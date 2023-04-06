Patrick Bamford: Why Leeds fans should persevere with the striker

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 04: Patrick Bamford of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on April 4, 2023 in Leeds, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

While Leeds need goals in their battle against relegation from the Premier League, the onus must not be on Patrick Bamford to provide them.

The English striker had a stellar first season in England's top flight, scoring 17 goals, but his role in the team surpasses his goal tally.

A key link

Bamford may not always come up with that game-winning goal, but his influence in hold-up play is something that greatly benefits Leeds' attack.

Javi Gracia has shown great confidence in the Englishman, and with merit too. Against Forest, the striker had 2.3% of possession and 74% pass completion rate, according to WhoScored?.

Being so involved in play is where Bamford shines, and while many would expect a striker to be the focal point of the attack, Bamford actually creates a situation where the wide players such as Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra become the main focus of attack.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 04: Patrick Bamford of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on April 4, 2023 in Leeds, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Class personified

As all strikers do, Bamford has his own distinct style - one that fits into Leeds' overall tactics very well.

His ability not only to hold the ball up, but to use his deft touches in tight areas to progress the ball forwards means that his teammates can expect the ball to be carried forward when he receives it.

Having a striker who can be involved in link-up play and isn't just a target man allows for a more dynamic attacking style.

Leeds have a variety of skilful attackers that can be called upon to create chances and score goals. Having someone down the middle so apt on the ball gives these players more opportunities to test opposing defences.

A familiar sight

What teams need in a relegation battle is consistency and reliability. Having been at the club for many years now, Bamford is a known commodity at Leeds, and while he doesn't score ludicrous amounts of goals, his teammates know what to expect from him.

Being a pivotal part of attacking play by being consistent in his playing behaviour creates a trust between players that can enable them to make runs, receive the ball, and create chances.

Leeds find themselves in a tough position at this point in the season, but having someone who has experienced many of the ups and downs of previous seasons may provide an air of calmness to the side, something vital in the final games this season.

Leadership qualities

As previously mentioned, Bamford has a lot of experience at Leeds, and as a result, he is a trusted and popular figure in the dressing room.

While from an outside perspective it may be frustrating not seeing him hit the back of the net many times, his teammates have that understanding with him that his role supersedes mere goal tallies, and in-fact involves more playmaking attributes.

Having such an important role within the group means Bamford can lead the team when attacking, and provide guidance to many of Leeds' younger attackers, such as Crysencio Summerville, which could be important in giving these young players confidence in such a turbulent run-in this season.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 04: Patrick Bamford of Leeds United and Moussa Niakhate of Nottingham Forest during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on April 4, 2023 in Leeds, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Experience is key

Bamford is in the prime of his career, which means he still has something to give, but also has a lot of experience that can help players around him.

Having played his entire career within the English game, he understands the expectations more than some of his peers, such as Rodrigo.

Having this experience arguably puts him in better stead to start games than his lesser experienced counterparts, and gives him that edge when leading the attacking line.

In addition to this, a long career so far means that he has had experience in many systems, meaning he is not only proficient in a one striker formation, but can play alongside another striker if needs be.

With Rodrigo being in great form before his injury, it would be unfair to exclude him from the side, so having an adaptable strike partner in Bamford could be key to Leeds' survival hopes.

Javi Gracia is a pragmatic manager, adapting his tactics to suit the opposition, so having someone like Bamford, who can adapt, could be the difference between Leeds staying up or going down this season.

Regardless of opinions on Bamford, most Leeds fans hope he continues to stay fit in order to help the side to avoid relegation this term.