Roberto De Zerbi agrees with Carlos Tevez as an elite mindset strikes again

Brighton travelled to the Emirates and dominated the title chases to end their hopes of a first Premier League trophy in almost a decade.

Arsenal has been at the top of the Premier League table for most of the season, spending an incredible 247 days at the summit, but then Brighton and Hove Albion were in town.

Deniz Undav of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring the team's second goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on May 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

To bounce back from a 5-1 defeat at the Amex to Everton on a Monday night in shocking fashion, to hit back with a 3-0 victory away in the manner that the Albion players did, is quite something to behold.

Gary Neville described the performance as “one of the best ever seen from a Premier League team”; while other Brighton fans claimed it wasn’t even the best Brighton performance this season! The testament owed to Roberto De Zerbi for the style of play has to be significant, but even more so as to the timing of integrating young players at the right moment.

Billy Gilmour is the latest to blossom in a Brighton team, as has Facundo Buonanotte, who follows the club-favourite, Julio Enciso. Deniz Undav secured the win with a perfectly weighted lob over birthday boy Aaron Ramsdale; another player who was on the fringes and forgotten about by some Albion fans not so long ago.

Getting the timing right for youth players

Not long ago, many Brighton fans wondered about the idea to send Enciso on loan, or even let Billy Gilmour go in the upcoming summer transfer window. VAVEL exclusively asked Roberto De Zerbi prior to the Arsenal fixture about his unbelievable eye and timing for young talent, who said:

“It’s difficult to understand the right moment when you can put one young player on the pitch. I think you have to feel the condition and the right condition.

"For Julio [Enciso], the first part of my time, he wasn’t ready. I waited some months, and now he is becoming a great player. I think the most important thing is to understand the quality and level of the young player and give them the possibility to make mistakes.

"You can only grow up and progress with mistakes. I think in Brighton’s team, it is normal working with young players.”

Julio Enciso of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on May 14, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

On Buonanotte's development

Facundo Buonanotte was a later sub against Arsenal and showed more signs of promise. The move to take Billy Gilmour off at the time that he did was perhaps the decision that raised more eyebrows, but the tactical genius of De Zerbi struck again. Carlos Tevez explained last week that Buonanotte has changed a lot both on and off the pitch. His mentality is better, even his diet, time in the gym, and will to improve. De Zerbi responded to Tevez’s quotes and explained:

“I haven’t spoken to Carlos Tevez, but he is right. Facundo is improving, but there is one thing that is different. Football in the UK is different from other parts of the world. It is more physical, more difficult, and stronger, and Facundo needs more months to understand the football and life here... it is not immediately, but we want to help him.”

The attention to detail over the progression of young players is second to none for Roberto De Zerbi, as with all players, seemingly flourish at different times, which is the same for all people in every walk of life.

Roberto De Zerbi said after the Everton game that we would “see the real Brighton” last Sunday, and it quickly became an all-time quote. The type of outlook that only those with an elite understanding can achieve – and how Tony Bloom has struck diamond once again.