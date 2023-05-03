Wolves vs Aston Villa: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 35, 2023

Julen Lopetegui and Unai Emery will be eager for their respective teams to regain some positive momentum as both sides head into this fixture on the back of defeats.

In gameweek 34, Wolves were on the receiving end of a 6-0 thrashing from Brighton whilst ​Aston Villa failed to score in a match for the first time in 2023 against Manchester United.

The home side are currently placed at 14th in the Premier League table, 7 points clear of the relegation zone. ​​​​​​They have struggled to get consistent results which has been a major problem for Lopetegui.

Aston Villa are sitting on the opposite end of the table and fighting for European football next season. This incredible campaign so far for The Villains is mainly down to the appointment of Emery.

His side were fighting for survival at 17th when he took charge but the Spaniard has revolutionised the club and turned their season completely on its head. Aston Villa are 7th in the league and it is looking increasingly likely that they will finish the season in a European slot.

The most recent meeting between the two sides ended all even at Villa Park, as an early opener from Daniel Podence was cancelled out by a late equaliser from Danny Ings.

Team News

Wolves

After an extremely poor performance from Wolves, it is expected that Lopetegui will make a few changes to his starting lineup for this fixture.

The backline from their clash against The Seagulls will likely stay the same despite their poor defensive record.

However, a major problem for Wolves has been their lack of goals, hence we expect multiple changes in attack.

Matheus Cunha and Pablo Sarabia are expected to reclaim their spots in the starting XI for this upcoming fixture and will likely replace Pedro Neto and Joao Gomes respectively.

Aston Villa

Unlike Lopetegui, Emery is not expected to make multiple changes to his starting XI.

In fact, Emery will likely field the same lineup as he did in The Villains' recent loss against​​​​​ Man United.

Emery has found a lineup that has brilliant chemistry between each of his players so there is no reason to make any changes for this upcoming clash.

Leon Bailey, Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho all remain sidelined due to short-term injuries whilst ​​Boubacar Kamara could be out for the remainder of this campaign.

Likely Lineups

Wolves

Sá; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno; Nunes, Lemina, Neves, Sarabia; Cunha, Costa

Aston Villa

Martinez; Moreno, Mings, Konsa, Young; Ramsey, Luiz, Dendoncker, McGinn; Buendia, Watkins

Key Players

Wolves- Ruben Neves

Ruben Neves in action against Crystal Palace (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)



The Wolves skipper is our pick as their key player for this match.



Neves, deployed in the middle of the park, is a complete midfielder with experience at the highest level of football. His elite passing and creativity have earned the 26-year-old 39 caps for Portugal.

The midfield maestro is best known for his eye for goal, as he has scored some sublime strikes in the past such as that ridiculous volley against Derby County in 2018.

This match will be his 250th for the club, so he will undoubtedly be hoping to mark this occasion with a positive result.

Aston Villa- Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins calming down his fans following his disallowed goal against Crystal Palace (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have had many outstanding performers recently, but the star of the show has without a doubt been Watkins. Since Emery took charge of The Villains, Watkins has transformed into a goalscoring machine.

The 27-year-old has been criticised in the past for his poor finishing, but with 14 league goals to his name this season he has proven all his doubters wrong.

Watkins' movement off the ball is incredible, as he can run in behind opposition defences with ease due to his lightning-fast pace and intelligence.

The in-form forward will cause huge problems for Wolves if he continues his recent form.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

As mentioned earlier the game will be played at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 3:00pm on Saturday, May 6 2023.

How can I watch it?

Unfortunately, this match will not be televised in the UK.