Roberto De Zerbi has expressed Brighton ‘are not ready yet to compete’ after being stunned by Everton

Roberto De Zerbi has stated Brighton "are not ready yet to compete" after suffering their heaviest defeat this season.

Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dwight McNeil struck twice as Jason Steele’s own goal added salt to the wounds.

Alexis Mac Allister scored a constellation goal, before McNeil’s second of the afternoon as the Toffees moved out of the drop zone, whilst Brighton stay seventh in their bid for Europe.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi keeps an eye on the warm up during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton FC at American Express Community Stadium on May 08, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Assessment of the game

De Zerbi has expressed he was disappointed with the first-half performance, which saw Brighton three goals down at half-time.



He said: “Of course, we can lose, but I'm disappointed with the first half.”



The Italian head coach continued: “We showed we are not ready yet to compete, to achieve the big target [Europe]. I'm speaking about mentality. It's not easy playing three games a week if you are not used to it,” via Andy Naylor



"I’m still proud of my players"

Despite today’s shock defeat, De Zerbi is still proud of his squad after this busy schedule.



"I'm still proud of my players, always. They are great people. We are not used to playing so many games, I can understand, but I'm pushing to help them,” De Zerbi stated.

De Zerbi wants to use the defeat as motivation

It was an afternoon to forget for Brighton, and De Zerbi wants to use today's result as extra motivation heading into Sunday's game.

He said: “Before this game, we were playing fantastic football, with fantastic results. We have to be proud of our results.

“Today we made a big mistake because we weren’t ready to play this game. We made too many mistakes, we lost the game in the first half. We weren’t the Brighton team but I am sure we will improve.”

Solly March’s injury

Substitute Solly March was forced off with an injury in the second half ahead of Brighton’s last push for European nights, but De Zerbi said very little about the situation.

He said, via Richie Mills, “I don't know. We are enduring a very tough period with injuries, but I don't want to speak about this."

Solly March of Brighton & Hove Albion in action during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United at American Express Community Stadium on May 04, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)





Looking ahead to Arsenal

Next up for De Zerbi’s Seagulls, is a trip to the Emirates Stadium as Brighton looks to rebound from today’s defeat.

Brighton has been successful at the Emirates already this season, after coming back from behind, after Eddie Nketiah’s early strike, thanks to goals from Danny Welbeck, Kaoru Mitoma, and Tariq Lamptey secured their spot in the next round of the Carabao Cup in November.



However, in the league fixture at the Amex, the Gunners were victorious after facing a Brighton side without Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo.



De Zerbi said: “I think on Sunday [vs Arsenal] we will show our quality and be back to playing our style. You will see the true Brighton.”



