Dean Smith claims performance at Leeds was a 'step in the right direction'

Leicester City manager Dean Smith praised his side after their 1-1 draw at Leeds United and claimed that the performance was a step in the right direction.

After a bright start that saw a Youri Tielemans stunner ruled out by VAR, Leicester went behind thanks to a good header by Luis Sinisterra. But they rallied in the second half and equalised through substitute Jamie Vardy.

The result leaves both sides firmly in the relegation battle but The Foxes boss Dean Smith was pleased with the majority of what he saw.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leicester after the game, Dean Smith said: "It's a step in the right direction. I think we dominated for long periods. It got a little bit sloppy for their goal and we weren't in the right positions when the ball went out for the throw in and they got a cheap cross into the box.

"But up until that moment, it was a really good start to the game. We played well on the transitions and created some good chances. We scored what we thought was a great goal but Bouba [Boubakary Soumare) was offside.

"I felt the goal changed the game and it became a bit frantic and end to end. We told them we wanted more control in the second half and we got that but we did not penetrate as much as we needed to hence the changes.

"I'm a tad disappointed to lose two points but also we're fortunate as we gave two big chances away from set pieces at the end where we could have lost the game."

On Vardy's equaliser

Having had a comparatively quiet season compared to his usual standards, Jamie Vardy was back to his usual self by grabbing an equaliser off the bench and his manager was full of praise for how he performed.

"Our forwards are now scoring, that's three out of the last three games," says Dean Smith. "Two from Kel [Kelechi Iheanacho] and now Vards [Vardy] has got one.

"It's not been the most fruitful season for Vards but he made two great runs on Saturday, a big chance and then a penalty. He made a great run today and got his goal.

"He will probably be kicking himself that it wasn't two but I haven't seen it back so I don't know how far offside he was but it was a massive chance for us."

On Iheanacho's injury

Leicester's most prolific striker this season has been Kelechi Iheanacho and he was instrumental in the equaliser against Leeds. However, as a result of his efforts, he was substituted soon after, with an injury and Dean Smith was asked for an update.

"It looks like a groin injury. But he stayed on his feet and played the ball through to Madders [James Maddison) and then Madders got the assist.

"You could see what it meant to Kel when he came off, clapping the supporters, and knowing what he had done for the team today which was pleasing but we have to wait and see how bad it is but it would be a blow if he was out."

Looking ahead to Everton

The Foxes have six days to prepare now before another vital game in their battle to survive relegation as they face Everton at the King Power Stadium.

And manager Dean Smith is pleased to be able to go into that game with four points from the last two games but knows it could have been six.

"You'd obviously prefer six [points] but if you can't win then certainly don't lose and we haven't," said Dean Smith. "Leeds haven't climbed any further away from us and we have a big game at home to Everton on Monday and we will be ready for that at the King Power.

"You could see the atmosphere when they took the lead here helped Leeds today and we have to create that atmosphere now which the fans did on Saturday to go and beat Everton."