"I have much higher ambitions for York City": Iain Dunn on the Past, Present, and Future of his hometown club

Iain Dunn's name will immediately appeal to Huddersfield Town fans who brand him as a cult hero and club legend.

But he is also a popular figure at York City, having started his career there and now spends his Saturdays in the commentary box at the LNER Community Stadium.

Focusing largely on the Minstermen, Dunn spoke exclusively to VAVEL about his experience playing for and against his hometown club, the power of the fans, plus what his recruitment plan would look like for the summer.

City supporter since seven

Born in York, it comes as no surprise that Dunn grew up supporting his hometown club.

“I think my first game was when I was six or seven years old," he said.

That would mean that his experience of cheering on the Minstermen from the stands will have included the famous FA Cup win over Arsenal and the record-breaking 101-point season.

"My dad took me along to watch York City, and we had a season ticket.

“Luckily my dad could afford it, he knew how much I loved my football, so my birthday or Christmas present was usually a season ticket for City.

“We probably went to most games really, from the age of seven right through to when my career took over my Saturdays.

“I saw all the good times and all the bad times as well.”

Playing at Bootham Crescent

Almost every player's lifelong dream is obviously to appear for footballing giants such as Barcelona, Manchester United, etc.

But they will always have the equal aim of gracing the turf for the club they support - not many end up achieving it; Dunn is one of those that did, making his York City debut back in 1988.

(Photo by Tony Marshall - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

“You have that dream all your life. Whether you really think it is going to happen or not, a lot of things have got to fall into place.



“Not many young lads from York get a professional contract for the team and play for them in the Football League, so I was lucky.

“I had a little bit of luck along the way and made my debut in ‘88 and it was just a really proud moment to pull on that shirt and actually score on my full debut as well which was just a dream come true,” the 53-year-old reminisced.

Defeat against York

Now, it is always an awkward occurrence when you come up against your former club, especially the one you are an avid fan of.

That is exactly what happened for Dunn in the 1993/94 season, part of the Huddersfield team that was able to get the job done in both fixtures.

Although the following campaign which concluded with a playoff final win for the Terriers saw the Minstermen host them, aiming to put an end to their 13-game unbeaten run.

And they did just that, demolishing Neil Warnock's side 3-0.

Looking back at that horrid visit to Bootham Crescent, Dunn admitted, “As a York fan, I would want them to do well on any occasion that I am not playing against them so we went along that day - I wanted York to win every other game but that one.

“I really wanted to beat them but we didn’t. We weren’t good enough on that day and York City were absolutely fantastic.

“The team they had at that time, a lot of those players were there when I was, but it was a heck of a team full of good players, and they gave us the run-around that day.

“They battered us.”

"Heartbreaking" recent history

After hanging up the boots just before the millennium, Dunn took some time before he found new pastures working as a street environment officer for the City of York Council.

It would be amiss to step too far away from the beautiful game - in 2017, he rekindled his passion for York City becoming a match summarizer for BBC Radio York, a position he still holds.

At the stage of linking up with the local radio station, the Minstermen had been dealt an excruciating blow in the form of relegation to the sixth tier, something the club had never experienced before.

“Seeing York City play in National League North, I just assume they are a Football League club, they should be in the league. If they are not in League Two, they should be in League One.

“So to find them there was genuinely quite heartbreaking. No disrespect because it is a competitive league but my memories of York City are a Football League club."

While it was a devastating period for City, Dunn defined the first year in the division as “a bit of a novelty because we had never been to some of these grounds and we would enjoy it and get back up.

“Of course, the novelty became a yearly thing and it wasn’t fun at all come the third or fourth time we visited some of these grounds. Once would have been enough.

“I have much higher ambitions for York City Football Club - it was harrowing, to be honest. It was a tough few years."

Better times

The appointment of experienced manager John Askey in November 2021 saw a miracle turnaround record a 5th-place finish, and a playoff-final victory to end City's five-year exodus from the National League.

In the same season, a trip to Wembley was ever so close as magical moments were created in the FA Trophy, including a memorable penalty-shootout victory at Dagenham.

Reflecting on his favourite game as a co-commentator, Dunn rewound straight back to that particular match, branding it as “unbelievable" with York having leveled in the dying seconds to force spot-kicks.

He also went on to cast back to last year's promotion journey - “Brackley in the playoffs - the fans were absolutely out of this world. [Pete] Jameson saved a penalty, [Lenell] John-Lewis scored, then got injured, Brackley were the favourites.

“It was roasting, my head was on fire, the day was just outstanding, and the fans were brilliant.

“But I suppose the playoff final when we got back here [to the National League]. The atmosphere was just out of this world. For a ground like York’s to have that experience is something that I don’t think anyone will ever forget and then the performance to win it.

(Photo by Emma Simpson/Getty Images)

“I think that has got to go down as my favourite memory of commentating so far.”

Fan power

Football is nothing without fans. That has always been the case and always will be.

Every single club will have a passionate fanbase that backs their team every step of the way, through good and bad.

York City supporters especially must be credited for their continued presence throughout the past season, helping their side over the line to safety with an impressive average attendance of 4,801.

Full of praise, the ex-Minsterman affirmed, “You can’t underestimate the power of the fan. York City fans have been outstanding again this season, it is getting better!

“The stadium is full of people who want to create an atmosphere and whatever they are doing, it is working.

“The atmosphere is spreading right around the ground and that is what you want. Weirdly, it will bring success whether it is on or off the field - a good atmosphere is so important and it does help the playoff, it does get you over the line in games you really have no right to do well in.

“Some will say that players don’t need that to lift them; they do. When you are a kid, you want to play in front of as many people as you can and you want to play in front of a crowd that is going to create an atmosphere. That is what I was in football for, and it is what I do commentary for now.”

Recruitment and looking ahead

With the North Yorkshire outfit's first campaign back in the top tier of non-league football completed, they will now look ahead to a second, in which they hope to do better in.

Amid ownership issues, it seems as if homegrown manager Michael Morton will continue at the helm.

The official retained list stated that 13 players remain under contract, indicating that a host of new signings should be expected over the coming weeks and months.

When asked what he would do in the shoes of the City boss, Dunn began, “There are so many anomalies - finances, availability and does Mikey know he is in charge? We don’t know.

York City manager Michael Morton (Photo: Ryan Brookes)

“I think we need strengthening right through the spine of the team.

“Ryan Whitley - I have a lot of faith in him, I think he could be given time and the opportunity and I don’t think he would let us down, but then you still need to bring a goalie in and it has got to be someone competitive.

“I think we are going to need a centre-half as Max Kouogun has gone. I would make it a priority to sign Mark Ellis.

“We also need a central midfielder as Gus Mafuta has gone, we didn’t get what we needed to get out of him last season.

“You need someone up front. John-Lewis, as good as he has been this season, he needs competition. You need competition throughout the team.

“There are a few things I think we need but to be brutally honest I don’t know who they are and what we can afford but strengthening will be a natural process because we need to be better than last season.”