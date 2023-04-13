"I'm hoping people are seeing improvement" - Gareth Ainsworth previews Coventry City clash

Queens Park Rangers host Coventry City at Loftus Road in the Championship on Saturday afternoon, as the R's look to continue their bid to stay in the second tier of English football.

When they went 2-0 down inside 15 minutes away to West Bromwich Albion last time out, it looked like it was the same story for QPR, who had lost all but one game in their last ten before Monday's clash at the Hawthorns.

However, Lyndon Dykes and Chris Martin both scored which meant QPR fought back to claim a vital point in the relegation battle and it looked like they could even go on to win the game against play-off-chasing Albion.

Gareth Ainsworth's side face Coventry City at the weekend, and he spoke to the press ahead of the game.

More of the same needed

Whilst it is not a win, a point is still crucial in QPR's season.

It is their first point since mid-March, and it is a point which extends the gap between the R's and Reading to two points.

QPR battled well to come from two goals down to claim a point at the Hawthorns (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Ainsworth praised his side for coming from two goals down to claim a point, and stated that they need to do the same against Coventry on Saturday afternoon:

"I'm really pleased with the nature of things," he said

"Things we talked about in training, things that come up on the pitch, they are crucial.

"If we had been 2-0 up and drawn 2-2 it would be a whole different feeling.

"That belief, we are trying to come out through the clouds and say that we can do this.

"I'm hoping for more of the same on Saturday against Coventry.

"I'm hoping people are seeing improvement."

Lyndon Dykes scored QPR's first goal which helped them on their way to a point.

He stated after the game to QPR's official website that whilst they will take the positives, the R's need "to look at the negatives" after conceding two more "sloppy goals."

West Brom made it 2-0 with just under 15 minutes played (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Ainsworth also emphasised that point and reiterated that whilst it was a vast improvement from recent games, they still looked vulnerable at the back at times:

"We must stop conceding sloppy goals. We looked like we were going to concede a lot of opportunities and that is just not good enough, you cannot do that in the Championship.

"I've been here (in the Championship) once, and I know that if you give these strikers a chance, they will score.

"We have to be better from restarts more than anything. We've been conceding a lot of goals from those sort of moments."

Key players performing at the right time

One huge factor in QPR's struggles this season has been key players missing out through injury.

With players returning the more the days pass Ainsworth can start to choose what he considers his strongest squad.

Chair and Dykes have been missing from the QPR squad during crucial moments of the season (Photo by Ian Randall/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Two of those players linked up for the first goal against West Brom on Monday. Morocco international Ilias Chair put in the cross for Scotland international Lyndon Dykes to fire a header into the back of the net.

Ainsworth praised the pair and the quality they bring to his side:

"We know Ilias' strengths," he stated.

"Him delivering the crosses that he can do with the quality that he has got is going to cause problems with a frontman like Lyndon Dykes.

"Lyndon can get on the end of things. He is a great player.

"He is a real gem to have upfront at the moment."

Ainsworth was also full of praise for Dykes' strike partner Chris Martin, who got the second goal for QPR after closing down West Brom goalkeeper Josh Griffiths:

"You work on things in training. But sometimes it is players on the day that win or lose you the games. There are some opportunities that arise which you have got to take.

"Chris Martin certainly took it. You don't work on it. It's the attitude and the desire to close down.

"It's the desire to work hard for the team."

Full respect for Mark Robins

Ainsworth has had many battles with Coventry City manager Mark Robins in the past few years.

When Ainsworth was Wycombe Wanderers boss, the pair achieved promotion to League One with their respective clubs and then went on to win promotion to the Championship at the same time.

Ainsworth faced Robins' Coventry side at every level of the EFL up to Championship level whilst in charge of Wycombe (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

However, whilst Ainsworth could not steer Wycombe to survival in their one season at Championship level, Robins did just that with Coventry, and now he has them battling for a spot back in the Premier League.

The former Wycombe boss was full of praise for Robins and touched upon the similarities between himself and the Sky Blues boss:

"It is a testament to their board," he emphasised.

"They have not had a home at times, they have had to go to different grounds to play their games.

"In a couple of seasons Mark has been flirting with relegation, his team was down at the bottom at the start of this season.

"They know what he is trying to build.

"We are both builders, we both build structures and cultures that teams get hold of and get the success from.

"Seeing Mark over the years going on a very similar run to how we did at Wycombe, obviously I made the jump to QPR to get to the same level as him now, I just think he is a great guy, he is one of football's good guys.

"I will definitely share a beer with him after the game, but I hope it is me with the smile on my face rather than him.

Coventry's Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres has had a brilliant season for the Sky Blues, bagging 18 goals and 9 assists.

Gyökeres has 18 league goals to his name this season (Photo by John Early/Getty Images)

He is one behind Chuba Akpom in the most goal contributions in the Championship this season.

QPR boss Ainsworth praised the quality of the striker as well as other key players in Coventry's squad which have helped them in their play-off chase:

"They are a good side. They have spent well.

"They have done it on a budget which is probably smaller than a lot of teams. You have to give them credit.

"They are a good footballing side. Good loan signings over the years.

"Hamer and Gyökeres are very good players and Matty Godden in there who has come up from non-league.

"You can find these gems in the non-leagues and make them into real gems.

"They score a lot of goals, we are going to have to be at our best."

QPR face Coventry on April 15, in a 15:00 BST kick-off at Loftus Road.