Four things we learnt from Arsenal's draw with Southampton

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Martin Odegaard of Arsenal looks dejected during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on April 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal staged a late comeback in the Premier League on Friday to rescue a point against rock-bottom Southampton.

Carlos Alcaraz gave the visitors a dream start when he capitalised on a misplaced Aaron Ramsdale pass within the first minute. The Saints continued to pile on the misery, as Theo Walcott slotted the ball home against his former side in the 14th minute.

The Gunners pulled one back before half-time through Gabriel Martinelli, who volleyed home a smart team move.

But, Southampton were not done yet and scored again via the head of unmarked defender Duje Caleta-Car to make the score 3-1 with 20 minutes to play.

Desperation began to seep into Arsenal, but the hosts dug deep and were able to rescue a point with minutes left on the clock.

Captain Martin Odegaard found the bottom corner from range in the 88th minute, and Bukayo Saka bundled the ball home in the 90th to level the score.

Despite some late pressure, it was too little too late for Arsenal, whose title hopes now lie in the hands of reigning champions Manchester City.

It's not over yet

Arsenal's title hopes now hang in the balance after their poor result against Southampton on Friday. However, hope is not all gone yet.

The Gunners will travel to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, where they take on second-placed Manchester City.

With Arsenal winless in their last three games and Pep Guardiola's side breathing down their necks just five points behind, this game is a must-win.

It feels as though whoever wins at the Etihad will be in control of the title race.

City beat Arsenal in the reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium 3-1 back in February, and whilst the Gunners were the better side, the quality of Manchester City shone through.

It's a huge ask for Arsenal to go and win on Wednesday, and whilst they might be down, the North London side certainly aren't out just yet.

Squad depth holds back Gunners

One of the glaring differences between Arsenal and Manchester City this season has been the quality in squad depth.

When a player is unavailable at City, they have someone just as good to come into the side. However, at Arsenal, this isn't the case.

With Oleksandr Zinchenko, Granit Xhaka, and most notably William Saliba all missing at least one game during Arsenal's recent poor run, their replacements haven't stepped up.

Rob Holding has struggled to fill the boots of Saliba, and Fabio Vieira looked off the pace against Southampton.

There is a serious need for Arsenal to go and invest in their squad this summer, as their lack of squad depth has cost them countlessly over the last few years.

The signing of Leandro Trossard was a step in the right direction, but more signings are needed if Arsenal are to compete with the likes of Manchester City in the long run.

Individual errors cost Arsenal again

Individual errors have haunted Arsenal's defence in their last stretch of games.

Ramsdale's poor pass gave Southampton an early lead, whilst the Gunners' defence seemed to fall asleep for the Saints other two goals.

Gabriel Magalhaes was the culprit against West Ham last weekend, clumsily giving away a penalty and allowing the Hammers back into the game.

At Anfield, Xhaka, who has been excellent this season, had a moment of madness when he went in for a late challenge on Trent Alexander-Arnold, getting the Liverpool faithful on their feet, who pushed their side to equalise moments later.

Whilst Mikel Arteta has done a superb job this season and has drilled his players into not making as many mistakes, he will be disappointed by his side's performances over the last few weeks.

This is certainly a problem which could have massive consequences on Wednesday, when the Gunners face the most clinical side in the Premier League.

Fabio Vieira doesn't grab his chance

With Xhaka missing the Southampton game due to illness, Vieira was drafted in to replace his Swiss teammate in the starting XI.

Whilst the Portuguese midfielder has shown flashes of his talent this season, it's safe to say that Vieira hasn't hit the ground running at Arsenal since his summer move from FC Porto.

The 22-year-old looked out of his depth in midfield on Friday, and it's hard to work out where his best position is.

Vieira has mostly been used in the number 10 role, or at times out wide - but with the form of Odegaard, Saka and Martinelli, first team chances have been few and far between.

There is no doubt that Vieira is an extremely talented footballer with heaps of potential, and there is still plenty of time for him to become a success in North London.

It will be interesting to see whether Arteta sticks with him next season, or opts to loan the midfielder out for some extra experience.