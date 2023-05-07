Bournemouth 1-3 Chelsea: Lampard records first win as returning Chelsea caretaker manager

Chelsea travelled down to the South Coast with Lampard's side not winning a game in the league since 11th March and sat 13th in the table.

Bournemouth have won three of their last five matches, looking to build on a 4-1 home win to Leeds last time out. Last time out, Chelsea lost 3-1 to Arsenal so will be looking to bounce back after the defeat.

Conor Gallagher took the lead for the away side in the 9th minute of the game. However, 12 minutes later, Gary O'Neil's side would score an equalizer; through left-back Matias Vina.

The sides were level going into the break and remained so up until the 82nd minute. Benoit Badiashille scored a header to put Chelsea into a 2-1 lead

Any belief of a fightback from the Cherries would the neutralised four minutes later. Joao Felix scored in the 86th minute to make the score 3-1 and ensure all three points would be heading back to Stamford Bridge.

Starting Line-Ups

AFC Bournemouth:

Manager: Gary O'Neil

Starting 11: Neto (C), Adam Smith, Marcos Senesi, Lloyd Kelly, Matias Vina, Joe Rothwell, Jefferson Lerma, Dango Ouatarra, Philip Billing, Ryan Christie, Dominic Solanke

Bench: Lewis Cook, Jaidon Anthony, Antoine Semenyo, David Brooks, Mark Travers, Jack Stephens, Chris Mepham, Jack Stacey, Ilya Zabarnyi

Chelsea:

Manager: Frank Lampard

Starting 11: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Ben Chillwell, Benoit Badiashille, Thiago Silva (C), Trevor Chalobah, Conor Gallagher

Story of the Match

Chelsea began the match well, with Noni Madueke stinging the palms of Neto from distance in the eighth minute of play. However, Chelsea would break the deadlock just one minute later, courtesy of midfielder Conor Gallagher. The 23-year-old Englishman found a yard of space between Adam Smith and Lloyd Kelly and expertly converted Ngolo Kante's pin point delivery into the bottom right of Neto's goal.

Gallagher scores Chelsea's opener - (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

After Chelsea took an early lead, Bournemouth knew that they had work to do. The hosts would pile on the pressure and record a number of chances on goal in the following ten minutes.

All this pressure would lead to an equaliser in the 21st minute, provided by on-loan defender Matias Vina. Following an excellent period of build-up play, Ryan Christie would find Matias Vina on the edge of the Chelsea penalty area.

The left-back has proven that he can score goals already this season, netting against Tottenham and having a goal narrowly disallowed for offside against Southampton. As the ball came to him, Vina shifted the ball onto his right foot and curled a fantastic effort past the outstretched Kepa Arrizabalaga into the top right-hand corner. The score was now 1-1 and would remain so at the end of the first 45 minutes.

Vina scores Bournemouth's equaliser - (Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)

At the beginning of the second half, very few chances of note would be recorded for either side, with fouls and stoppages breaking up the play and not allowing either side to find their attacking flow and rhythm.

The next highlight of note would come in the 67th minute through Dango Ouatarra for the hosts. The Burkina-Faso international knocked a crossfield pass across the box towards Dominic Solanke. Thiago Silva slid in and caught the striker, leading to referee John Brooks consulting VAR for a possible Bournemouth penalty.

The Cherries are the only team in the Premier League to have not been awarded a single penalty this season. This unwanted statistic would remain as John Brooks declared that it would not be a penalty and would only reward Bournemouth with a corner.

The decision looked as though it had knocked the wind out of Bournemouth as Chelsea began to get on top. In the 74th minute, Chillwell crossed the ball in towards Raheem Sterling but Neto rushed off his line well to deny the England international. Bournemouth would then have their best chance of the half, with Dango Ouattara guiding his header narrowly over the crossbar from a corner.

Chelsea would find the goal to go ahead in the 82nd minute. Set piece defending has been a real issue for Gary O'Neil's side this season and this issue would remain prevalent. Benoit Badiashille would be on hand to divert Hakim Ziyech's inviting cross at the far post from a Chelsea free kick, beating Neto and sending the away fans into ruptures.

Badiashille scores Chelsea's second - (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

All three points would be secured for Lampard's side four minutes later from substitute Joao Felix. The man on loan from Atletico Madrid received the ball from Raheem Sterling on the edge of the 18-yard box and fired a shot low into the bottom corner, spelling defeat for the home side and ending their recent vein of form.

Joao Felix ensures Chelsea leave with all three points - (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

The result sees Chelsea jump to 11th in the table, on 42 points. For Bournemouth the outcome sees them sit in 14th on 39 points and seemingly surviving the drop; now nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Player of the Match: Noni Madueke

Chelsea scored three goals in the game, but instead of a goalscorer, I'm going to choose Noni Madueke.

Despite spending £600m on signings, Chelsea have shown little quality this season. However, this was definitely Madueke's best game so far after signing from PSV Eindhoven for £30m.

The winger caused real problems for the Bournemouth defenders, with his skill and direct dribbling. During his 76 minutes of play, Madueke recorded 2/3 shots on target, 6/9 successful dribbles and finished the game with a match rating of a 7.7.

The Dutchman was a thorn in Bournemouth's side all afternoon and the home side just couldn't handle him.