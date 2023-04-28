Roy Hodgson: Eze or Olise could be next Wilfried Zaha for Palace

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has claimed that both Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze can match Wilfried Zaha's success at the club.

While noting that these were "big boots to fill", Hodgson believes that they both possess the ability to meet Zaha's level of excellence and status at the south London side.

On the eve of their London derby against West Ham, Hodgson also discussed the Hammers' threat and the continuing contest between his goalkeepers.

The challenge of West Ham

West Ham's fortunes seem to be taking a turn for the better. Relegation is slowly edging further away from reality for the Hammers and a Europa Conference League semi-final appearance is just around the corner.

While inconsistent, David Moyes' side pose a threat especially in attack with the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta providing important goals for the Irons this season.

While Palace fans will be hoping that the Hammers' inconsistence will rear its head tomorrow, Hodgson claims he expects a good tactical challenge from West Ham.

“They are a good team, they have good players, they are very well coached and managed, and they have a lot of experience as well. They know just as well as we do what playing in the Premier League means.

“It’s not a question of a particular style – it’s trying to deal with the good organisation and quality they have, making sure we are a match for it, and that we in turn can ask them some questions with regard to the play that we put before them.”

Hodgson also praised his opponent David Moyes, citing his teams' excellent organisation.

"I know David well. We’ve been friends for many, many years, even since the time I was at Udinese in the late 1990s.

"We’re talking about a guy who’s a very good manager, a very good coach. He has an eye for a player and brings good players to his club - first Everton and now West Ham - and as a result, you know nothing’s going to be given to us for free.

"We'll have to work very hard for everything we're going to achieve in the game, and we must be very careful because he’ll have organised and prepared his team to play against us and counter any threats we might have."

Palace's future Zaha?

The performances of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise have been the talking point of Hodgson's Crystal Palace this season.

Hodgson took this one step further and claimed that either Eze or Olise has the ability to become the next Wilfried Zaha for Palace.

“They’re big boots to fill. I don’t know that if I was Eze or Olise that I would be thanking you for suggesting it.

"I do believe that if those two players continue to progress like they have done… why can’t they go on to have the career that Wilf has had?”

Players reaction

Roy Hodgson would have left Molineux on Tuesday disappointed. His unbeaten run ended by an unlucky Andersen own goal and an avoidable penalty mistake by goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in the closing stages of the match.

How we took the lead against Palace.



🎬⤵️ pic.twitter.com/RRsv3HUNXi — Wolves (@Wolves) April 26, 2023

However, the manager is aware of the nature of this recent defeat and insists that his side are aiming to bounce back.

"They’ve reacted well because there are defeats, and there are ‘defeats’. There are defeats when you don’t play well enough and you make a lot of errors, and you don’t reach anywhere close to what you’ve tried to reach in the game – those defeats are hard to take.

“Then there are defeats like the one we suffered on Tuesday, when I thought we played very well in the latter part of first-half and all through the second-half, and were unbelievably unlucky not to get anything from the game.

“The reaction required was not perhaps as drastic as it could have been but certainly, if one was needed in training, we’ve seen that, and I feel happy enough going into the next game that Tuesday’s game is now behind us. We’ve taken what we can from it, and we’re ready now to play the next one.”

Hodgson also discussed the penalty incident at the end of the Wolves clash involving Johnstone.

“The pass back was a bit strong, [Johnstone’s] touch wasn’t quite good enough and then he does what all players do in that situation - they try to recover it.

“It was a pity, but I’d be surprised if a man of his experience has not shrugged that off by now."

Team news

Palace have been without Wilfried Zaha for their last four matches, but their talisman looks set to feature against West Ham this weekend.

Hodgson also revealed that Joachim Andersen is available for selection after a brief injury that kept him playing the second half against Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek.

Zaha

Reports have stated that Palace have tabled a £200,000-per-week contract extension for Wilfried Zaha that would keep him at the club for an additional three years and making him the club's highest ever earner.

Hodgson, however, made that he is not involved with contract talks.

“That isn’t my business, that’s club business. It’s very important to try and keep him, but it’s certainly outside my remit."

Zaha's contract expires at the end of this season, with the Ivorian linked to Top Six Premier League sides and even the likes of Bayern Munich.

For now, the winger will be available for selection this weekend and will hope to help his side to the all-important 40-point total.

Hodgson's approach to relegation

Hodgson has more-or-less secured Crystal Palace's eleventh consecutive season in the top flight with ten points out of a possible fifteen.

However, the season is not over yet and Hodgson revealed how he keeps his players motivated to take the last few steps towards safety.

“I think that reminders to the group shouldn’t be about points needed to stay up. There are five games left of the season. Each one of those games could be very important, and there should be no point over any of those games that we should be guilty of [not giving effort].

“Let’s play another five games that we can all be proud of and let’s see what number of points that gives us. I’m pretty sure that if we do that then we wont have to worry about what’s going on below us."

Palace's new No.1?

Sam Johnstone is finally getting his chance to how Palace fans how ability in between the sticks.

Signed at the start of the season, the England international has only made four appearances and struggled to dethrone Palace's reliable No.1 Vicente Guaita.

But after a string of exceptional performances, Johnstone may be Palace's new starting shot stopper.

“[Guaita] has competition. I didn’t come in and feel the need to change [goalkeepers].

"The guy who’s been waiting for his chance for a long period of time, he came in and played to vey good games, therefore its been hard for Vicente to get his place back."

Crystal Palace face West Ham United at Selhurst Park Saturday, 12:30pm.