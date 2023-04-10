National League Relegation Battle: Who makes the gruelling drop to regional football?

This season has definitely proven why the Vanarama National League oozes quality and drama for the entirety.

As multiple clubs prepare for their final three games, relegation is looming large for pretty much the whole bottom half of the division, from in-form Gateshead to Yeovil Town, who are hanging on by the skin of their teeth.

The title race between Wrexham and Notts County may lure you in, but it is assured that you will get equal entertainment down at the foot, where no one is safe.

16th Gateshead - P40 PTS49

The boost of achieving a trip to Wembley seems to have really worked in favour of the Heed, who now sit top of the form table based on the last six games.

Huge points against relegation rivals recently have seen a late turnaround to the season, and probably one that keeps them well out of danger.

Should Gateshead avoid the drop which is the likelihood having played the least games in the division, full credit must go to manager Mike Williamson, who has done a stellar job of guiding the Tynesiders to an impressive National League North title win before helping them survive on their return to the fifth tier.

17th York City - P43 PTS49

A topsy-turvy season both on and off the pitch has not exactly accomplished the centenary year that the Minstermen were hoping for, after winning promotion last term.

Starting the campaign like a house on fire, York looked to be a side aiming for the playoffs under John Askey, but the popular manager's shock sacking in November has seen them plummet down the league and into a relegation battle.

Having gone through yet another manager since then, City are now under the reigns of homegrown Michael Morton - a boost in morale has been evident, and crucial victories of late may just see the Yorkshire outfit stay up, however, a couple more points might be vital, and with fixtures against Torquay and Aldershot coming up, they will hope to pick up some.

The Minstermen haven't dropped into the bottom four once this season, yet are still at risk of doing so heading into the final three games (Photo by Eddie Garvey/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

18th Maidenhead United - P43 PTS49

'You've been Devonshire'd' (again). That's the phrase that will be doing the rounds if the Magpies can clinch survival, which would make it six successive seasons of avoiding the drop despite being consistently labelled relegation favourites.

Yet time and time again, they prove everyone wrong, and have had a rollercoaster of 2022/23, nicking points off Wrexham, York, Chesterfield, and Oldham, just to name a few - it's evident that Maidenhead have made themselves a hard-to-beat team, but also struggle to find a way to win.

Stringing a few good results together, the Berkshire outfit looked to be somewhat comfortable in mid-table at one point this year.

However a recent slide means they are back in the mix at the bottom and with most teams below adopting a game in hand, the pressure is on for the Magpies to look for a final few points from three fairly winnable games to ensure their National League status.

19th Dorking Wanderers - P42 PTS49

Dorking are yet another team who gained promotion last season, and another who haven't had it easy in adjusting to the new climate. Looking at the bigger picture, a club founded in only 1999 by current boss Marc White has worked wonders in fighting up the pyramid to get this far.

And they are in fact unlucky to still be competing in a relegation dogfight, with the number of goals they have scored - not one side below 5th have scored multiple times more than the Wanderers' (60).

It is unfortunately their defence that has been the major problem, shipping the most goals, though recent signings have bolstered that department, with Dorking conceding once in their last four games.

Plus, with a goalscorer like James McShane, you would think that Dorking have enough to stay up, and that is without viewing the four unproblematic fixtures that remain.

Dorking Wanderers fans may well have something to shout about come the end of the season - their side have got a fair chance of survival (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)

20th Aldershot Town - P42 PTS45

Like York, Aldershot are now onto their third permanent manager of the season, Tommy Widdrington a last resort of survival following the recent sacking of Ross McNeilly.

There was a time in February when the Shots were a mere four points shy of the playoffs, but everything has gone downhill since then, including a demoralizing FA Trophy quarter-final defeat.

While Aldershot usually manage to avoid getting dragged into a relegation battle, their abysmal home form doesn't fill anyone with confidence, and crucial games against already-demoted Scunthorpe and Altrincham could decide their fate.

21st Torquay United - P42 PTS43

Torquay take up the final spot in the 'red zone' but are rapidly late fighting chance gives them a good shot of making an escape, which must be sooner rather than later, with just 360 minutes left to play this term.

All the Gulls' previous four matches have resulted in massive wins, a couple coming over playoff sides - it is the first time this season that Gary Johnson's side have managed to piece together such excellent form, which sees only Wrexham and Gateshead bettering them over the last six.

The main concern for the Yellow Army is probably the prospect of hosting title favourites Wrexham on closing day, so it seems results must come against York, Chesterfield, and Altrincham to guide them to safety.

22nd Yeovil Town - P42 PTS39

Glovers fans must be suffering pure torture as they resign themselves to National League South, just ten years on from the delights of the EFL Championship. The downfall of Yeovil Town is both disappointing and heartbreaking.

Sitting six points from safety, off-the-field issues haven't helped in any way either, and controversial comments from manager Mark Cooper have only added more fuel to the fire.

Collecting only a couple of points out of a possible last 18, the struggle really is huge, and it greatens with immensely tough trips to Solihull, Wrexham, and Boreham Wood to await, plus a difficult home test against Oldham. At this stage, a miracle is needed for the Glovers to remain in the division.

Mark Cooper and Yeovil look destined for the drop (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

(R) 23rd Scunthorpe United - P43 PTS34

Similar to Yeovil, Scunthorpe have had a hard few years, and with their relegation confirmed, Iron fans will be desperate to escape regional football as quickly as possible, as they record a new low.

(R) 24th Maidstone United - P43 PTS25

Maidstone's relegation was particularly inevitable, winning just five times all season - they will too aim to start back from square one and go again to try and regain National League status.

Key Games in the battle

The fight to stay up continues into the final few games of the season in the National League, and it could be one in seven that fill the final two places of the drop zone. Here are the remaining fixtures for all at risk.

Gateshead: Eastleigh (A), Bromley (H), Dorking Wanderers (H), Woking (A), Boreham Wood (A), Maidenhead United (H)

York City: Torquay United (A), Aldershot Town (H), Notts County (A)

Maidenhead United: Oldham Athletic (A), Barnet (H), Gateshead (A)

Dorking Wanderers: Altrincham (H), Gateshead (A), Wealdstone (A), Scunthorpe United (H)

Aldershot Town: Scunthorpe United (H), Wealdstone (A), York City (A), Altrincham (H)

Torquay United: York City (H), Chesterfield (A), Altrincham (A), Wrexham (H)

Yeovil Town: Solihull Moors (A), Wrexham (A), Oldham Athletic (H), Boreham Wood (A)