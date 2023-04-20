West Ham United vs K.A.A Gent: Europa Conference League Preview, Quarter-Final, 2023

GENT, BELGIUM - APRIL 13: West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini and KAA Gent's Kamil Piatkowski during the UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinal first leg match between KAA Gent and West Ham United at Ghelamco Arena on April 13, 2023 in Gent, Belgium. (Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

West Ham United face K.A.A Gent at the London Stadium in the second leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final tie.

David Moyes' side secured an impressive 2-2 draw against Arsenal at the weekend, fighting back from two goals down, and will carry the momentum from that result into Europe.

The Hammers are four points clear of the relegation zone in the Premier League, following their good run of form where they have only lost once in their last five league games.

KAA Gent currently sit 4th in the Jupiler Pro League, drawing their last game 1-1 with KV Mechelen.

The first leg ended in a closely contested 1-1 draw at the Ghelamco Arena - Danny Ings opened the scoring for West Ham at the end of the first half, however Hugo Cuypers levelled the tie in the second half.

The last time West Ham hosted K.A.A Gent was all the way back in 1964, which ended in a 1-1 draw at Upton Park in the UEFA European Cup Winners Cup.

Team News

West Ham

Angelo Ogbonna picked up his third European booking of the season in the first leg, meaning he is suspended for this game.

Nayef Aguerd missed out on West Ham's 2-2 draw with Arsenal at the weekend. However, the defender had returned to training and is expected to return to the Hammers side.

Gianluca Scamacca remains the only West Ham player definitely ruled out, with the Italian still suffering from a knee injury.

KAA Gent

There are no fresh injury concerns for Gent leading into this game. Alessio Castro-Montes was rested over the weekend and should feature at the London Stadium.

The Belgian team are still without long-term absentees Andrew Hjulsager, Darko Lemajic and Sulayman Marreh.

Likely Lineups

West Ham

Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Johnson; Rice, Downes, Paqueta; Bowen, Benrahma, Ings.

KAA Gent

Roef; Castro-Montes, Okumu, Piatkowski, Torunarigha; Hong, Kums, De Sart, Fofana; Cuypers, Orban.

Key Players

West Ham: Declan Rice

Declan Rice has been nothing short of phenomenal this season, with Europe's elite beginning to circle the Hammers' captain ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old has started every Premier League game for West Ham so far this season and has been integral in their bid for survival.

As the Hammers progress to the latter stages of the Europa Conference League, they will be looking to rely on their star midfielder to guide them to the final.

KAA Gent: Hugo Cuypers

Throughout Gent's Europa Conference League campaign this season, Cuypers has scored five goals, including the equaliser against West Ham in the first leg.

The Belgian centre-forward is also the leading top goal scorer in the Jupiler Pro League this season, having bagged 19 goals so far.

Whilst Gent can be considered underdogs in this tie, if they are to cause an upset, this man will play a key role.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being held at West Ham's London Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 20:00 GMT, 20th April.

Where can I watch?

For viewers inside the UK, the game will be broadcast on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 19:15 GMT.