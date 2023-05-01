Penalty heroes Pics promoted to Step 2: Step 3 play-off roundup

As is tradition on the May Bank Holiday, the four Step 3 play-off finals were played to see who would get promotion to the National League North or South.

With the National League season ending two days prior to the finals, it was confirmed that Kettering Town, Leamington, Bradford (Park Avenue) and AFC Telford United would be joining Step 3 with relegation from the National League North.

The teams relegated from the National League South were Dulwich Hamlet, Concord Rangers, Cheshunt and Hungerford Town. Placements for the divisions next season will be confirmed closer to the start of next season.

Already promoted out of their respective divisions are Tamworth, South Shields, Bishop's Stortford and Weston-Super-Mare.

Walsall-based Rushall Olympic won promotion to the second tier of non-league football for the first time in their history with a penalty shoot out win in front of close to 4,000 fans at Liberty Way over Nuneaton Borough who had already started selling tickets to a "promotion party" to their fans.

The game was a clash of two of the best goalkeepers in the lead. Tony Breeden for the hosts is renowned for his time at Leamington, cementing him as one of the best number ones in the whole of non-league, whilst still relatively new on the scene Jake Weaver also played at Leamington - joining the Pics in the summer.

The two custodians were busy in both normal and extra time, Breeden saving a first half penalty to keep the game goalless and that was how it ended. After four good visiting penalties, Weaver saved Borough's fourth before Olympic themselves hit the post with their fifth spot kick however that didn't matter with Nuneaton seeing their final penalty saved by Weaver to send the travelling support of roughly 500 crazy in the away end.

Following their win, Rushall will play in the Vanarama National League North next season for the first time in their history.

Nuneaton fifth penalty…MISSED



RUSHALL OLYMPIC ARE NATIONAL LEAGUE — (P) Rushall Olympic FC (@ROFCOfficial) May 1, 2023

Warrington Town 1-0 Bamber Bridge

Also heading into the National League North is Warrington Town, who celebrated promotion in the most dramatic of ways against Bamber Bridge in the Northern Premier League play-off final.

The Yellows finished second in the table at the end of the season, four points clear of the visitors on Monday and demolished Matlock in the semi-finals to set up a home final against Brig.

Town were reduced to ten men after 80 minutes for an off-the-ball incident in the penalty box but they saved their best for ten minutes later, Isaac Buckley-Ricketts scrambling home what the home side's Twitter described as "one of the scruffiest goals you'll ever likely see", but everything counts and it gave the hosts the advantage with just minutes left.

Frustration ran through Bridge's side and they were reduced to ten in injury time before the referee ended proceedings to confirm promotion to the second tier for the Yellows.

It's been quite some journey - through all the highs and lows, a whole season's work led to this one moment...



A historic day for our club! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ACqMXJszI3 — Warrington Town FC (@theyellows) May 1, 2023

Hornchurch 0-1 Aveley

Joining Bishop's Stortford in the National League South from the Isthmian Premier Division will be Aveley, who defeated Hornchurch away in the play-off final.

Both sides needed penalties to get into the final, but a first half goal from Ryan Scott was enough to seal the Millers' fate and promotion into the sixth tier of English football.

Any hope of a Hornchurch comeback was dashed early in the second period as club captain Lewis Spence received his marching orders for a very poor challenge and despite still seeing the 2021 FA Trophy winners attack and seven minutes of added time, the visitors held out to secure a promotion to the second tier of the non-league pyramid for the first time in their history.

WE ARE GOING UP 💙



We are PROMOTED to the National South for the first time in our history. #BackTheMillers | #TogetherAveley pic.twitter.com/vcmNXmnxTR — (P) Aveley Football Club (@AveleyFC) May 1, 2023

Bracknell Town 2-3 Truro City

More late drama ensured that a trip to Cornwall, ground share depending, would be on the cards for teams in the National League South next season with Truro City victorious in the Southern Premier League South play-off final.

The game really kicked into life in the closing stages of the first half and the second half. Tyler Harvey gave the White Tigers the advantage on the brink of half time before the hosts hit back with a penalty ten minutes into the second half.

Andrew Neal restored Truro's lead three minutes after the equaliser, but in typical ding-dong fashion Gary Abisogun fired in another leveller for Bracknell just four minutes later.

The game slowed down but Connor Riley-Lowe was on hand four minutes into extra time to finish expertly to secure Step 2 football for the side who finished third in the league.