How will the midfields pair up in Brighton vs Chelsea

Brighton versus Chelsea promises to be a thrilling encounter as two teams go face to face at the beginning of the run in. Both these clubs have seen very different seasons as Chelsea are on course for their worst ever season in the premier league era whereas Brighton need just nine points in ten games to reach their highest ever top flight points tally.

This will also provide a very interesting tactical battle, Chelsea are on their third manager of the season after hiring club legend Frank Lampard following the sack of former Brighton coach Graham Potter and whilst there are no guarantees it is expected that Lampard will use a 433.

A Midfield Maul

In Frank Lampard’s first stint as Chelsea manager, he used a 4231 or 433 however he has used two formations in his second stint, a 433 at Wolves and a 532 at Real Madrid and both games were lost without Chelsea scoring a single goal. Chelsea are expected to go with a 433 against Brighton due to how poor they were against Madrid in the UCL during the week and will therefore have a midfield three of Ngolo Kante, Enzo Fernandes and Mateo Kovacic and despite obvious struggles recently they will have one of the best midfields in the country. As well as this it is a very balanced midfield which on paper should give any team a game.

Kante will sit behind it and look to mop up any Brighton attacks and despite having little match practice of late he has still been one of the best in that position over the last few years and will provide lots of steel to a very strong Chelsea midfield. The tireless midfielder will be vital for Lampard in stopping Brighton’s game plan as Kante can close down space very quickly slowing Brighton down and stopping their attacks.

Ngolo Kante dribbles with the ball in their Champions League match against Real Madrid - James Williamson

Similarly, world cup winner Enzo Fernandez provides some true world class quality in the middle of the park. He will then play as quite a traditional midfielder picking up spaces in the midfield and using his tremendous passing range to pick out passes and find some of the forward players who are running in behind, since his arrival he has been integral to the way that Chelsea like to play their football making 100 touches per game and everything is going through him. As well as this he is good at winning the ball back, winning 5.4 duels per game and making 3.3 tackles per game he provides fantastic ball retention abilities allowing Chelsea to sustain pressure and wait for gaps to open up as well as meaning players like Pascal Gross, Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister will be pressed more efffectively not allowing to play the flowing football that gets Brighton out of tight spaces and shut down space stopping them building from the back. He could also be the key to unlock Brighton’s defence. Typically, Roberto De Zerbi sends his full-backs high up the pitch which means there is only two or three defenders back so if Fernandez picks up the ball whilst Chelsea are defending, he can play a long ball forward to one of Chelsea’s forwards setting up an attack.

Another midfielder who can do this is Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic, he will play higher up then Fernandez and Kante and look to use his dribbling ability to break the lines of Brighton’s midfield. He is a very effective dribbler and can drive forwards with the ball taking out some of Brighton’s midfielders allowing Chelsea to create overloads in midfield and forward areas. This could be effective against the Seagulls as they often commit their midfielders forward and then this ability to bypass players like Caicedo in the midfield creating overloads and giving a Chelsea team which 13th in the goals per game standings a better chance of scoring.

Marc Cucurella, Ngolo Kante, Enzo Fernandez and Mateo Kovacic argue with the referee during the 0-0 draw withLiverpool at Stamford Bridge - Marc Atkins

Whilst this midfield is good on paper it could be bypassed on the pitch, the way Brighton play their football it means that they can take out a midfielder one by one as Chelsea's midfield is organised in such a way that means there is no simultaneous press a well as a very disjointed midfield three. The one touch football which Brighton play combined with the tactical set up which Brighton use means this midfield could really struggle defensively. De Zerbi has his full backs quite high and inverted as well as dropping in the front two which effectively creates a midfield of seven all at different levels and with a front three full of players like Mikhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz it means the midfield gets very little help from their attack and by playing quick football they can definitely bypass the midfield and then create more big chances.

Easy flight for the Seagulls

As well as this the toothless nature of Chelsea’s attack will make things even easier for Brighton. Brighton will most likely dictate possession and build large amounts of pressure which means Chelsea will have to be ruthless when attacking and this is something they are not. They will play with Havertz or Felix in the false 9 position and then use inverted wingers however this is how Brighton want teams to play against them. Most of their struggles have come against teams with a proper striker who can hold up the ball just like Ivan Toney, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland did against them. This makes teams far more dynamic as well as meaning they have someone who can hold up the ball and run in behind and with Joao Felix up front Chelsea won’t be able to do that. Their wingers will play centrally but will be isolated against Adam Webster and Joel Veltman and will have no way of retaining the ball and with Lewis Dunk sweeping up behind them, they will provide very little threat and make things easy for Brighton’s defenders. And when their full-backs get up the pitch in support Brighton’s midfielders will have joined them mening they won’t create any openings.