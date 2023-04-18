Frank Lampard states 'anything is possible' as Chelsea prepare to face Real Madrid

Frank Lampard has highlighted the importance of his side playing with a 'real desire' from the start of tonight's UEFA Champions League fixture against Real Madrid.

Lampard is yet to win a game since his return to Chelsea as caretaker manager, having faced Wolves, Real Madrid and Brighton and Hove Albion.

“We are not where we want to be, I think the word broken is a bit much [to describe Chelsea], but we are not where we want to be and that’s clear. League position is a reality in the Premier League. We are 2-0 down in this game - that's the reality."

Having won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012 against the odds, Lampard is one man who knows that it is not over until the end and he voiced that when speaking to the media.

“I think anything is possible in football anyway. There is no doubt that we are a competitive team and we deserve to be here in this stage in the competition. We also understand that the opponent is a really high level." He praised the Spanish side.

Focussing on the here and now

The ex-player uttered the importance of not comparing the current situation and squad to that of the 2012 one in the competition.

"I think you have to be careful to compare to previous moments, actions or games. For Fernando Torres to go through and score that goal for Chelsea [against Barcelona in 2012], there is a big body of work behind that and good and bad and difficult moments for us. A personal thing for Fernando, a group thing for us because we had lost semi-finals, lost a final. There is always a lot of back story to it."

Frank Lampard with Chelsea teammates after winning the Champions League in 2012. (Photo by Ben Radford/Corbis via Getty Images)

"The only thing when you look back on those things is to say it’s always possible to create that story and start that story and we do have that opportunity. So I don’t think it’s worth comparing too much and it’s just worth focussing on the here and now with a little understanding. If we get things right, if we work hard, if we do the right things in the game then anything is possible.”

The 44 year-old brushed over questions on if winning against Real Madrid would compare to himself winning the Champions League - a career highlight of his.

“I don’t think tomorrow will be better than winning the Champions League in my opinion, because we had many moments in that run of difficulties against Barcelona and Napoli. It was a huge run where there were a lot of huge achievements."

“I think considering the result now, considering the team we are up against and considering the moment that we are in, we have to fight really hard to make it happen. So it would be special."

Personal responsibility

Lampard was quick to deny that he was critical of the players and previous regime after the 2-1 loss on Saturday.

Many of the players in the current squad are some of those that played under his run as manager before he was sacked in 2021. He denied putting the blame on the 'previous regime', including ex-manager, Graham Potter.

“No, I think that’s how you’ve taken it on that side. I’m always big in football on personal responsibility as a player and as a group so when I am talking like that I’m not blaming anyone. So it’s just something we have to address now and address going forward. It's a big part of the game and we do a lot of work and delve into the date and statistics and output of what we are putting into games."

Frank Lampard and Chelsea team. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"I think I said it the other day but this is absolutely not a question of commitment of players but my job is to try and focus on a place to get better at and compete at this level. I think it’s something I know as a short-term thing that we can certainly improve on and that’s something we are going to do."

Speculation has raised about if the Chelsea players look hungry enough for the win - with some being criticised for putting in no effort and not caring. Lampard cleared up those rumours and confirmed that he is not concerned about the commitment of the players.

“I said it the other day, I said it earlier, I'm not questioning the commitment of the players. I got asked after the game on Saturday if the players look hungry enough and I answered it in the terms that it’s very easy to get to that point. From the outside, if the player looks hungry enough - when there are a lot of factors that come together to try and get a team playing at its peak; confidence, belief, physical nature of the game and tactical nature of the game."

It shows passion

Todd Boehly was criticised this week after being seen going into the Chelsea changing room after the loss on Saturday to Brighton and Hove Albion. Fans feared that the owner was 'too involved' in the team and going in to talk to the team too often.

Lampard stressed that this was not a concern for him and referenced previous owner - Roman Abramovich.

Frank Lampard with Roman Abramovich and John Terry in 2005. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Abramovich was spotted at games earlier in his reign but during the last years of his ownership, visa problems restricted him from seeing the Blues in action on a regular basis.

“I am comfortable with that [Boehly coming into the dressing room after matches]. I think, for me, maybe some criticism of our old owner for not coming to games and not being around and that wasn’t always true to be fair."

The caretaker manager reassured that Boehly being invested will gain the opposite reaction of what the fans fear and is a positive thing to have. He has his own fair share of experience with owners and spoke one his experience with owners being around the players regularly.

"When an owner is very invested in their interest in the team and wanting to help and improve it’s their prerogative to have the input that they want. I remember the moments as a player of owners first coming into a dressing rooms actually happened first here at Chelsea, it never really happened to me before and I remember being really happy that you could touch them [owner], high five them, listen to them.

