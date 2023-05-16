Five players Barnet should sign this summer

It was a rollercoaster of a season for Barnet. Despite losing their talisman at the end of August to who else but Peterborough United under Bees legend Barry Fry's watchful eye, Dean Brennan's side remained united and stormed to a fifth-placed finish.



They collected an impressive 24 extra points in contrast to the 21/22 campaign, in which Barnet could only finish as high as 18th with 50 points on the table.



Notable victories this season include a 3-0 whitewash to playoff runners-up Chesterfield, a 2-0 victory against Darren Sarll's Woking and a late comeback against Bromley at Hayes Lane.



The Bees' retained list shows promising glimpses ahead of the 23/24 season, and while it is expected that England C star Ryan De Havilland may make the step up to the Football League, Barnet have maintained their key core of players, notably Nicke Kabamba,, Laurie Walker, Danny Collinge, Harry Pritchard and Idris Kanu.



It is no doubt that the North London outfit are in a better position than last year. If their recruitment is as good, if not better, than last summer, the Bees could be strong playoff contenders and arguably up to contest for the automatic spot.



Without further ado, here are five players that I think Barnet should target to improve their squad. I've attempted to suggest five players who are not people that were on loan last season, so the likes of Jordan Cropper and Harry Smith have been excluded.

Ousseynou Cisse - Free Agent

Ousseynou Cisse of Oldham Athletic battles for possession with Devante Rodney of Port Vale during the Sky Bet League Two match between Oldham Athletic and Port Vale at Boundary Park on November 20, 2021 in Oldham, England. (Photo by James Gill/Getty Images)





The 32-year-old will become a free agent on the 30th June after being let go by Eastleigh FC.



It is a move that has surprised most fans, having played 41 matches for the Spitfires and contributing three goals from the defensive midfield role.



Cisse would provide some experience and reassurance to the Bees backline, slot into the midfield if De Havilland departs and cover for Dale Gorman who has been a revelation since signing from Yeovil Town.



It is a move that is not unheard of, with Harry Pritchard joining Barnet last season leaving fans amazed why Eastleigh had chosen to let go of him.

Aaron Jarvis of Scunthorpe United in action with Tom Crawford of Hartlepool United during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Scunthorpe United at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 11th December 2021. (Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)



Aaron Jarvis was incredible for Torquay United, but his 15 goals couldn't prevent the Gulls from relegation into the National League South.



Standing at 6'2 and very strong on and off the ball, Jarvis could be the ideal replacement, arguably an improvement on Harry Smith who pitched in with seven goals after signing in February.



However, the former Scunthorpe United man was announced to be under contract by Torquay for the coming season, meaning if he is to depart it will be for a fee.



It may be the case that if Southend United do enter administration, Torquay could also survive and be re-entered into the National League, meaning that there would be no pressure on Jarvis to relocate.

Connor Wood - Free Agent

Colchester United's Connor Wood in action during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Colchester United at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 28th January 2023 (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News) (Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)



Having been let go by League Two champions Leyton Orient after spending the season at Colchester United, Wood could be the answer to Brennan's problems at left-back.



While Sam Beard has been a crucial addition to the Bees' backline in recent times, it might be time for adjustments, as seen by Dean Brennan's choice to leave him on the bench for their big playoff eliminator against Boreham Wood.



At 26 years of age, Wood has collected the majority of his 100+ Football League appearances for Bradford City,, where he linked up well with Barnet midfielder Harry Pritchard.



It will be a big move to step down, but it may be the right decision now for the left-back to come to the Hive in quest of a chance for promotion and playing time.

Matt Worthington - Yeovil Town

Yeovil Town midfielder Matt Worthington and FC Halifax Town's Jamie Allen during the Vanarama National League match between FC Halifax Town and Yeovil Town at The Shay, Halifax on Saturday 7th September 2019. (Photo by Andy Whitehead/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

This is another player that I could envision following in the footsteps of a current Barnet team member. Having struggled at Yeovil in the 20/21 season, Dale Gorman arrived at the Hive with a point to prove and thrived, taking the captain's armband and forming a formidable partnership in the midfield.



With the Glovers relegated to the National League South, it may be the perfect opportunity for the Bees to secure the services of the 25-year-old who will be looking to stay in the National League.



There is no doubt that the former Bournemouth man will be looked at by multiple clubs and fellow promotion contenders as Worthington has proven that he can compete at a high level and stood out like a diamond in the rough.

Ashley Nathaniel-George - Maidenhead United

Ashley Nathaniel-George of Southend United battles for possession with Callum Guy of Carlisle United during the Sky Bet League Two match between Southend United and Carlisle United at Roots Hall on April 03, 2021 in Southend, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)





Born not far from the Hive, Nathaniel-George could be an intelligent signing for the Bees as backup for Idris Kanu. It is unknown whether he will still be a member of Alan Devonshire's Magpies side next season, who are yet to announce their retained list.



Brennan and his staff have built a reputation for finding talent amongst the bottom sides in the league, and this signing would be the epitome of this concept.



It may be hard to persuade the 27-year-old to come as cover, but it would be a statement of intent to the rest of the league.