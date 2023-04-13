Tony McMahon expecting "a tough game" against "in-form" Torquay this weekend

York City make the 640-mile round trip to Torquay United this Saturday in the National League for a massive relegation six-pointer.

The Minstermen followed up a couple of victories over promotion-chasing sides with a woeful 3-0 defeat against Halifax on Monday, so it is both a chance to return to winning ways, and practically confirm their safety in the league this Saturday.

But standing in their way of three points in in-form United - four wins in a row puts them in an excellent position to escape the drop zone, a place where City haven't even been this term and could move a couple of points closer to with a loss this weekend.

In advance of the fixture, assistant manager Tony McMahon offered his thoughts.

On Torquay

Although the Gulls sit within the relegation zone, York can't go there and expect an easy ride, as their opponents are just a couple of points from climbing out of the bottom four.

Torquay are finally getting to grips after a tough season, and York defender Mark Ellis (left) knows all about them (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

And their recent form has been immense, winning all of their last four games, two of those coming against playoff hopefuls.

Speaking to Jorvik Radio ahead of the game, City assistant McMahon recognised the quality of Torquay.

"They are a good side, they have got some good players. The last couple of weeks especially, they are playing really well.

"They are the in-form team really if you look at the last four games. They are right up there in the form table," he said.

"It will be a tough game. They have given themselves a fighting chance of staying up now so they will have one eye on staying up, whereas probably a few weeks ago, they probably thought where is this next win coming from. Then all of a sudden, they have got four on the bounce.

"We have just got to go there and win the game," affirmed Michael Morton's deputy.

On the preparation and schedule

When the fixture lists come out in pre-season, and everyone gets a first glimpse, Torquay away is the one players are usually dreading, but the glowing one that fans always look forward to.

A gruelling trip down to the English Riviera is the longest journey of the season for nine National League teams, while the rest adopt Gateshead as the furthest.

Naturally, York City supporters would take to Torquay for an enjoyable weekend break, but with relegation still a slight possibility, everyone will be feeling the nerves.

Preparing to get the 320-mile trip underway on Friday, McMahon discussed the plan for the long travel.

The longest away trip of the year awaits for the Minstermen (Photo: Ryan Brookes)

"Preparation stays the same, long trips or short trips, we have got to do it right.

"We will stop earlier, stop halfway and train, and then we will get back on the bus and do the rest of the journey.

"On Saturday morning, we will have a walk so the players can stretch their legs and stuff like that. It is quite normal really for a long travel, and travelling this way, so preparation has been the same.

"Like I say, we just need to take onto the pitch and perform."

"Disappointing" relegation of Scunthorpe

Scunthorpe United's Easter Monday defeat to Oldham sentenced them to National League North football, and a second successive relegation, an unwanted feat that York themselves ran into back in 2017.

The Iron's task of escaping the fifth tier as quickly as possible was completed, however not in the manner they had anticipated for.

Towards the back end of his career, McMahon had a loan spell at Glanford Park, and spent the first month of the current season as a coach there, before his departure and later linking up with Morton and the Minstermen.

Not only did McMahon ply his trade as a player at Scunthorpe, but he worked as assistant there at the beginning of the season (Photo by Andrew Vaughan - CameraSport via Getty Images)

He reflected on his ex-club's relegation to the regional divisions to the York Press.

"It’s really disappointing the way it’s ended for them really.

"I was there come the start of the season and I know just how difficult it was, then they got the takeover and got a little injection of money and tried to buy their way to stay up really.

"Signed a lot of players and it just didn’t work out for them. And they found themselves relegated, which of course I’m disappointed [about].

"I played there first and foremost, and Scunthorpe was the first league club that gave me the opportunity to go back in and start my coaching career.

"I just hope now that they are stable and are in a good place financially and that they can bounce straight back up.”