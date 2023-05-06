Four things learnt from Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Brentford

Mohamed Salah's 100th Anfield goal was the difference between Liverpool and Brentford as the Reds closed the gap to fourth place Manchester United to one point.



The Red Devils have two games in hand on Jurgen Klopp's men, who continued their late surge towards Champions League qualification next year with a sixth consecutive victory.

A dismal season may have a jubilant ending for the Anfield side if teams around them fail to record the required wins as the curtain for the 2022/23 Premier League campaign begins to draw.

Another landmark hit for the Egyptian King

On a day where people up and down the nation were celebrating the coronation of King Charles III, Anfield arose to salute Mo Salah, their Egyptian King, who netted his 100th Anfield goal.

A true Liverpool legend, and arguably the poster-boy for the incredible team Jurgen Klopp has pieced together during his reign, his name echoed around Anfield as he secured a crucial three points in the quest for an unlikely top four berth.

The winger latched onto Virgil Van Dijk's cushioned header to score from close range to not only record a century of Anfield goals, but to equal Steven Gerrard in Liverpool's all-time goalscorers - company in which Salah deserves to be amongst.

Mo Salah and Steven Gerrard last season (Image by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

A century of clean sheets for Alisson

Alisson Becker recorded his 100th clean sheet in 229 games for Liverpool against Brentford, after moving to Merseyside in the summer of 2018.

The Brazilian has been undoubtedly Liverpool's player of the season, having been called to the rescue on multiple occasions to win games, salvage draws and even keep the Reds alive in matches, during some parts of a disappointing season for them.

A stat that is a fitting way to reward a wonderful campaign for a goalkeeper that is rightly regarded by many as the best on the planet.

Alisson has been a revelation since his Anfield arrival and it goes without saying that many clean sheets beckon on the horizon in the future.

Alisson in action versus Brentford (Image by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool's top four surge continues...

With their chances of top four being out of their hands, Liverpool are doing all they can to confirm their Champions League status for next season. You can't ask for much more than six consecutive wins.

However, a winning streak right up until their final game has the potential to not be enough, with their destiny depending on the shoulders of teams around them.

United have two games in hand on Klopp's side while sitting one point ahead of them already, with Brighton also having the chance to leapfrog Liverpool in the Premier League table if they're to win their games in hand too.

Trent has the ability to save Liverpool millions

Since transitioning into a more inverted role, Trent Alexander-Arnold has relished dictating football matches in midfield roles.

Speaking on Sky Sports during the game, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher insisted that "If Trent plays midfield, he probably saves Liverpool £100m."

Once more, the full-back demonstrated that he is up there with the very best passers of a ball in world football, let alone the Premier League and was fine margins away from recording an exquisite assist, as he wonderfully picked out Darwin Nunez who failed to break the deadlock from close range.

With Jude Bellingham looking destined for a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid, the thought of Trent saving Liverpool millions may come as encouragement to fans and manager alike.

His eye for goal in central areas fails to go unnoticed too, with the 24-year-old not afraid to try his luck from range, with Carragher believing he will record 'five to ten goals a season’ from central areas if he is to continue in an inverted role.