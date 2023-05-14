Chelsea 1-0 Man United: Emma Hayes wins 14th career trophy after Sam Kerr breaks United hearts

Two of the world's most historic clubs, Chelsea and Manchester United, battled it out in the Vitality Women's FA Cup final in front of a whopping 77,390 spectators.

Manchester United's bid to win their first piece of silverware since winning the Women's Championship in 2019, was devastatingly ended by Emma Hayes' five-time winning side.

Sam Kerr's goal in the 68th minute of the game meant Chelsea broke an impressive record this afternoon after becoming the first Women's Super League team to win the Women's FA Cup in three consecutive final appearances.

The event itself also marked a record-breaking achievement, after selling out for the first time in the competition's history. The fixture also broke the world record for the highest attendance of a domestic league cup game in women's football.

Both teams have battled domestically all season, with United currently top of the WSL, and Chelsea just one point behind them with a game in hand.

Serial winners versus final newbies. Second place versus first place.

Chelsea's clinical front two was just too much for United this afternoon.

Story of the Match

Many questions arose pre-match, as to whether Manchester United has the experience to put this game to serial winners, Chelsea. However, it was the Reds who started the fixture the strongest.

Within 30 seconds of the initial whistle, United had the ball in the back of the net. Fantastic play through the thirds saw Leah Galton bury the ball past Ann-Katrin Berger. Luckily for Emma Hayes' side, the goal was disallowed to an offside in the build-up.

Leah Galton of Manchester United reacts after scoring a goal, which is later ruled out following a offside decision, during the Vitality Women's FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

United continued their attacking pressure, exploiting the poor touches and passing accuracy of their opposition.

Chelsea did have their first chance, however, just before 20 minutes. Hannah Blundell fouled Lauren James on the edge of the penalty area, close to the byline. The free-kick came in like a corner from Chelsea but did not massively challenge Mary Earps in goal.

A long possessional spell came midway through the half, with both teams aiming to settle themselves into the flow of the fixture. Still, chances tended to fall to the team from the north of the country.

United again worked themselves into the penalty area, a shot from Alessia Russo blocked by the Chelsea defence; but bobbled perfectly in front of last-minute hero Millie Turner, who looked surprised to be in a goalscoring opportunity, and could not get the power behind the strike to beat Berger.

With five minutes of the half remaining, a header from James looped dangerously towards a backtracking Earps, whose vital hand pushed the ball onto the post and back into play.

A darting run on the right-hand side from Nikita Parris saw her get challenged illegally by Niamh Charles, with a tackle narrowly outside the penalty area. The free-kick, taken by set-piece maestro Katie Zelem, found the head of Turner, but the ball could not be directed underneath the crossbar.

Lauren James of Chelsea battles for possession with Millie Turner of Manchester United during the Vitality Women's FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Second Half

The second half kicked off with a bang - both teams desperate to break the deadlock.

Two superb clearances from Turner, as well as a fantastic block from Maya Le Tissier, denied Chelsea from getting on the scoresheet first.

But United, as they did in the first half, pushed on.

Threats from Ella Toone, Alessia Russo, and Leah Galton put Chelsea on the back foot, proving very threatening in the final third. The only thing missing was a goal, annoyingly for Skinner's side. United was massively exploiting Chelsea on the counter, making a beeline for the right-hand side of the pitch, occupied by Niamh Charles.

A Chelsea attacking break after 58 minutes saw the Reds, for the first time, caught on their heels. Sam Kerr and Pernille Harder had Millie Turner, Maya Le Tissier, and Mary Earps to beat. Kerr squared the ball across to Harder, who could not make the connection sweet enough to beat the FIFPRO TheBest women's goalkeeper of the year.

Pernille Harder's introduction to the game gave Chelsea a well-needed threatening boost. In fact, her contributions lead to the first goal od the game. Darting through the United backline, Harder slid a ball across the box to find Kerr lurking at the back post, burying the ball past Earps.

Sam Kerr of Chelsea celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the Vitality Women's FA Cup Final between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium on May 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Suddenly, Chelsea was alive.

Kerr and Harder began finding gaps in the United defence that was previously unavailable, causing the Red Devils a serious headache.

Despite maintaining better possession, chances, and quality throughout the fixture, United's belief in themselves began to drop following their one-goal deficit.

The Red Devils pushed right to the final whistle, but could not convert to take the game to extra time.

Player of the Match - Pernille Harder

Despite only playing around 30 minutes of this fixture, Harder's contribution led to Chelsea's success this afternoon.

It is very easy to get swept up in the quality of Sam Kerr, who could have also won this award today.

However, Harder's pressure on the backline, and the desire to get balls into the box, completely changed Chelsea's presence in the game.

She is a player in fantastic form and put in a game-winning performance for Emma Hayes' side.