Alexis Mac Allister: Have Liverpool finally found their Gini Wijnaldum replacement?

It is a hardly a secret that Liverpool are in desperate need of a midfield rebuild as they seek to rejoin the upper echelons of the Premier League.

The Reds are reportedly interested in two or three players to revitalise their engine room.

One of the names mentioned is Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister, and the club have joined Manchester United in the race for the Argentine's signature, according to The Times' Paul Joyce.

The World Cup winner would be the ideal start to the summer transfer window for Jurgen Klopp, with his versatility and defensive attributes reminiscent of Gini Wijnaldum, who many feel they have not adequately replaced.

Who is Mac Allister?

The 24-year-old started his career with Argentinos Juniors in his native country, before moving to the Seagulls in 2019 for a fee of £6.9 million.

After loan spells back in Argentina with his former club and then Boca Juniors, he returned to the AMEX Stadium and has made 105 appearances for the South Coast side.

He has become a key figure in the Brighton team over the past two seasons, and his tally of 13 goal contributions this season ranks only below Kaoru Mitoma (16), Solly March (16) and Pascal Gross (17).

The latest was a last-gasp penalty to seal a 1-0 victory over Manchester United, a result that boosts Liverpool's top four hopes.

How would he fit in at Anfield?

At Anfield, he could be utilised as the left-sided eight, in a double pivot or as a number ten.

just like Wijnaldum, Mac Allister is primarily an attacking midfielder who operates on the left despite being right-footed, and can also contribute in a deeper role.

He is a technical wizard, with the typical flair and vision expected from an Argentinian playmaker, capable of recycling possession at a lower tempo or accelerating play with quick passes fizzed into teammates.

He regularly drops in-behind opposition lines to receive the ball, whether that is the first line or further up-field towards the final third but also drifts into wider areas to create overloads.

The Argentina midfielder opens up space for himself to create chances or progress the ball and alternatively for teammates, by dragging opponents out of position.

One criticism is that he is not particularly a progressive passer or a ball carrier, in fact, on a per 90 basis, he ranks in the 63rd percentile for progressive passes (5.30) and in the 68th percentile for progressive carries (1.94) amongst midfielders in the league.

This is quite similar to the Dutchman, who was ranked in the 40th percentile for progressive passes (4.20) and 65th percentile for progressive carries (2.27) in the 19/20 season, when he was a key component of Klopp's side that won the league in dominant fashion.

It could be said that they are both facilitators rather than progressors, allowing those around them to thrive, often going under the radar, although Mac Allister has recently started to get the flowers that he deserves as a result of his goal contributions.

From a defensive perspective, he is a Jurgen Klopp midfielder, initiating the press from the front, although a high amount of his pressures actually come in the middle and defensive thirds.

In fact, Mac Allister's defensive statistics this season eclipse Wijnaldum's from the Reds title-winning campaign in the 2019/20 season.

Wijnaldum celebrates with Roberto Firmino after scoring against Sheffield United (Photo: Laurence Griffiths/GETTY Images)

The Brighton man makes more tackles per 90 minutes in the defensive third (0.65) compared to Wijnaldum's (0.37), more in the midfield third (1.26 compared to 0.64) and more in the attacking third (0.30 compared to 0.15).

The Argentine also makes more interceptions (0.84 compared to 0.52) and blocks (0.76 compared to 0.55), suggesting that would excel in the role, maybe even eclipse the legendary Wijnaldum.

The Reds have struggled for balance in the engine room since Wijnaldum's departure and Mac Allister would be a crucial cog in any rebuild if the initial interest progresses any further.