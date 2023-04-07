Klopp unsure where to turn as leaders Arsenal come to town

One accusation thrown at Jurgen Klopp this season is that the Liverpool manager has been too loyal to certain players despite stuttering form. A quip baked in gallows humour could be that should Klopp pick on form then he would struggle to put out a side at all, nevertheless, it is still becoming increasingly difficult for Klopp to choose a starting team with conviction.

Klopp rotated the team for the trip to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening, and came away with the first point in three Premier League games. But that goalless draw was Liverpool’s second game in a testing eight-day spell and, naturally, the same lineup couldn’t start all three of those matches.

However, given the uphill struggle that Liverpool face in trying to clinch a top-four finish — they are now 10 points off fourth-placed Manchester United — the contest with mid-table Chelsea probably offered them the best chance of all three points.

Last Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester City was demoralising for Klopp and his players and this Sunday sees leaders Arsenal travel to Anfield. Mikel Arteta’s team are at the polar opposite end of the confidence scale after seven consecutive league wins and are looking to take a giant stride towards the title by securing a first win at Liverpool since September 2012 when Arteta started in a 2-0 success.

Liverpool’s aim for their final 10 games of the season is clear but their approach appears slightly muddled. Klopp is steadfast in his belief that he can turn things around but is currently fumbling around trying to discover a lost version of Liverpool; a version that was brighter and braver, more assured of themselves and more in control.

The former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher, summed the situation up nicely by saying: “The thing watching Liverpool is they still play the same way, the same idea is there but they can’t do it”. Same ingredients, same recipe, different taste.

Getty: John Powell

On Tuesday, Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Cody Gakpo were all benched whilst Virgil van Dijk was absent through illness. Those changes came after Klopp said only four of his players had performed at an acceptable level against City three days prior.

Asked how much his team selection was a reaction to the City game and how much was as a result of three games in a week, Klopp said: “We had a game against City, which is an influence both physically and performance-wise, and then we have a game three days later so it is both.

“This was a different week, because we played three days, but from now on if you don’t play three times a week then you have more time to train and I have to and I will make decisions about the team based on what I saw in training. That opens the door for everyone.”

There is no doubt that some of Liverpool’s big players haven’t performed at their usual level this term. Van Dijk has not been able to bring his customary assurance to Liverpool’s defence and a general reduction in confidence among his team-mates has made mistakes more frequent. Alisson has never been busier.

Van Dijk’s absence may have been enforced but he will return for Sunday’s game, most likely in place of Joel Matip, while the full backs will also be rotated back to the normal pairing of Robertson and Alexander-Arnold.

It is worth remembering that Liverpool’s defence has improved in the second part of the season, they have kept seven clean sheets in their last 10 league outings. But should they offer Arsenal the same chances they allowed Chelsea and City, then Arteta’s team will pick them off easily.

Klopp has stuck with Plan A with little reward

It is in midfield and up-front, however, that is currently testing Klopp’s thinking the most. He had called for “new ideas and fresh minds” ahead of the Chelsea game, hoping the offensive reshuffle would help generate the energy missing of late.

Yet, the forward line of Darwin Nunez, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota mustered only 0.35 xG (expected goals). For a team that put nine past Bournemouth and shot seven against United last month, Liverpool have been far from prolific this season.

What’s more, the starting midfield combination that Klopp choses at the moment resembles a lucky dip. But whoever has lined up in the centre, Liverpool have still lacked control of matches. A silver-bullet signing, such as Jude Bellingham, will not solve this alone.

For all of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho’s hard-running, there has not been much command of proceedings. Thiago Alcantara’s return from a hip injury is therefore welcomed and the Spaniard should offer more control in midfield; even though the 31-year-old will drive up the average age of a team that at 27.1 years is the joint-third oldest in the league.

Youth has been given a fleeting chance during Liverpool’s troubled campaign. Stefan Bajcetic had a run of games and impressed but has now been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Curtis Jones, afforded a rare start in midweek, has been a bit-part player while Fabio Carvalho seemingly hasn’t earned the manager’s trust yet. Harvey Elliott’s 17 league starts is by far the most.

Getty: Andrew Powell

Rectifying mental and physical fatigue is hard during a league season and this all leaves Klopp searching for solutions amongst an under-achieving squad. Perhaps the imminent return of Luis Diaz, who has been out for six months, could provide the spark.

A return to Anfield will provide Liverpool home comforts; with one defeat all season and 30 points taken from a possible 39, it is a home record second only to Arsenal and City. Arsenal have conceded 37 goals at Anfield in the 10 years since their last win there, suffering two 5-1 defeats, two 4-0 defeats plus three 3-1 defeats in that time.

There really is no better place for Arteta and his team to reinforce their transformation into title contenders. Their first choice team rolls off the tongue. Klopp, on the other hand, has much to ponder before kick-off.