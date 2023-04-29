Which striker should Manchester United sign in the summer.

Manchester United have had a good first season under Erik ten Hag. They’ve won the Carabao Cup, their first bit of silverware in six seasons, sit comfortably inside the top 4 of the Premier League and are finalists in the FA Cup.

Erik ten Hag is making improvements at Man United but his Manchester United squad is far from complete. There are still holes in the team that definitely need filled if the Red Devils want to get back to the top of world football.

I think the biggest hole in the Man United squad is up front. The striker spot should be the number one priority in the summer. Wout Weghorst was a decent stop gap loan signing, but he’s struggled to find the back of the net and long term, doesn’t have the quality to be a Manchester United player. Anthony Martial is great and fits Erik ten Hag’s system like a glove. However, his injury proneness is too much of an issue, Martial unfortunately can’t be relied on for a full season.

The market for world class strikers at the moment is quite small but the few that are available are absolutely brilliant. Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, look like the two best at the moment.

Harry Kane is apparently Manchester United’s priority striker in the transfer window and Tottenham Hotspur value the 29 year old in the region of £80-100 million. This season Kane has a very good 23 goals in 31 games in an underperforming Spurs team. The 6th time out of his 10 Premier League seasons where the Englishman has scored more than 20 league goals. This season Kane has become Tottenham and England’s all-time top goalscorer, an incredible achievement, but he still has no major trophies to his name. The Spurs striker is desperate to collect silverware, the main reason he wants to leave his boyhood club.

So why is Kane valued at £100 million and why should Manchester United sign him?

Kane fits the mould of a “Erik Ten Hag striker” perfectly. Throughout his career the Dutch manager has opted to go with a “big man” up front. Someone who’s tall, strong, good in the air, has a variety of finishes, can play with their back to goal and has a really big presence inside the area, drawing defenders to them leaving gaps for other attackers to exploit. This was proved by the signing of Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley. Ten Hag also likes his strikers to be heavily involved in possession and link up play, creating chances for other players around them.

Kane thrives in all these areas. He stands at 6”1, he’s strong and fantastic in the air. In fact Kane has the most headed goals in the Premier League this season with 10, which in fact broke the Premier League record for the most in one season.

The Spurs captain is the definition of clinical, overperforming his expected goals number in each of his last three seasons. Kane possesses expert level, shooting technique, shot power and ball striking. While being comfortable on both feet, incredibly composed in front of goal and able to score with a variety of different finishes. Whether that’s a side foot finish inside the box, a shot with his laces across goal or a powerful strike from outside the area.

The Englishman has never been blessed with lightening quick speed, however he is excellent at reading the game and his anticipation, decision making and movement are all excellent. Match that with his great timing of runs and Kane doesn’t need to rely on pace to get himself into goalscoring situations.

Kane can receive the ball in many different ways, either dropping deep into midfield to get on the ball quicker and create, or he can take the ball with his back to goal. Looking to either turn the defender and try and get a shot off or trying to pick out a teammate with a killer pass. Kane’s passing and creativity may be the best in the world for a striker. His long passing, through balls, switches and vision are all absolutely superb. According to fbref.com, The Spurs striker averages 2.63 passes into the final third and 4.71 progressive passes per 90 which rank him in the top 96 percentile of forwards in Europe. Kane completes 2.63 long passes per 90 ranking him in the top 98 percentile. Combining both the creativity and goalscoring, Harry Kane is one of the most complete strikers on the planet.

https://fbref.com/en/players/21a66f6a/Harry-Kane

Harry Kane and Spurs teammate Heung Min Son have formed statistically the best partnership in Premier League history. Combing with each other to score over 45 goals. This duo was so effective because of Son’s quick and direct runs in behind and Kane’s superb creativity and passing ability. I think if Kane was to come to Manchester United, he could form a similar partnership with Marcus Rashford. Like Son, Rashford is incredibly quick, loves to run in behind, times his runs brilliantly and is great 1v1. Rashford has been brilliant this season, but with the addition of Kane I think it can make him even better.

