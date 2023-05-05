Arsenal vs Leicester City: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 19, 2023

Freya Gregory of Leicester City challenges Beth Mead of Arsenal during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match between Leicester City Women and Arsenal WFC at the King Power Stadium, Leicester on Sunday 3rd April 2022. (Photo by James Holyoak/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Arsenal host Leicester City this Friday, with both teams desperate for the three points - The Foxes are games away from avoiding relegation and Arsenal have a battle on their hands in their aim for Champions League football next season.

Arsenal

The Gunners have been displaying admirable grit and determination in the last few weeks but unfortunately, they are currently on a losing streak with no wins in their last three Women's Super League games.

Despite facing a number of long-term injuries to key players, the team managed to give brave performances over two legs in the Champions League semi-finals against VfL Wolfsburg.

Their European dreams were shattered after a 119th-minute winner from Pauline Bremer teed up their exit from the tournament.

Jonas Eidevall, Head Coach of Arsenal, embraces Lotte Wubben-Moy of Arsenal as players of Arsenal huddle following their side's defeat to VfL Wolfsburg during the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final 2nd leg match between Arsenal and VfL Wolfsburg at Emirates Stadium on May 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

With the conclusion of the Champions League, Arsenal can now dedicate all their attention to finishing the league off strongly.

In order to secure a spot in next season's European competition, the team currently in fourth place understands the importance of ending the season with a string of successful outcomes despite facing a varied group of opponents.

They will face relegation-threatened Leicester and Brighton and Hove Albion, mid-table risers Aston Villa and Everton, and will face their London rivals Chelsea in the penultimate game of the season.

The Gunners should be in high hopes this evening after their strong record against Leicester - in their previous three meetings, Jonas Eideval's side has scored a total of 13 goals without conceding.

Leicester City

The Foxes will no doubt have a massive mountain to climb this Friday, needing another three points in order to be playing in the WSL next season.

However, the odds may not be in their favour - they have lost seven of their eight away games in the WSL this season.

All may not be negative, after positive performances against relegation rivals Reading with Carrie Jones's 96th-minute winner securing three points at the beginning of April.

On Saturday, the team claimed their second consecutive win by defeating Liverpool in a dominant manner.

Goals from Josie Green, Carrie Jones, Ashleigh Plumptre and Missy Goodwin guided their side to their biggest win in the WSL, in a convincing 4-0 victory.

Willie Kirk knows that his side is far from safe in the WSL, especially with two daunting away games with Arsenal and Chelsea coming up over the next week.

Hannah Cain of Leicester City celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the FA Women's Super League match between Liverpool and Leicester City at Prenton Park on February 12, 2023 in Birkenhead, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Team News

Arsenal

The Gunners faced another long-term injury, as Laura Wienroither sadly ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament against Wolfsburg on Monday night.

She joins a roster of players who share the same injury, as Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema, Leah Williamson and Kim Little remain out due to long-term injuries.

During a press conference, Eidevall confirmed that Caitlin Foord is not an option for selection. However, Stina Blackstenius is fit and prepared to play after being subbed out as a precaution on Monday night.

Injured Arsenal attacker Laura Wienroither stretchered off during the UEFA Women's Champions League semifinal 2nd leg match between Arsenal and VfL Wolfsburg at Emirates Stadium on May 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Leicester City

Willie Kirk has revealed that he has no fresh injury concerns, but he is still without long-term absentees Abbie McManus, Shannon O'Brien and Lachante Paul.

Likely Line-Ups

Arsenal

Zinsberger; Maritz, Beattie, Wubben-Moy, Rafaelle; Maanum, Walti, Pelova, McCabe; Blackstenius, Catley

Leicester City

Lietzig; Nevin, Plumptre, Howard, Bott; Mace, Green; Whelan, Jones, Cain; Siemsen

Key Players

Arsenal - Stina Blackstenius

The Gunners are more than injury-laden at the back end of the season, but matched Wolfsburg right to the very end of extra time in the Champions League.

In spite of her team being at a disadvantage, Stina Blackstenius managed to score an early goal for the home side with a well-timed run - her early goal installed hope between her teammates.

Regardless of their European exit, the Swede had scored in both legs, setting herself up to continue her fine form in the build to the end of the season. If she can maintain her goalscoring form, Arsenal have high hopes for Champions League football next season.

Stina Blackstenius of Arsenal celebrates after scoring the team's first goal with teammate Steph Catley during the UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final 2nd leg match between Arsenal and VfL Wolfsburg at Emirates Stadium on May 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Leicester City - Carrie Jones

On loan from Manchester United this season, Carrie Jones has sprung into form after a moderately quiet season in the West Midlands.

Her vital 96th-minute winner secured three points at the beginning of April against struggling relegation rivals Reading and got in the action in their 4-0 win over Liverpool.

If her form carries on this season and helps The Foxes avoid the drop, the Welsh international should be doing all she can to secure playing time under her parent club next season, or even demanding to play elsewhere.

Carrie Jones of Leicester City Women during the Leicester City Women Training session at Belvoir Drive Training Complex on May 03, 2023 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Meadow Park in Borehamwood.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 19:30, Friday 5 May.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch live on Sky Sports Football in the UK.