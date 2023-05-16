Granit Xhaka: Swiss midfielder set to leave Arsenal at the end of the season

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: Granit Xhaka of Arsenal celebrates after scoring the team's fourth goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on April 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal favourite Granit Xhaka is set to leave the club at the end of the current Premier League season.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners have not entered negotiations to extend the 30-year-old's contract, which runs out at the end of the next season, and have planned to part ways this June.

Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen are favourites to land the Swiss midfielder for a fee in the region of £15million.

Arsenal Career

Xhaka was signed for Arsenal by Arsène Wenger from German side Borussia Monchengladbach for a fee believed to be around £30million in 2016.

The midfielder has gone on to make 295 appearances for the Gunners across seven years at the club, making his debut in Arsenal's 2016/17 season opener against Liverpool, where they were beaten 4-3 by Jurgen Klopp's men.

It's safe to say that Xhaka has experienced plenty of ups and downs during his time at Arsenal, having a notoriously hot-headed playing style.

Throughout his 295 appearances, Xhaka has picked up 76 yellow cards, as well as being shown red on five occasions.

The Swiss international has had his fair share of controversies whilst at the club, most recently being slammed in the media for a late challenge on Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold which led to a goal in the Gunners' 2-2 draw at Anfield this season.

Xhaka's most notable controversy came back in 2019 during a 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace, after the then Arsenal captain reacted badly to being booed off the pitch during a substitution, making offensive gestures towards the crowd and throwing his shirt on the floor.

Many thought that his time at Arsenal was all but over after that incident. However, Xhaka has since redeemed himself and sits firmly in the hearts of the Gunners' faithful.

It hasn't all been negative for Xhaka though, as he has picked up two FA Cups and two Community Shields during his time at the club.

Under Mikel Arteta, Xhaka has looked like a different player, enjoying his best season at the club to date, scoring seven goals as well as contributing a further seven assists.

One thing that is for sure is that Xhaka has been an excellent servant to the club, and will be fondly remembered by many Arsenal fans if he is to leave.

Possible Replacements

With Arsenal seemingly happy to let one of their key midfielders leave the club this summer, it looks to signify their intent to invest heavily in their squad.

West Ham's Declan Rice is the obvious choice to replace Xhaka, and the pull of Champions League football could help entice the Hammers' skipper.

However, David Moyes has slapped a £100-120million price tag on his star man, so that may force Arsenal to look elsewhere in the market depending on their summer budget.

Another option could be Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, who the Gunners tried to sign in January.

Arsenal had multiple bids of up to £70million rejected by the South coast club during the winter transfer window.

The Ecuadorian has since been heavily linked to a number of Europe's elite clubs, so gaining his signature could prove to be tricky and rather expensive.

James Ward-Prowse would also be a good option, and a cheaper alternative due to Southampton's recent relegation to the Championship.

With Ward-Prowse a regular within the England squad, he could be looking for a summer move to remain in the thoughts of England manager Gareth Southgate.

There are a few other options within the squads of relegation threatened teams, with Leicester's Youri Tielemans and Everton's Amadou Onana both potentially available if their respective clubs go down.

The Gunners could look within their own ranks to fill up the space in their squad.

Charlie Patino, who spent this season on loan at Blackpool, is a huge talent, and is reportedly open to a move away from Arsenal in search of regular first team football.

The departure of Xhaka could open up more opportunities for the youngster and potential convince him to stay in North London.