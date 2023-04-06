"Crunch time" for Chesterfield - assistant Danny Webb previews "a big weekend"

Chesterfield face the test of a visit from bottom-half side York City this Friday in the Vanarama National League.

However, the Minstermen have upped their game recently, tallying four points from their last two games to further them eight points from the relegation zone.

That won't bother the Spireites too much, considering they are looking to extend a seven-game unbeaten run themselves, one which has lately seen them go 407 minutes without conceding a single goal.

That is a record that they will aim to continue in the hope of claiming the target third-place spot, and assistant Danny Webb is hoping for the same despite the "massive pressure."

Chesterfield's crunch time

A popular character in and around the club, assistant manager Danny Webb is closing in on two years at the Technique Stadium.

And he is once again seeking promotion back to the Football League, having witnessed his side fall just short in the playoffs for the last two seasons.

Although the title is well out of reach, third place is the aim that would see the Spireites automatically progress to the playoff semi-final however Woking currently edge it by goal difference.

Speaking to media ahead of an Easter double-header which brings York City to Derbyshire before a trip to Dagenham, Webb said, “It is a big weekend, we are getting to crunch time.

It's "crunch time" for Chesterfield, according to Danny Webb (Photo by Phil Shephard-Lewis/Popperfoto via Getty Images)

“Three points now are technically no different to the start of the season but psychologically I think it plays a big part if we were to get six points over the next few days against two real tough teams.”

He also claimed that both the Minstermen and Daggers have nothing to play for other than new contracts, yet York still have some work to do in assuring their National League status for the succeeding season.

“Some would say that neither (York or Dagenham) have got much to play for but I beg to differ at this level when lads are playing for new contracts.

“In an ideal world we get six points and our nearest rivals get zero but that is probably unlikely with the opposition getting zero. But I think we have got every chance of getting six if we are at it even though York and Dagenham will beg to differ.”

Chesterfield have enjoyed a large backing throughout the campaign, averaging just under 7,000, and Webb claims that there is even more pressure with a bumper crowd.

“We have got pressure on our shoulders, massively, to finish third. There will be 7,000-8,000 there tomorrow, all wanting and expecting us to win and York won’t have that pressure.”

Dobra a doubt

Webb also outlined the key absences for the Good Friday clash to the Derbyshire Times - top scorer Armando Dobra is expected to miss the York game having suffered a hamstring strain against Halifax a couple of weeks ago.

That saw him ruled out of the squad for the recent goalless draw at Maidenhead.

The assistant manager revealed, “Probably Dobs is still a doubt, he is going to try it today (in training).

“It is important we don’t push him too early for the sake of it.

“I think tomorrow maybe will be a game or two too early. He won’t be starting tomorrow, whether he is involved is another matter.

“The manager (Paul Cook) had him at Ipswich and knows how keen he is to play. He wants to be successful as an individual and with the team. Without him we have done really well, with him we have done really well.

“He is more keen than anyone to get back and be involved but, at the same time, we are going to be in the playoffs, where we finish, hopefully higher rather than lower, and he will be a massive part of that.”

Dobra will more than likely prove to be a big miss for the Spireites with his ten goal involvements so far this term.

Armando Dobra is a doubt for Friday's match (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Problems are partly eased in the return of striker Akwasi Asante, who Webb states is, “definitely available for selection, whether to start or to be on the bench or to not be involved at all, because we have such a strong squad at the moment.

“He is raring to go and we have missed him.”

The Dutchman finished the 2020/21 season as the club's top scorer, and has continued to impress since then - he will want to add to his four goals for the campaign as soon as possible, and he could get that chance this week.

Other than Dobra and the long-term injury absence of Manny Oyeleke, Chesterfield are set to have a fully fit squad available.