Manchester City 6-2 West Ham: Eight-goal thriller keeps City in the running for the title

West Ham did well to battle back bravely after going down to two quick goals from Chloe Kelly in the first half, but Lauren Hemp’s header was enough to restore the two-goal advantage after Emma Snerle gained one back before the break.

The game inevitably went too far out of reach for The Hammers in the second half - goals from Bunny Shaw, Steph Houghton and Mary Fowler increased their lead. The visitors didn’t give up, however, as Lisa Evans got one back to ensure her side didn’t roll over so easily.

This was the eighth time Paul Konchesky’s side has conceded from set pieces in the WSL, notifying a key error in the east London side – they face Brighton away from home next weekend, who are dangerous from corners.

Manchester City keeps the race at the top of the table close, facing relegation-threatened Reading at home next week, but it was clear tonight they are still vulnerable at the back, conceding two goals at home.

Story of the match

Barley ten minutes went by in this game, and already featured three goals, with three great finishes from both sides!

West Ham was lucky not to be chalked off so early – a nervy chain of passes around the back in the first five minutes lead to Hawa Cissoko is-controlling the ball whilst being chased down by Kelly.

The centre-back mistakenly let the ball roll between her legs. Noticing the Hammer’s keeper off her line, Kelly latched onto the free ball and beat Mackenzie Arnold with a lob that nestled into the bottom corner.

Before the camera could even finish the replay there was another – Kelly dropped her shoulder to ease past Kirsty Smith and slotted into the same corner she only just scored in.

Kelly had gone six games without a goal in the WSL but had scored two within sixteen seconds!

Chloe Kelly of Manchester City celebrates with teammate Filippa Angeldal after scoring the team's first goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at The Academy Stadium on April 23, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Many could see this game going only one way, but Kirsty Smith did well to keep the ball alive on the by-line after being almost chopped down by Filippa Angeldal.

Her crossed effort fell to Emma Snerle on the edge of the box, and the Danish international curled a brilliant effort into the bottom corner.

Snerle’s effort wrong-footed young starter Khiara Kheating, who couldn’t get enough from the dive to palm away the ball and ended in the back of the net. A great response from the Hammers since quickly going two down.

City netted a third after conceding - Kelly floated a drifting cross in from the right-hand side, with an unmarked and composed Lauren Hemp to head home from ten yards out, leaving Arnold watching the ball go into the net for the third time.

The Hammers were not down and out. A slight back and forth in the City box left the ball uncleared and allowed Evans to connect with a half-volley, but Keating made a stunning save.

She had her first start for City this evening after first-choice keeper Ellie Roebuck was benched due to a knock.

Khadija Shaw looked to not getting on the scoresheet this evening – but she made sure to add to her monstrous tally for the race for the golden boot this season.

Chloe Kelly of Manchester City celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at The Academy Stadium on April 23, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Second half

Angeldahl managed to keep the ball in play, with Shaw holding up the ball with her back to the net. Her movement is top-drawer, swivelling to get a shot off, which nets her seventeenth goal this season, a two-goal advantage over Aston Villa's Rachel Daly.

West Ham notably lacked in defending from set pieces, which had clearly been identified by Gareth Taylor’s side.

In a repeat of Hemp’s goal, no one picked up Steph Houghton on the back post, who was given a birthday present with a tap in on the far post, taking her side’s lead to five.

The Hammers brushed the goal aside however, still running and creating enough pressure whilst 5-1 down, causing Man City to give the ball away in midfield.

Lisa Evans latched onto a ball from Risa Shimizu through the City defence, and her initial shot was saved by Keating, but it dropped to Evans again and she managed to edge the ball into the net.

Chloe Kelly was so close to gaining her hattrick, but she was denied by Mackenzie Arnold, who ensured the score didn’t creep into double digits. However, she did turn provider, with substitute Mary Fowler gaining her first WSL goal.

Yet again, a cross from the edge of the area fell to Fowler who was unmarked and untouched. Her header was not the most powerful, but the accuracy of the placement left Arnold stuck in the mud.

Player of the match – Chloe Kelly

The Lioness put on an impressive display tonight and was unlucky not to get a hat trick. Her performance tonight eased City's reliance on Bunny Shaw, who has been too reliable of a goalscorer this season.

She exuded flair and confidence – it was clear that the West Ham defence was unable to handle her for the full ninety minutes.

She gained two goals and one assist tonight, and will no doubt be a key figure in City’s contest in the run-in for the WSL title this season!