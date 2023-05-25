Roberto De Zerbi is a revolutionary legend - enjoy it

It is time to enjoy it!

Roberto De Zerbi has guided Brighton and Hove Albion to their first-ever Europa League tour. The achievement to make the European dream a possibility must not be underestimated. It’s important to remember the amount of drama that the club, fans, and players have been through in the past seven months – to be able to turn everything around is perfect poetry.

‘Perfect poetry’ seems like a very appropriate way to describe such an incredible fairy tale – as it has been just like that. The morale not only around the squad but the fanbase when Graham Potter departed with everyone and the tea lady for Chelsea in September last year, and De Zerbi faced a very stiff uphill battle to be able to win over the fans and players from the beginning. It is unusual for a manager to come in during a time where the club is on a massive ‘high’, and where everything is going so well.

The leavers' tenure at Cobham was short, and bitter. Albion on the other hand? It has been nothing short of a crazy, yet enjoyable rollercoaster ride. Becoming one of the highest scoring teams in the league and handing some of the most memorable moments in club recent history, like Chelsea 4-1 at the Amex, beating Manchester United in the 99th minute at the Amex 1-0, another famous trip to Wembley, and, of course, the 3-0 demolishing of the title contenders at the Emirates. A lot has happened, and sometimes it is easy to take your mind off what has changed, and where things have had to improve.

Roberto De Zerbi's take:

De Zerbi spoke on the progress of the club, and his proudness towards everyone associated to the journey of 2022/23:

“I am really proud for the performances, for the result, for the mentality, and the improvement in mentality... style of play [too]. But, the level of the people can change the habits, and when I speak about this, my focus is not only of the players. The quality of the people in this club is high, and we achieve our target together, and we are winning together. Because we are Brighton, and we have to do our job like this, and not in a different way.”

The ’togetherness’ has certainly returned. The story of Jason Steele and his connection towards the club has spoke volumes over the dedication that players have put into playing for the new Italian boss. So many times in the past, from certain ex-managers and others, Brighton fans have been told they have ‘limits’ or ‘glass ceilings’. Only last season, Graham Potter reminded Albion fans, in one of his many digs towards the fanbase, that they “need a history lesson” after approximately 20 fans booed him after a disappointing 3-month barron run. Roberto De Zerbi has shattered that glass.

He said on the club’s ‘limits’:

“No, I believe in myself, but I believe in work. If you work, you can improve. If you don’t like to work, you can’t improve. I believe if you are a good person, and work with good people, maybe not today or tomorrow, but in the end, you will achieve your target. This is my mentality. You need the quality of the players, of course, I push with Tony to improve the squad every day, I don’t want my club to spend too much money, but we have to improve. To compete in 4 competitions, we have to improve. We have to know the situation. Leicester, West Ham this year explains the Premier League. You know better than me how the Premier League can be. If you don’t improve every year, you will find a surprise in the year after. Because our achievement this year is not important for the next year, it's in the past. Next season we will not start in 6th position, we are on the same level as all of the other teams.”

Never a truer word spoken from the mentality machine, and he is right. Julio Enciso has become the recent star of the moment and was a player that many saw heading out on loan not so long ago. Facundo Buonanotte had an exciting game against the Champions last night, as did Jan Paul van Hecke. The hard yards have been put in by those who were initially out of the reckoning. The shift in vision has only become more enhanced for this young Brighton squad, as the next mission is to not allow these top players to be poached by those ‘above’ them – according to Technical Director, David Weir.

Things have changed, and thanks to Roberto De Zerbi and his team, it has changed for the better. Brighton are at the highest point they have ever been in their history. It is simply time to enjoy the good times – you never know how long they are going to last.