"So I don’t think that’s a bad thing in terms of the identity of the club and where you want to get to, so I have no problem with it from my point of view. I had my things to say after the game, if an owner wants to come in and speak to the players then I think it’s absolutely his part to do that. Like Kepa has said there, it can be very regular in the modern day, it shows passion and that’s the first thing that I like”

The situation at Chelsea is often viewed as a process with a new ownership, massive haul of players and previous a plan for Potter as a long-term manager under a process. Chelsea are going through a rebuild after coming under new ownership.

"We are in probably the early stages of the process in those terms. I keep getting asked the same kind of stuff on when you look at processes in the Premier League and teams that want to rise to stay at the top and the minute we are just off that - we know. People always question everything everything at the beginning and at the early part of the process."

Stamford Bridge on a Champions League night

Chelsea faced Borussia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge in March after going 1-0 down in the away leg. The team had a big task at hand but managed to walk away with a 2-0 win (2-1 on aggregate), pushing them to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The atmosphere at Stamford Bridge on European nights is always one to remember and that was no different as Chelsea walked into the match against Dortmund. The fans were praised for their uplifting that night to help push the team.

Kalidou Koulibaly during clash against Borussia Dortmund. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

“I’ve got no doubt that it will be positive [the atmosphere]. When I talk about that, I talk about the lead to the game, the start of the game and the rest is a little bit down to us. It’s down to us as a team to play with a real desire and to try and I know how to turn this game around. I’ve been here too many times in this level of game at Chelsea, at Stamford Bridge on an evening, midweek Champions League knockout game to understand that the atmosphere is going to be great.

Lampard didn't fail to acknowledge the role that Chelsea play in keeping the fans engaged and what the team have to do.

"It’s time for us to tap into that early in the game and make sure we engage the crowd throughout because they can help us for sure while we are at home. That’s why these two-legged competitions are the best out there. I’m confident in that. We just need to play our part.”

The threat of Real Madrid



Real Madrid are serial winners of the Champions League, currently holding the title, having also won the competition 13 times previously. The Spanish side are one that most teams across Europe see as a threat and Chelsea are no different.

Lampard praised the side and ex-Chelsea manager - Carlo Ancelotti.

“From the outside, they have a great coach who I understand very well from working with him, so I think he needs to take full credit in this moment, because what we saw last year in their run to the final was an amazing resilience that he leads and then what's very visible from the outside is a core of players that have been there for a very long time, playing at the highest level year after year, which means that they have talent, work ethic, leadership skills and they drive the group as I see it and I'm talking about [Luka] Modric, [Toni] Kroos and [Karim] Benzema and others."

Frank Lampard and Carlo Ancelotti. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

"So I think they have a very good recipe for a team that will be successful over a period of time they also have individual talent that can win a game at any moment whether they are in control or without control."

Last season saw Chelsea make a miraculous comeback against Real Madrid. The first leg at home resulted in Chelsea going to the Bernabeu 3-1 down with a lot of work to do.

Three goals from Mason Mount, Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner put the Chelsea team in front. Rodrygo levelled up for Madrid with Karim Benzema securing the win in the 96th minute of the match, seeing Chelsea exit the competition.

“I’ve studied both games from last year. I don’t always study games from previous years but I think it was important because a lot of similarities in personnel through the team. I felt it was important for myself and the staff to look at that."

"We also have a quick reference of last week in terms of Madrid and how they generally set up and the threats that they have and how we want to approach that. You talk about last week, we had opportunities to score there and make the scoreline better but at the same time, there were a lot of things we could have done better in that game. I felt it in-game and I feel it even more having reviewed the game."

Unavoidable pressure

The match against Real Madrid marks a chance to try and push for the last thing that the Blues can this season. After exiting all other competitions and losing chances of the Premier League title as they sit 11th in the table, the Champions League is the last trophy that they can push for.

Lampard confirmed that the pressure on his and his players' shoulders is unavoidable and his thoughts going into tomorrow.

“I think so [the pressure being unavoidable]. I’ve got no problem with it, I’m very proud to manage this club and what will be will be. We will give everything. We want to go through the tie but also every game you play for Chelsea is an opportunity to win games and particularly with our form this season to try and get back to a consistent feeling that that’s possible."

"Nothing could have less on it [unavoidable pressure] as far as i’m concerned. Every game we play, Madrid, Brentford, Arsenal, going forward all through the games, Newcastle on the last day, is and should be a huge game for us because of where we are at. Individuals, myself included, the collective we all want to prove when you represent Chelsea so I understand that it will be very important no matter what way the result goes that we keep working until the end.”

