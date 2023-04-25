Arsenal U18 vs West Ham U18: FA Youth Cup Preview, Final, 2023

Jack Wilshere the Arsenal U18 Head Coach talks to his players after the match before the extra time during the FA Youth Cup semi final between Arsenal U18 and Manchester City U18 at Emirates Stadium on April 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Myles Lewis-Skelly's injury-time winner against Manchester City and a superb team performance inspired by Divin Mubamba's impressive hat-trick against Southampton means that the Gunners and the Hammers will cross paths again in the final stage of the FA Youth Cup.

Kevin Keen's side claimed the U18 South Division title against this Arsenal side last week and are fresh off a 3-1 away win against Leicester City. They are arguably the favourites coming into this match, having collected 54 points of a total 63 this season.

However, their last appearance in the FA Youth Cup final dates back to 1999, featuring the likes of Middlesborough manager Michael Carrick and club legend Joe Cole.

West Ham have excelled against Sheffield United, Burnley, Stoke City, Ipswich Town and then Southampton at the London Stadium as they hunt for their second trophy.

Meanwhile, former Gunner and Hammer Jack Wilshere's side have faced adversity but been resilient, beating Milwall, Newcastle, Watford, Cambridge and then Man City in front of the Emirates crowd, who will be cheering them on in their numbers on Tuesday evening.

Arsenal are no strangers to the competition, having won the trophy seven times and are on the quest for their eighth. The Gunners are known for their prestige Hale End academy, who have included first-team players such as Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson in recent times.

Evidence of their motives were seen earlier this season when current U18s attacking midfielder Ethan Nwaneri was handed his Premier League debut against Brentford, despite being only 15 years and 181 days old at the time.

However, their form hasn't been great entering Tuesday evening's game. The Gunners are without a win in five games in the league and their last win came in the FA Youth Cup semi final stage.

Nevertheless, a final at their home ground will surely be added motivation to Wilshere's side with the trophy their last chance for silverware this season.

Team News:

Arsenal:

The Gunners have been boosted by the return of Elian Quesada-Thorn to training at London Colney ahead of the game, but the left-back is not expected to be in contention for the big clash.

to training at ahead of the game, but the left-back is not expected to be in contention for the big clash. Omari Benjamin, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly are likely to be the first names on the teamsheet after some stellar performances across this season.

West Ham:

The Irons have deployed Mubamba, George Earthy , Kaelan Casey and Regan Clayton for the U18s and they will be available for selection despite featuring regularly for the U21s across this season.

, and for the U18s and they will be available for selection despite featuring regularly for the U21s across this season. Forward Callum Marshall has been on top-form for the Hammers, bagging an outstanding 20 goals in 21 appearances.

Key Players:

Arsenal - Amario Cozier-Duberry

Amario Cozier-Duberry of Arsenal during the PL2 match between Arsenal U21 and Brighton & Hove Albion U21 at Meadow Park on April 14, 2023 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The winger is only one of the prospects that are expected to make their breakthrough this season. At only 17 years of age, he has shades of Bukayo Saka, with amazing dribbling ability and like the current number seven is very skillful.

Cozier-Duberry has five goals in five appearances in the FA Youth Cup, and will be hoping to test the Hammers backline and add to his tally.

West Ham - Divin Mubamba

Divin Mubama of West Ham celebrates after scoring his sides 5th goal during the FA Youth Cup Semi-Final match between West Ham United U18 and Southampton U18 at London Stadium on April 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

It would be hard to highlight someone else, really. The local lad has had an excellent season, netting 13 times on only nine occasions.

He has two goals for the first team, scoring against FCSB and against AEK Larnaca in the UEFA Conference League.

At only 18-years-old, the striker will prove a real threat and may be the deciding factor on who will claim the FA Youth Cup on Tuesday night.

Match Details:

Where is the game being played?

The FA Youth Cup Final is being hosted at the Emirates Stadium, home of Arsenal Football Club.

The Arsenal groundsman marks out the pitch before the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Southampton FC at Emirates Stadium on April 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Tickets are still available for Arsenal fans as they attempt to fill the stadium. Ticket sales have surpassed 30,000 and West Ham have sold out their away allocation of 7,000.

What time is kick-off?

Kick off for this cup final is at 7pm BST. The game will go to extra time and penalties if the game ends in a draw.

How can I watch?

The game is being live streamed on the FA's social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook and TikTok.

Alternatively, there will be coverage on VAVEL UK directly from the Emirates Stadium.