Roberto De Zerbi declares Brighton ‘need one point’ ahead of the final run-in

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has expressed that Brighton still needs "one more point" and insists the Seagulls "want to play in the Europa League, rather than the Conference League" ahead of Wednesday’s clash with the Premier League champions.

The visitors enter the fixture with incredible form. Pep Guardiola’s side have not lost a game in all competitions since early February when Harry Kane’s strike saw Tottenham pull off a smash-and-grab victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Brighton, on the other hand, have had a mixed bag of results in recent weeks, being victorious against Manchester United and Arsenal, but on the wrong end of a thrashings by Everton (1-5) and Newcastle United (4-1).

Brighton have not defeated Guardiola’s side since May 2021, as a side managed by Graham Potter, who was recently sacked as Chelsea boss, came from two goals down to pick up a historic result at the Amex. Leandro Trossard, Adam Webster, and Dan Burn, who scored against his old side in Newcastle's victory last week, were all on the scoresheet on the night.

Pep has described Brighton as a "Michelin star restaurant" in his press conference on Tuesday morning as he congratulated the South Coast side on their all but secured Europa League qualification on Sunday, which was classed as an ‘incredible achievement’ by the Manchester boss.

Kevin De Bruyne scores to make it 3-1 (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

'We will play with our style to try and win’

The Citizens were victorious in the reverse fixture seven months ago, as Erling Haaland scored twice and Kevin De Bruyne struck in the second-half. Trossard, who has since joined Arsenal, bagged before his compatriot secured the three point for the hosts.

Guardiola has said Brighton are "unique" in the way they play as well as stating De Zerbi as "one of the most influential managers In the last 20 years" ahead of Wednesday’s clash.

But what did the Italian head coach say?

"Manchester City are in a fantastic moment in terms of mentality and quality of play... but they have been playing like this for seven years.

"We will play a serious game and give our best. We will play with our style to try and win.’

Pep Guardiola greets Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

De Zerbi on Guardiola

After the high praise received by Guardiola on Tuesday, De Zerbi was equally respectful as the Spaniard helped the Italian boss settle into England.

"I can't forget that before I arrived here, I received his call and he helped me a lot in the first period," De Zerbi said of Guardiola. ‘He was very nice with me."

"My opinion is he is the best coach in the Premier League and the best coach in the last 30 years. It's my opinion but I think a lot of people think like me."

Adam Webster (Photo by David Horton - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Team news

Brighton will be without Robert Sanchez again, but defender Adam Webster will return to the squad for tomorrow’s clash against the Citizens.

"Adam Webster can't play 90 minutes, but he can be on the bench, and he can play a part."

"Robert won't be on the bench," De Zerbi confirmed.

There are plenty of injury concerns elsewhere, as Brighton remain without Tariq Lamptey, Adam Lallana, Jeremy Sarmiento and Jakub Moder.

Evan Ferguson celebrates with teammate Alexis Mac Allister (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

‘We need another point’

Brighton secured a top seven finish, at a minimum, after Sunday’s victory against Southampton.

Evan Ferguson’s first-half brace and Pascal Gross’ strike secured an important three points against the Saints. Mohamed Elyounoussi pulled one back before the German's goal but it was not enough to install a comeback, despite Theo Walcott's disallowed goal.

The Seagulls will be playing in Europe next season, but De Zerbi has stated "we respect the Conference League but if we have the opportunity to play in Europe, we must try."

"We want to play in the Europa League and to do that, we need another point – we want to play and win the game."

Lewis Dunk (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

‘He deserves to play in the national team’

It has been reported that Lewis Dunk is under strong consideration to be a part of Gareth Southgate’s’ England squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers, against Malta and North Macedonia.

Southgate was in attendance during Brighton’s wins against Manchester United and Arsenal, and De Zerbi feel his centre-back is worthy of a call-up to the national team.

"Lewis Dunk deserves to play in the national team. It's not my job to decide but I would be happy if he does," said De Zerbi.

"It can be a target for others too, like Levi [Colwill] and Adam Webster. They are fantastic players."

Roberto De Zerbi talks to Levi Colwill (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

‘I hope Levi [Colwill] can play with us next year’

The Chelsea loanee has been one of Brighton’s standout players at the back this season, having formed a strong centre-back partnership with Dunk.

De Zerbi has openly expressed his hopes of Levi Colwill returning to the Amex next season on a permanent deal.

"I hope Levi [Colwill] can play with us next year, but it's the decision of Chelsea," The Italian head coach continued, "We have to be ready to change some players but he's a top player for us."

Adding to the transfer rumours – De Zerbi has confirmed Joel Veltman will "stay" with Brighton, as the Seagulls are in talks to agree a new deal with the Dutchman, according to Andy Naylor.