"Chuffed to bits" - Michael Morton reflects on a 1-1 draw at Notts County

7.26pm on Saturday marked the end of a returning season back in the Vanarama National League for York City and one which will certainly be remembered for both the right and wrong reasons.

One of the more positive matters was the result that closed off the centenary campaign, an outstanding defensive showing to claim a 1-1 draw away at promotion hopefuls Notts County, arguably the best footballing side in the league.

After ex-Minsterman Macaulay Langstaff had put the Magpies ahead on the stroke of half-time, there were questions as to how many more the hosts would get but the surprising answer to that was none.

In fact, it would be City who would go and grab the only other goal, through bright spark Shaqai Forde, coming off the bench to net a late equalizer and give the 1,433 traveling fans something to cheer about.

After taking in the excellent job he had done to keep the Minstermen in the division, boss Michael Morton offered his thoughts to the press.

Review of a "tough game"

In a game where the hosts dominated at least 60% of the possession and most of the chances, it seemed like one of the one-sided games you will see and were unlucky not to end the regular season on a high note.

However, it can be considered a superb end to the term for York City, who headed to Meadow Lane needing to keep the score below 14 goals to confirm safety, and they did way more than that.

Macaulay Langstaff was unlucky not to bag more goals on a tough afternoon for him (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Following completing the feat of taking points off every single team within the National League top seven, manager Michael Morton spoke to Jorvik Radio to review his side's performance.

"It was a tough game," he said. "I think it was one of them where you can prep for sides like that and you think you are going to be alright, but as soon as that ball starts rolling, you start to realize how good that side is, and what Luke [Williams] has done with the side.

"They are a top side and I think they caught us off guard a little bit of how quick they did play and the way they manipulate the ball.

"It is credit to the lads - I think when it was tough, everybody stepped up to the mark in their own way, even right back to Ryan [Whitley], so when he had to make big saves, he made big saves; last ditch tackles from the defence, and then the midfield putting a shift in, and Lenny [Lenell John-Lewis] as well at the top but we expected to have most of the ball.

"I thought we were really organized, limited their chances and they are the top side in the league for creating chances and scoring goals so we knew we had to ride our luck and the lads were absolutely superb."

Shaq attack

Once again, it was Shaq Forde coming in clutch for the Minstermen to secure them a valuable point with two minutes remaining.

A wonderful ball in behind allowed the young striker to latch onto it and send the rowdy away end into raptures with a well-taken finish past the 'keeper.

Reacting to that late leveler, Morton enthused, "He was brilliant. I was just saying to him that as soon as the ball fell to him and he is through, I didn't feel any emotion at all, I just knew it was going in one place.

"For him, as a young lad coming in, he has scored some critical goals for us this season so I am chuffed to bits for him and for everybody who was involved."

Ryan Whitley masterclass

It is fair to say that without the super show that York goalkeeper Whitley put on, The Minstermen could easily have been multiple goals down by the interval.

However, it was a performance that will likely earn him another year at the LNER Community Stadium, possibly as the number one stopper for a change.

It was a stellar showing from goalkeeper Ryan Whitley against Notts County on Saturday (Photo: Kieran Archer/York City FC)

The City manager had his say on the homegrown 'keeper's showing at County: "It was brilliant. Joe [Stead, goalkeeping coach] was happy too, smiling on the side lines.

"They were all close range as well, I'm disappointed a little bit with how we let the markers get away and in games like this, you are going to need your 'keeper and I thought he stepped up to the mark so credit to him because he has been working hard on the training pitch."

"I had belief in the lads"

A whirlwind of a season it has been for York City, and credit has to be awarded to Morton for his efforts to lift his hometown club out of the relegation battle and secure them another National League campaign.

After coming into the job in only February, Morton managed 19 points from a possible 48.

Michael Morton is pleased to have led his hometown club to safety (Photo: Ryan Brookes)

He took time to look back on his period at the helm as a whole: "There was a time when teams below us were winning and we won a few and lose a few and it was really tight.

"We were probably the only team down there that didn't strengthen and spend a lot of money so we just needed to stick together and find a way of doing it.

"I had belief in the lads. We steadied the ship a little bit and we have had some great points.

"Being me, I'm disappointed that we didn't pick up more points but I think that was down to us being mentally drained a bit.

"I'm chuffed to bits because I was asked to do the job and I did the job."