance to keep out the the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin. Mitov believes that was the happiest day in his career so far.

He said: "Honestly, to this day, I cannot express the feeling to tell you how I felt. We were going into the game thinking we've got nothing to lose here. Everybody was expecting us to lose four, five, six nil. When you go into a game like that with no pressure, it's a dangerous game. As a goalkeeper, as soon as you make early saves, you know you're in for a game.

"Everything was going well for me. My kicking, my communication, a simple through-ball or anything like that. Everything was going my way. That is for sure my happiest moment in football. I'm really glad I helped the team win the biggest game in their history probably. That set us up really nicely for a good end to the season.

"It was so much [attention]. My phone when I went back to the changing room, I thought it was going to explode! I had over a thousand messages from different people. I'm talking people like David Seaman, Kasper Schmeichel, Dimitar Berbatov and Stiliyan Petrov. The coverage from Sky, BBC and all this media attention that wanted to do an interview with you.

"At one point I thought about the big boys, and this is what they get every single week and I'm getting it just once in my career! You start to understand just how big social media is and how one game can bring so much attention to you. It wasn't just me.

Mitov against Newcastle. (Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"The whole football club was spoken about for months, because it was the takeover for Newcastle, it was Kieran Trippier's first match, and we didn't just beat the Magpies, we potentially beat their strongest team. If you take out Callum Wilson who was injured, that was their strongest team at the time. It was pretty special."

On Cambridge's current campaign

Despite a superb season in League One last season, United have struggled to stay consistent in the current campaign. It sees them sit five points off survival currently, with just eight games remaining.

Mitov believes they overachieved last season, but thinks they have been unlucky this year.

He said: "We had a really good year last season. Everybody thought we were going to be the team to struggle. We lost our goalscorer [Paul Mullin]. We proved to people that we can definitely compete in League One. Going into pre-season, we didn't expect anything different to last season. Fight for every point, fight for every game, because, on our day, we knew we could compete with anyone in the league. We proved that last season.

"I feel like at times this season we've been hard done by. There were so many games we played well; we didn't deserve to lose. That's football. It's crazy how things can swing from a positive to a negative so quickly. This is the challenge for the whole football club in general to come out of this situation, because, in reality, we overachieved last season by a country mile.

"Now this season is almost like coming back to normal. It's been a reality check a little bit. When things don't go your way, sometimes there's nothing you can do about it. For example, when we played Cheltenham, the guy hits it from 40 yards and it hits the top corner.

"That never happened last season. We know as a football club and as players that we need to be better and turn it around. Hopefully that win against Port Vale [on Saturday] is the start of something, because we really need to go on a run. Come Friday, we have to go out there and make sure we get another three points [against Fleetwood]."

On the Cambridgeshire derby

Next Saturday, Cambridge host Peterborough United in the Cambridgeshire derby. Despite limited national coverage, it is an incredibly intense match for both sets of supporters.

Mitov missed the fixture earlier in the season due to injury, and knows just how much a win would mean for the fans.

He said: "I missed the game away because I was injured and I was extremely gutted. As soon as I saw the numbers of our fans turning up away I thought: Wow! That was probably the best away end I've seen. They were incredible, and I can imagine at home it is going to be two times better.

"Winning a derby game means everything. I know how much it means to the fans. We've not given them many moments to be happy about this season, so hopefully we can against Peterborough.

Peterborough United. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

"I'm sure if we win that game, everybody would be really happy. We just have to give the fans what they deserve, because they travel in so many numbers home and away. They deserve a little bit of happiness. Hopefully we are going to be able to give them the three points and the win, because they really deserve it."

On representing Bulgaria

Despite performing at a high level in England, Dimitar Mitov has never represented his country at senior level. He featured for both the U17 and U19 teams, but has never been given the opportunity for the senior team, potentially because he plays abroad.

The United goalkeeper believes he deserves the opportunity to play for his country.

He said: "I feel like I deserve a chance for sure, because I am playing at a very good level. For me, League One is twice as good as the Bulgarian league, but there is a lot of politics in football. There's so many things going on behind the scenes back home. People want to promote Bulgarian goalkeepers in the league so they can be sold to go abroad.

"I'm already playing abroad! I'm sure my time will come sooner or later. Keep putting in good performances, keep playing well, keep getting recognition from the media, then I'm sure, one day, all this hard-work will pay off and I will get the call-up I deserve."

The goalkeeper also confirmed he has never had any contact with the Bulgarian FA.

"No never. Actually, my agent tried to contact them last season, but there was no response. It's weird; there's so much politics going around over there. I've never played in Bulgaria. I'm probably more famous in England than I am in Bulgaria if you ask me!"