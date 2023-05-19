Vicky Jepson speaks on the collectiveness of her side ahead of clash against Reading

The fixture is a crucial one for both teams with Reading sitting bottom of the table at 12th with Spurs just two above them.

Spurs Women will face a tough fight as they are only three points ahead of Reading, a win tomorrow will be vital for both teams as they head into the final game of the season next week.

The match will also note a success for Women's Football as Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hold a double header. The men's side will face Brentford at 12:30pm and the women's side taking the side just four hours later at 4:15pm.

A double header for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Interim manager, Vicky Jepson, spoke on the occasion and getting 'as much support as they can get'.

“If you’re at the men’s game and supporting them against Brentford, stay afterwards, because we’ve got a big game and need as much support as we can get."

Jepson went on to praise the women's fans and their support while encouraging those attending the men's clash to cheer on the women.

“We also have our own women’s fans who have been up and down the country supporting us, so hopefully we can boost the attendance. Having a double-header is a great occasion for the women’s game."

Tottenham Hotspur fans during previous clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

“We’re confident and determined to make sure that we perform. It’s a home game and I’m hoping the home fans are spurring us on loud from the stands."

Focus is on the result

While the attendance would be an advantage for Spurs, the 36 year-old made it known that her focus is on the result.

“The women’s game deserves to have sold out stadiums like we saw in the FA Cup final at Wembley. But for me, the score at the final whistle will determine success."

“There are no complaints about the surface. When you tackle or enter the final third, you hear the crowd roar. It’s a great home advantage on Saturday.”

A win would see Spurs go 6 points clear of the bottom of the table. Reading will not give up without a fight as they will be looking to take all points home as they fight for survival in the WSL.

Tottenham Hotspur womens side training ahead of clash. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

“With every opponent in the WSL, it’s such a competitive league, we know what’s at stake in terms of WSL status but it’s in our hands to get the job done.”

“I think we’re more together than we ever have been, and hopefully that shows tomorrow on the pitch, when we come up and perform under the pressure that we are under.”

Enjoyed every minute of it

Jepson took on the role of interim manager - following the sacking of Rehanne Skinner - in March 2023. She touched on what it means to her as well as how the journey has been.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. I love football, I’m obsessed with the game and I love working with people and helping them get better. That’s why I get out of bed."

Vicky Jepson during training. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

"When results don’t go our way, I’m a competitive person and I want to win, so there are going to be dips, but my job is to turn up with a smile on my face every day and be positive.”

“I think when adversity hits you as a group, you’re a team; we’re not tennis players, we’re a collective. We have to make sure we perform as a collective, but equally, off the pitch, if things aren’t going well, we’ve got to make sure we check in with each other.”

A return to the squad

Vicky Jepson briefed the media on who is available for selection with Nikola Karczewska making a retune after missing out against Manchester United.

“Niki returns to the squad. She wasn’t in it for the Manchester United game, so that’s one extra added.

“We’ve got 10 subs available this weekend and can only name nine on the bench. Every single player has been training so well, so it’s a tough decision to leave somebody out when everybody deserves to be in the squad."