Lesbian Visibility Week: Celebrating The WSL Stars Who Are Unapologetically Themselves

A detailed view of the corner flag promoting the Rainbow Laces campaign is seen prior to the FA Women's Super League match between Chelsea and Aston Villa at Kingsmeadow on October 30, 2022 in Kingston upon Thames, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

The world of women's football is one of the most accepting communities to be a part of.

It's one of the reasons why, rather strangely, there are stereotypes that all women that play football are lesbians - which of course, is not true. But, the Women's Super League houses a number of out and proud lesbian women, that deserve to be celebrated for all they do for the LGBTQ+ community.

The process of breaking societal norms and coming out can be, for most, a terrifyingly stressful experience. To have women in the top tier of English football unashamed to be their true selves on what is beginning to become a well-supported platform is inspiring for those in the midst of their coming out journey.

So, in celebration of Lesbian Visibility Week, I have listed a handful of WSL stars that are fantastic role models and ambassadors for the LGBTQ+ community.

Katie McCabe and Ruesha Littlejohn are one of the most well-known same-sex couples in football.

McCabe, of Arsenal, and Littlejohn, of Aston Villa, have been very open about their relationship after going public in 2019. The pair hoped that sharing their story would encourage others to feel comfortable about coming out themselves.

In an interview with Aviva for their Safe to Dream campaign, McCabe said:

'I think that was the most important thing for us, if we could change at least one person's life that was achieving what we wanted to achieve.

'Ever since we did it we've got DMs on Instagram and stuff of people sharing their stories with us, telling us that what we did helped them come out to their friends and family.

'There are still people that aren't quite there yet, but they will get there eventually. It's just a matter of time and gaining the courage to take that next step and just speak to someone.'

Ruesha Littlejohn, left, and Katie McCabe during a Republic of Ireland women training session at Dama de Noche Football Center in Marbella, Spain. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Despite playing international football for the Republic of Ireland together, the couple is yet to play domestic football on the same team. This makes for an interesting rivalry between the pair, especially as McCabe has made a habit out of scoring against Littlejohn's sides - which the latter has found "very annoying". Littlejohn is also posting vlogs on her YouTube channel, giving viewers a glimpse into the life of a WSL couple.

The pair continue to show pride and openness surrounding their sexuality and are a fantastic asset to the LGBTQ+ community.

Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

Both Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema have not been shy when talking about their sexuality, for many years before their relationship.

Prior to the two getting together, Mead was in a relationship with former teammate at Arsenal and Miedema's current teammate with the Netherlands, Danielle van de Donk.

Miedema was previously with current West Ham United player Lisa Evans, with the two posting hilarious TikTok videos throughout lockdown.

Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead of Arsenal during the Arsenal training session at London Colney on February 10, 2023 in St Albans, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

When speaking on sexuality, Mead emphasised how she did not want to make a 'statement' about coming out, but instead tried to make it the 'norm.' In an interview with Sky Sports, Mead continued:

'It shouldn't be frowned upon. It should be the norm. I think there is this hierarchy of what people expect and how the older generation sees it.

'Everyone has their opinion but for me, it now has to be the norm and like I said, you can't help who you fall in love with. If you are happy, that is all that matters.'

Mead and Miedema have been referred to on social media as the new 'Posh and Becks', and when asked her opinion, Mead simply said: "Yeah, of the lesbian world."

Two high-profile footballers with such large followings being so open about sexuality and the issues that they have faced in the past make for brilliant role models in the LGBTQ+ community.

European Champion and Manchester City left-back Demi Stokes is the first player on the list who is not in a relationship with a fellow football player.

However, Stokes' LGBTQ+ journey is inspiring for others in the community.

Just eight weeks before the start of the Lionesses' winning Euro 2022 campaign, Stokes' partner, Katie Harrington, gave birth to their first child, Harlen. The Manchester City defender was open about the long process same-sex couples have to face prior to pregnancy; in Stokes' experience, it took two years before Harrington fell pregnant with Harlen.

Demi Stokes of Manchester City during the FA Women's Super League match between Reading and Manchester City at Madejski Stadium on November 6, 2022 in Reading, United Kingdom. (Photo by Lynne Cameron - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Now juggling football and a baby still aged less than one is a challenge, but Stokes uses it as motivation.

In an interview with The Guardian, Stokes spoke on sharing her experiences and the impact she hopes to have on other people:

"As well as sharing my story and being quite open and honest about a lot of things, I think I can help a lot of people, so it’s about using my voice.

"Some topics are uncomfortable, and I don’t know everything, but it’s about me being in a position and using my platform to help the next person.”

Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur)

Versatile 29-year-old Ashleigh Neville, similarly to Demi Stokes, is a mother alongside being a professional football player.

Neville currently has two children aged under seven and has recently announced that her partner, Liz, is expecting the couple's third child.

In an interview with The Guardian, the Spurs captain discussed how her club have been following the birth of her children.

"It’s tiring at times. There are times when I’m up in the middle of the night five or six times, whether it’s one of them or both of them. And then obviously I’ve got to come into training and push as hard as I can.

"Whether it’s that I need to bring Remi in, for whatever reason, or whether I’ve told them that I’ve had hardly any sleep and I’m not feeling it and they’ve altered my day in training and at the gym, the support is there.”

Captain of Tottenham Hotspur, Ashleigh Neville looks on during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at The Academy Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Manchester, England. Manchester City are wearing a kit inspired by Manchester born suffragette, Emmeline Pankhurst. Pankhurst was a leading British women's rights activist, who campaigned to win the right for women to vote. (Photo by Ashley Allen - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Another power couple finishes off this list, as Magdalena Eriksson and Pernille Harder continue to be some of football's greatest LGBTQ+ ambassadors.

Their relationship was hurtled into the limelight after Eriksson's Sweden beat Canada to progress into the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup in 2019. Harder, who plays for the Danish national team, was wearing a Sweden jersey, and the two were pictured sharing a kiss following the game.

Sweden's defender Magdalena Eriksson (C) kisses her girlfriend Danish international Pernille Harder (R) as she celebrates her team's victory at the end of the France 2019 Women's World Cup third place final football match between England and Sweden, on July 6, 2019, at Nice stadium in Nice south-eastern France. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

This picture went viral, as the couple was praised for demonstrating LGBTQ+ representation in such a real, human manner.

Speaking on an episode of KFC's Wingmen YouTube channel, the couple spoke about the picture, with Eriksson saying to Harder:

"I kissed you, the picture was taken, and suddenly we just had 20,000 more followers on Instagram and Twitter." Harder responded, "I didn't get it, like what happened?"

Eriksson continued: "A lot of people were looking at us and were happy to be able to see that people can be open.

"If you're two girls in love, or a girl and boy, or two boys, it doesn't matter — that's the message we wanted to share.

“It was a complete coincidence the picture was taken but it ended up becoming a really beautiful thing."