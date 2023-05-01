Arsenal 2-3 Wolfsburg: Bremer scores 30 seconds from time to send Gunners home on cusp of European final

Despite crushing injuries, merciless setbacks, and an air of uncertainty surrounding Arsenal's ability to go as far as they did, The Gunners can leave a 60,000-strong Emirates Stadium on Monday night with their heads held high, despite a quelling blow in extra time dumping them out of the Women's Champions League at the semi-final stage.

After they fought hard to bring a 2-2 scoreline to North London in the first leg, Jonas Eidevall's mentality monsters proved good value in the early stages of the pivotal night as Stina Blackstenius opened the scoring inside 11 minutes.

But against an opponent they are still yet to beat, Wolfsburg fought back to take the lead in the 58th minute when returning superstar Alexandra Popp headed the ball beyond Manuela Zinsberger.

Jen Beattie provided the response to level the score in the 75th minute - but with injuries failing to determine Arsenal's fortunes up until this point, their soldierlike efforts to trudge on were given their toughest challenge yet as Pauline Bremer sunk Gunners' hearts in the 119th minute.

Wolfsburg will face Barcelona in the Champions League final in Eindhoven next month.

Story of the match

As an English record attendance for the Women's Champions League buckled themselves in for the second leg, injury-struck Arsenal made no changes from the first outing - while Wolfsburg manager Tommy Stroot welcomed the colossal return of Alexandra Popp to his starting lineup.

With the tie firmly incalculable at 2-2, Wolfsburg made a fast start to redeem the two-goal deficit they conjured early into proceedings in Germany.

A penalty call in the third minute following a Lotte Wubben-Moy handball was waved away due to offside, preventing Die Wölfinnen from taking the lead.

Instead, although the visitors looked to penetrate first, a brilliantly-worked Arsenal opener portrayed a lively start at the Emirates.

Kathrin Hendrich tried to play the ball back to her goalkeeper - but the attempt was awry, and with Stina Blackstenius breathing down her neck, the Swedish striker pounced on a blunder before bearing down on goal, poking the ball beyond Frohms and slotting it into an empty net on her 50th Gunners appearance.

Rocked by a goal shortly after the dying hope of a penalty decision, Wolfsburg lost momentum and could have been the architects of their own downfall again when Maritz failed to get her volley on target.

Arsenal were comforted by their opener, getting a foothold in the game and controlling the state of play. Their next opportunity of note fell to the early goalscorer after Wolfsburg failed to clear the first corner of the evening, but the strike went straight into Frohms' gloves.

Wolfsburg moved the ball well at the other end but lacked the final touch to create clear-cut chances. Crosses were blocked, shots were a pipe dream, and Arsenal kept them at bay.

But while the first half started frantically, with Wolfsburg looking the likelier to score without doing so, a lapse in concentration in the 41st minute saw the visitors convert an isolated chance to remedy a slow start.

Svenja Huth's freekick was looped into the box before Popp's header was turned in by Jill Roord, who guided a volleyed shot into the right of Zinsberger's goal.

Wolfsburg had a second golden opportunity saved by the Gunners' goalkeeper at the end of the first period to keep the tie poised at a level scoreline.

Although Arsenal weathered an early storm to produce a lead they comfortably held throughout most of the first half, Wolfsburg proved that every team has their moments and that anything was possible in the late stages of the tournament.

Second half

Arsenal came out after the break with intent as they temporarily led again after Blackstenius tucked the ball into the net following brilliant team play and an inviting cross from Victoria Pelova.

But celebrations were pruned short by an offside call from VAR, and Wolfsburg quickly responded with a chance of their own when Popp turned inside before unleashing a blocked shot within five minutes of the restart.

The visitors enjoyed a flurry of chances from corners following another early scare, and after Manuela Zinsberger did her best to rally her defence into shape on several occasions, the third corner of the second half proved momentous to Wolfsburg's fortunes.

While the initial setpiece was punched away, Felicitas Rauch had a second bite of the cherry, and her subsequent cross met the head of Popp to fire Die Wölfinnen into a 4-3 aggregate lead on the cusp of the hour-mark.

Leading the tie for the first time in the evening, Popp's strike knocked the wind out of The Gunners' sails, with Wolfsburg threatening to double their lead when Huth gallivanted down the right flank for her shot to whizz just past the left post at the end of a high-octane attack in the 68th minute.

Ewa Pajor was next to race clear of the Arsenal defence before forcing a last-ditch challenge from Lotte Wubben-Moy.

Wubben-Moy provided the remedy for a scare at one end, and at the other, her centre-back partner, Jen Beattie, scored an equaliser with 15 minutes left of normal time.

'Big moments' was a pattern throughout the game that paved the way for an enthralling contest. Laura Wienrother's freekick was tantalising, and Beattie rose highest to level the score once again, proving the previous sentiment was pertinent.

The goal came with a cost, as the provider was stretchered off minutes later, with another serious injury being a concern among the 60,000 supporters.

But battling to their last breath is a natural-born characteristic of this Arsenal team. Through the injuries and the lows, they prevail to continue no matter the outcome, and so extra time awaited to keep their European dreams alive.

Extra time

The nerves of extra time pulsated in the first half, with neither team creating an opening to capitalise on after seven minutes. But the first chance fell by way of Arsenal after a period of recuperation.

After Blackstenius poked the ball goalbound to no effect, the attack was followed up by another when Frida Maanum crashed the ball from the right into the path of Hurtig, who was stopped only by a tremendous Frohms save.

The resulting corner caused more problems for a patience-abiding German side as the ball was smashed into the net after the whistle had blown for a foul in the area.

In anticipation of the penalty lottery, the tie petered out after a brief Gunners push. Wolfsburg shored up, while Jonas Eidevall's team soldiered into the 117th minute, with Maanum's speculative angled attempt blazing well over and Kate McCabe's cross rattling the crossbar.

But despite so many big moments in the game, it was Wolfsburg's final one that determined Barcelona's opponent in Eindhoven in a month.

They picked their time right with a full-tilted attack down Arsenal's right flank before Pauline Bremer slotted in Wolfsburg's fourth goal of the night to steal the victory at the death.

Player of the match - Jen Beattie

Stepping in for the injured Leah Williamson with big boots to fill, Beattie is a stalwart in the heart of the defence. Although heading in the crucial equaliser in normal time was her most visible impact, her efforts at the back were just as important to The Gunners, despite a crushing defeat in the end.