Kane turns 30 in July and spending £80-100 million on a 30 year old with one year left on their contract does seem mad, but it shouldn’t be. Harry Kane signing for Man United would be like when Robin Van Persie came to the club. A striker entering their 30s, who’s still world class and still recording very impressive numbers. Due to Kane’s lack of reliance on physical attributes and the fact that he’s been keeping relatively injury free lately, Kane will be Man United’s main man for at least the next 4 years. He’s Premier League proven and there’s no doubt he’ll continue to score goals.

The next striker is Napoli’s Victor Osimhen. Osimhen is 24, 6”2, Nigerian and currently tearing it up in the Serie A. Osimhen has scored a very impressive 21 goals in 25 games, spearheading Napoli in search of their first Scudetto in 33 years.

Osimhen is one of the most in form strikers on the planet and I’m sure most top clubs will be after his signature come the summer. He won’t be cheap though, as Napoli have reportedly whacked a £150 million price tag on the Nigerian.

Why are Napoli asking that much for Victor Osimhen, and should Manchester United spend it?

Victor Osimhen is a traditional number 9. Big, tall, strong, quick, a good finisher and deadly inside the area. The Napoli striker is a very well equipped striker but one of his main weapons is his movement. Osimhen has elite movement, mix that with his, size, strength and speed and he is a nightmare for defenders. Victor wants to exploit weaknesses in a defence and likes to drift into wide areas, targeting full backs which are usually easier to get past than centre backs. When Osimhen plays centrally he positions himself in between the two centre backs, like most strikers. He is very comfortable with his back to goal and is able to use his size and strength to turn defenders easily. But Osimhen also likes making runs wide and in behind to split the defence apart leaving gaps for midfielders and wingers to take advantage of. Something Erik ten Hag has praised Wout Weghorst for doing during his time at Manchester United.

Osimhen’s movement inside the area is brilliant too. The Napoli man’s timing, burst of pace, change of direction and anticipation are all excellent. Osimhen likes to make curved runs to the back post run, which almost always put him in a good position to score or get on the end of rebounds. The Nigerian’s movement and presence inside the opposition box would be incredibly useful when trying to break down teams that setup in a low block. Something Manchester United have to deal with a lot in the Premier League.

Another weapon in Victor Osimhen’s arsenal is his finishing. Osimhen is a deadly finisher and like Kane can finish in a variety of different ways. The Serie A top goalscorer is absolutely superb aerially, he has a great leap matched with his size, strength and height, Osimhen is very dangerous in the air. The African striker is very agile, good on either foot, has great reactions, instincts and likes to shoot on site. In fact, he averages over 4 shots per game which puts him in the top 99th percentile of strikers. Osimhen also has very good ball striking ability and puts a lot of power behind his strikes. Another important trait of Victor’s is his ability to be able to shoot accurately whilst sprinting. Most strikers have to slow down to adjust their feet before shooting but Osimhen is able to shoot wherever, whenever. His goal against Roma last October when he was up against Chris Smalling really highlight Osimhen’s attributes. The run in behind, the speed, strength, shot power and volley all while at full speed, fantastic.

There are areas of Osimhen’s game that do need improving. His on the ball ability and link up play aren’t very good, his first touch isn’t great and he takes very heavy touches whilst dribbling. His passing is quite sloppy and he isn’t very involved when Napoli have the ball. Osimhen only takes 27 touches and completes just 9 passes per game. Compared to Harry Kane who takes 35 touches and completes 16 passes per 90, and current Man United striker Anthony Martial, who’s averaged 37 touches and 23 completed passes this season.

Victor Osimhen’s lack of passing and on the ball ability is slightly worrying, a move to a new league especially one as fast paced and physical as the Premier League could be a real challenge for the Nigerian and those inabilities could be massively exposed. Osimhen is a fantastic striker and a brilliant goalscorer but those on the ball abilities are concerning. Especially if he was to be put into an Erik ten Hag side, who wants his strikers to be involved heavily in possession and comfortable in link up play.

With Napoli demanding £150 million, I think the price is too steep for a player that isn’t the full package yet. A big risk and being at a club like Man United is a lot of pressure and can be incredibly unforgiving.

I believe the perfect striker for Manchester United and Erik ten Hag, is Harry Kane. He’s one of the most complete strikers in Premier League history. Kane is comfortable in possession, a superb creator and lethal in front of goal. Regardless of the price, Harry Kane should be Man United’s main priority in the summer.