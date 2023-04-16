Nottingham Forest 0-2 Man United: Red Devils strengthen top four hopes with comfortable win

Manchester United won 2-0 at Nottingham Forest to strengthen their hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League.

A first-half tap in for Antony opened the scoring for United before Diogo Dalot put the game beyond doubt in the second half

An injury hit Man United side, whose injury woes were made worse by an injury to Marcel Sabitzer in the warm-up for this game, now sit six points above Tottenham in fifth with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Forest have their goalkeeper Keylor Navas to thank that the result was not worse and the result leaves the home side in the relegation zone on goal difference with just seven games to go until the end of the season.

Story of the Match

Forest manager Steve Cooper made four changes to the side that lost 2-0 at Aston Villa last week. Taiwo Awoniyi, Remo Freuler, Renan Lodi and Scott McKenna all start while Jonjo Shelvey, Joe Worrall, and Harry Toffolo drop to the bench with Cheikhou Kouyate missing out altogether after picking up an injury against Villa. Former Man United player Jesse Lingard was also on the bench for this game.

Man United manager Eric Ten Hag had a selection headache coming into this game after both his main centre-backs suffered injuries on Thursday night against Sevilla. In addition to Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, there was still no place for Marcus Rashford in the squad who was still injured.

So Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof came in for the two injured centre backs with the only other change being Diogo Dalot coming in for Tyrell Malacia.

Man United suffered a blow in the warmup as Marcel Sabitzer pulled up with an injury and had to be replaced in the starting eleven by Christian Eriksen, who was returning from an injury himself.

The two teams were welcomed onto the pitch by a large tifo unveiled by the home fans as they urged their side on in their bid to lift themselves out of the bottom three in their fight to stay in the league.

But within the first minute, Man United could have been ahead. When Keylor Navas palmed out a cross straight to Jadon Sancho, he should have scored but was denied by a great save.

With both Varane and Martinez injured, it was important for Maguire and Lindelof to get off to a good start but Maguire started slowly and struggled to deal with the taunts from the home crowd.

Maguire was given a yellow card within the first three minutes after preventing a Forest break by pulling down the attacker. Forest also had a penalty shout not given midway through the first half when the ball hit Maguire's arm from a corner but it was not given.

Embed from Getty Images

There was another worry for Man United in the opening ten minutes as goalkeeper David De Gea was limping but he managed to shake it off and continue.

Man United dominated the majority of the first half and had several chances to go ahead.

In particular, Bruno Fernandes caused Forest several issues and forced a great save off Navas. Fernandes also delivered several good crosses into the box but there was just no one there to get the final touch.

But United did go ahead on the half-hour mark. Forest lost the ball in their own half and the ball fell to Fernandes who slipped in Anthony Martial. Martial's shot was saved but the rebound fell to Antony who had a tap-in to open the scoring.

Embed from Getty Images

Forest will be disappointed with how little they managed to test Man United's makeshift defence in the first and in particular, Taiwo Awoniyi should have the most of his chance when he capitalised on a defensive mistake to win the ball and shoot inside the United half but he fired over.

Forest have only beaten Man United once in 11 Premier League games going back until the 1990's and within a minute of the second half starting, they had another penalty shout denied after the ball popped up and hit Dalot on the arm.

Soon after, Awoniyi had another chance to equalise with a free header in the box but he did not get enough on it and it went wide.

However, after that Man United dominated and totally controlled the game and Forest had their goalkeeper Navas to thank for keeping them in the game.

United had a succession of corners that they worked short and Fernandes from out wide unleashed a rocket of a shot that Navas did well to push onto the bar.

A couple of minutes later, Navas was called into action again to deny Fernandes with his shot from distance after his shot took a wicked deflection.

United kill the game off

Midway through the second half it was clear which way the game was going as Forest struggled to get out of their own half as Man United penned them in and pushed for a second.

And the game was over with fifteen minutes to go. Antony picked up the ball in the Forest half and after a driving run forward he played in Dalot who had made a run into the box from the left and a calm finish gave United a two-goal lead.

Embed from Getty Images

As Forest pushed to get back into the game they turned to the bench and former United player Lingard who came on with four minutes to go. But the game was gone and ended with United strengthening their top four hopes and Forest still languishing in the bottom three.

Player of the Match - Bruno Fernandes

Embed from Getty Images

An excellent performance for Bruno Fernandes in this game as he drove his side forward and was a big part of his side's attacking threat.

With the Sabitzer injury in the warm-up, Fernandes' position changed and he had to play as a more creative number 10 as opposed to a more central role.

But he did not let that faze him and he performed well and was only denied a goal by some brilliant saves from Navas.